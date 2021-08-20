Sensirion : Attractive student jobs with insights into the exciting world of sensor technology

Attractive student jobs with insights into the exciting world of sensor technology

Do you want to earn some extra money alongside your studies while also making valuable contacts for your professional future? Then sign up for the Sensirion Student Pool.

This will give you the opportunity to take on interesting tasks parallel to your studies and to support our employees in their projects. Furthermore, thanks to the flexible working hours as well as the flexible working period, the activities are easily compatible with your studies.

More information about the Sensirion Student Pool as well as the application process can be found here.