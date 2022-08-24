Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-23 am EDT
113.60 CHF   +1.43%
12:45aSensirion's H1 Attributable Profit Remains Stable Amid 14% Uptick In Revenue
MT
12:38aSENSIRION : Presentation
PU
12:38aSENSIRION : Interim Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensirion : Interim Report 2022

08/24/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report

2022

Key Figures

3

Letter to the Shareholders

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim ­Financial Statements

9

Consolidated Income Statement

10

Consolidated Balance Sheet

11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

13

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

14

Shareholder Information

17

Table of Contents  Sensirion Interim Report 2022

2

Key Figures

Revenue

Number of

(in CHF million)

employees (FTE)

164.8

1065

144.4

974

857

113.7

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

30 Jun 2021

31 Dec 2021

30 Jun 2022

Revenue by market

Revenue by region

H1 2022 (2021)

H1 2022 (2021)

9.8 % (8.5 %)

19.5 %

(23.8 %)

18.8 % (23.4 %)

49.2 %

50.5 %

(42.9 %)

(40.6 %)

22.2 % (25.2 %)

30.0 % (35.6 %)

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Key Figures  Sensirion Interim Report 2022

3

164.8 Revenue

in CHF million

59.7% Gross Margin 29.6 %EBITDA Margin

Key Figures Sensirion Interim Report 2022

4

Key Figures

Consolidated, in millions of CHF

H1 2022

in %

H1 2021

Revenue

164.8

14.2 %

144.4

Gross profit

98.4

89.4

- as % of revenue

59.7 %

61.9 %

Operating profit (EBIT)

41.6

8.2 %

38.5

- as % of revenue

25.3 %

26.7 %

Profit for the period

35.0

0.4 %

34.8

- as % of revenue

21.2 %

24.1 %

Earnings per share (in CHF)

2.24

2.24

EBITDA1

48.9

6.5 %

45.9

- as % of revenue

29.6 %

31.8 %

Cash flow from operating activities

22.0

39.1

Capital expenditures2

(15.8)

(6.1)

Free cash flow3

6.2

33.0

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

Total assets

333.4

296.4

Total liabilities

62.9

60.4

Total equity

270.5

236.0

Net cash (Net debt)4

114.7

112.1

Number of employees (FTE)

1065

9.3 %

974

  1. Defined as the sum of operating profit (EBIT), depreciation and amortization.
  2. Defined as the sum of investments in property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, investments in intangible assets and development expenditure.
  3. Defined as the sum of cash flows from operating activities and cash flows from investing activities, excluding M&A activities.
  4. Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents less loans and borrowing (current and non-current).

Key Figures  Sensirion Interim Report 2022

5

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENSIRION HOLDING AG
12:45aSensirion's H1 Attributable Profit Remains Stable Amid 14% Uptick In Revenue
MT
12:38aSENSIRION : Presentation
PU
12:38aSENSIRION : Interim Report 2022
PU
12:24aSENSIRION HOLDING AG : Sensirion closes H1 2022 with solid growth
EQ
08/23SENSIRION : closes H1 2022 with solid growth
PU
08/16SENSIRION : New gas chromatographs for on-line natural gas analysis
PU
08/16SENSIRION : New gas chromatographs for fast natural gas analysis
PU
08/05SENSIRION : New gas chromatographs for on-line natural gas analysis
PU
08/04DYNAMIQ-X NG2210 AND NG2220 : new gas chromatographs
PU
07/08SENSIRION : The future of gas metering
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSIRION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 338 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2022 55,7 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
Net cash 2022 145 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 772 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 113,60 CHF
Average target price 117,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-President
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG-16.04%1 841
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.77%50 997
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.39%46 052
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.01%39 708
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.08%8 940
JABIL INC.-11.78%8 480