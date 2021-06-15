Sensirion Inside: Govee Monitoring Devices

Log in
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
06/15/2021 | 03:10am EDT
Sensirion Inside: Humidity and temperature monitoring devices from Govee

06/15/2021 | Press Release

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, is proud to announce that Govee is using Sensirion's best-in-class SHTC3 humidity and temperature sensor in their air quality monitoring systems.

Do you find it hard to breathe in your home some days? Are you more prone to headaches and asthma attacks during the summer months? You're not allergic to heat - but you may have serious humidity and temperature problems in your home or office. When we talk about indoor air quality, the main things we refer to are humidity and temperature. Humidity levels that are too high or too low in closed spaces can lead to various issues. For example, bacteria and viruses that cause respiratory infections thrive in extremely high and extremely low humidity. Mold spores, dust mites and other allergens survive best in high-humidity environments. Furthermore, higher humidity can increase the levels of noxious chemicals in the air, which may include ozone and formaldehyde. 40 % to 60 % relative humidity is an optimal level for the immune system and our respiratory system - it reduces the spread of seasonal respiratory diseases and increases health and well-being.

But how can you improve the air quality in your environment? That's where Govee's humidity and temperature monitoring systems step in. 'Making Life Smarter' perfectly encapsulates what Govee stands for. With a customer-centric and innovation-focused approach, Govee develops cutting-edge LED lights and smart home devices that transform traditional ways of living and improve people's health. 'By demonstrating integrity, boldness and passion in everything we produce, we create colorful and safe products that succeed in Making Life Smarter. Thanks to the energy efficiency and best-in-class accuracy of Sensirion's SHTC3 humidity and temperature sensor, our monitoring devices offer excellent battery life and accuracy,' said Tony Li, product manager at Govee.

The SHTC3 humidity and temperature sensor has been designed to overcome conventional limits for size, power consumption and price-performance ratio in order to fulfill the requirements of the consumer electronics market and products like Govee's humidity and temperature monitoring systems. By using Sensirion's CMOSens® Technology, the SHTC3 offers a complete sensor system on a single chip, consisting of a capacitive humidity sensor, a band-gap temperature sensor, analog and digital signal processing, A/D converter, calibration data memory and a digital communication interface supporting I2C fast mode. The ultra-small, 2 x 2 x 0.75 mm3 DFN package enables applications to be placed in even the most limited of spaces. The sensor covers a humidity measurement range of 0 % to 100 % RH and a temperature measurement range of -40 °C to 125 °C with a typical accuracy of ±2 % RH and ±0.2 °C. 'Being able to count Govee among our customers fills us with pride. Govee's humidity and temperature monitoring devices are the perfect applications for our environmental sensors. Sensirion and Govee are united by the will to enable innovative and smart applications that increase the comfort and safety of people,' says Coco Sit, Senior Channel Development Manager at Sensirion China.

Learn more about Sensirion's environmental sensor solutions at: www.sensirion.com/environmental-sensing

For more information about Govee's humidity and temperature monitors, please visit: www.govee.com

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
