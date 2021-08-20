Sensirion : Attractive student jobs with insights into the exciting world of sensor technology
08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
Attractive student jobs with insights into the exciting world of sensor technology
08/20/2021| Career News | News
Do you want to earn some extra money alongside your studies while also making valuable contacts for your professional future? Then sign up for the Sensirion Student Pool.
This will give you the opportunity to take on interesting tasks parallel to your studies and to support our employees in their projects. Furthermore, thanks to the flexible working hours as well as the flexible working period, the activities are easily compatible with your studies.
More information about the Sensirion Student Pool as well as the application process can be found here.
With Sensirion's preference-based newsletter, we provide you with exactly the information you need. Let us know what content is of interest to you and secure access to exclusive knowledge. Sensirion's newsletters offer insights into current topics, new products, trade fairs and the company as a workplace.
Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.