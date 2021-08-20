Log in
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Sensirion : Attractive student jobs with insights into the exciting world of sensor technology

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
Attractive student jobs with insights into the exciting world of sensor technology

08/20/2021 | Career News | News

Do you want to earn some extra money alongside your studies while also making valuable contacts for your professional future? Then sign up for the Sensirion Student Pool.

This will give you the opportunity to take on interesting tasks parallel to your studies and to support our employees in their projects. Furthermore, thanks to the flexible working hours as well as the flexible working period, the activities are easily compatible with your studies.

More information about the Sensirion Student Pool as well as the application process can be found here.

Do you want to earn some extra money alongside your studies while also making valuable contacts for your professional future? Then sign up for the ...

Read more

Career NewsNewsCareer News

| Press Release| Medical Market| Ventilation
Expansion of flow sensor portfolio for ventilators

Sensirion, the sensor expert for medical ventilation and the world's leading manufacturer of flow sensors, is expanding its product portfolio for the ...

Read more

Press ReleaseMedical MarketVentilationPress Release

| Press Release| Medical Market| Liquid Flow
The evaluation kit for the LD20-0600L sensor

The LD20 single-use liquid flow sensor series from Sensirion, the expert in flow and environmental sensor technology, is suitable for fast, precise ...

Read more

Press ReleaseMedical MarketLiquid FlowPress Release

Sensirion, the expert in environmental and flow sensor technology, is celebrating another milestone in the company's history. Today, the billionth ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 257 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2021 36,0 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net cash 2021 90,4 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 449 M 1 578 M 1 581 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers and Directors
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG63.18%1 578
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.11.96%50 925
AMPHENOL CORPORATION13.36%44 337
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-32.82%40 840
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.55%18 624
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-12.93%10 224