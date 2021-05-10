Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

05/10/2021 | 12:37am EDT
EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion fully acquires infrared spectrometer specialist IRsweep

10.05.2021 / 06:35


Media Release
10 May 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion fully acquires infrared spectrometer specialist IRsweep

Sensirion Holding AG, a leading provider of environmental and flow sensor solutions, completes the acquisition of IRsweep AG, an innovative provider of optical sensing solutions. IRsweep, based in Stäfa, Switzerland, develops, manufactures, and supplies optical spectroscopy solutions based on semiconductor quantum cascade laser (QCL) frequency comb technology in the mid-infrared.

Sensirion has been a minority investor of IRsweep with 33% of the shares since 2017. With this acquisition, Sensirion expands its optical sensing technology portfolio from components and modules to stand-alone infrared spectrometers for industrial and research applications. Many spectroscopic applications in industry and research simultaneously require high spectral resolution and speed. IRsweep's infrared spectrometers based on its QCL frequency comb technology allow to study fast processes very accurately, such as protein dynamics or industrial reaction monitoring, without the need for moving parts.

IRsweep was founded in 2014, has eleven employees, and offers compact spectrometers based on its QCL frequency comb technology. Core applications of IRsweep's technology include the study of fast reaction kinetics in research and development applications. This acquisition allows Sensirion to strengthen its optical sensing technology portfolio enabling long-term developments of cost-efficient sensing solutions based on optical measurement principles, such as trace gas analysis in environmental monitoring or the detection of methane leaks.

Andreas Hugi, Markus Mangold and Markus Geiser, IRsweep's founding team comment: "We are excited to fully become a part of the Sensirion group, which will support us in expanding our reach and addressing new applications." The three founders will continue to act as IRsweep's proven management team.

"Sensirion very cordially welcomes all IRsweep employees and looks forward to joint developments of optical sensing solutions for air or water quality measurements," says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion.

To learn more about Sensirion, please visit www.sensirion.com.
For further information about IRsweep, see www.irsweep.com.

Contact
Andrea Wüest
Director Investor Relations and M&A
Tel: +41 44 927 11 40
E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com

About Sensirion Holding AG
Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2), and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com.

About IRsweep
IRsweep AG was founded in 2014 as a spin-off company of ETH Zurich and Empa, Switzerland. It introduced the first commercial mid infrared dual-comb spectrometer in 2017 and has systems installed in Europe, North America and Asia. IRsweep is currently focusing on high end laboratory applications for research applications, exploiting the superior optical power of Quantum Cascade Lasers and the power of the dual comb multi-heterodyne spectroscopy technique.
For further information, visit www.irsweep.com

Disclaimer
Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as "believe", "assume", "expect", and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, competition from other companies, effects and risks of new technologies, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting markets in which Sensirion operates, and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Certain financial data included in this document consists of "non-IFRS financial measures". These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures and ratios included herein.

This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1194221

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1194221  10.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194221&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
