Sensirion : Interim Report 2022
Key Figures
3
Letter to the Shareholders
6
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
9
Consolidated Income Statement
10
Consolidated Balance Sheet
11
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
12
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
13
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
14
Shareholder Information
17
2
Key Figures
Revenue
Number of
(in CHF million)
employees
(FTE)
164.8
1065
144.4
974
857
113.7
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2022
30 Jun 2021
31 Dec 2021
30 Jun 2022
Revenue by market
Revenue by region
H1 2022
(2021)
H1 2022
(2021)
9.8 % (8.5 %)
19.5 %
(23.8 %)
18.8 % (23.4 %)
49.2 %
50.5 %
(42.9 %)
(40.6 %)
22.2 % (25.2 %)
30.0 % (35.6 %)
Automotive
Medical
Industrial
Consumer
APAC
EMEA
Americas
3
164.8 Revenue
in CHF million
59.7% Gross Margin 29.6 %EBITDA Margin
4
Key Figures
Consolidated, in millions of CHF
H1 2022
in %
H1 2021
Revenue
164.8
14.2 %
144.4
Gross profit
98.4
89.4
- as % of revenue
59.7 %
61.9 %
Operating profit (EBIT)
41.6
8.2 %
38.5
- as % of revenue
25.3 %
26.7 %
Profit for the period
35.0
0.4 %
34.8
- as % of revenue
21.2 %
24.1 %
Earnings per share (in CHF)
2.24
2.24
EBITDA
1
48.9
6.5 %
45.9
- as % of revenue
29.6 %
31.8 %
Cash flow from operating activities
22.0
39.1
Capital expenditures
2
(15.8)
(6.1)
Free cash flow
3
6.2
33.0
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
Total assets
333.4
296.4
Total liabilities
62.9
60.4
Total equity
270.5
236.0
Net cash (Net debt)
4
114.7
112.1
Number of employees (FTE)
1065
9.3 %
974
Defined as the sum of operating profit (EBIT), depreciation and amortization.
Defined as the sum of investments in property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, investments in intangible assets and development expenditure.
Defined as the sum of cash flows from operating activities and cash flows from investing activities, excluding M&A activities.
Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents less loans and borrowing (current and non-current).
5
Disclaimer
Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:37:05 UTC.
Sales 2022
338 M
351 M
351 M
Net income 2022
55,7 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
Net cash 2022
145 M
151 M
151 M
P/E ratio 2022
31,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 772 M
1 841 M
1 841 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,82x
EV / Sales 2023
4,16x
Nbr of Employees
887
Free-Float
57,8%
