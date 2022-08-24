Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-23 am EDT
113.60 CHF   +1.43%
12:45aSensirion's H1 Attributable Profit Remains Stable Amid 14% Uptick In Revenue
MT
12:38aSENSIRION : Presentation
PU
12:38aSENSIRION : Interim Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensirion : Presentation

08/24/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-Year 2022 Results

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO Matthias Gantner, CFO

24 August 2022

Please note that this event

will be recorded.

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Half-year 2021 results, 25 August 2021

2

Agenda

1

Half-year 2022 highlights

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO

  • Business review

2

Half-year 2022 financial review

Matthias Gantner, CFO

3

Outlook

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO

4

Q&A

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Half-year 2022 results, 24 August 2022

3

H1 2022 overview

Business

Financials

Outlook

  • Solid growth of the entire group with continued above average profitability due to very high utilization of operations. CAPEX investments and recruiting in Sales and R&D ongoing.
  • One-timespecial revenue contribution from CPAP replacements in the market as expected and ongoing.
  • Strategic growth drivers are unchanged and on track
  • Revenue CHF 164.8m, +14.2% YoY (+13.8% organic, +0.4% inorganic, 0.0% FX effects)
  • Gross margin 59.7%.
  • EBITDA margin 29.6%.
  • Operating cash flow CHF 22.0m, free cash flow CHF 6.2m.
  • Uncertainties remain high in the second half of 2022.
  • In the coming months, we expect a further moderate slowdown in demand due to inflation -related consumer woes and the COVID-19 situation in China. In addition, there is a risk that customers may postpone planned call-off orders to the coming year because they are forced to curb production due to ongoing supply chain issues.
  • The long-term market trends, the technology and the product pipeline remain strong.
  • Assuming no further disruptions in geopolitical and macroeconomic environments we expect for FY 2022

Revenue

CHF 310m to 340m (+8% to +18%)

Gross margin

mid fifties %

EBITDA margin

mid twenties %

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Half-year 2022 results, 24 August 2022

4

Automotive H1 2022 business review

Main results

  • H1 2022 revenue decreased by -8.3% YoY to CHF 31.0m.
  • After strong post pandemic demands in the 2nd half 2021, especially Q1/22 has seen some declining revenues
  • Numerous automotive OEMs were forced to slow down their production due to still missing components in their supply chain.

Revenue development

(CHFm)

25.5

33.8

31.0

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

  • Declining sales from legacy products within the Tier -I module business were partly compensated by ramp-ups with new products with European OEMs

Auto-defogging

Climate control

Dew point

Air intake

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Half-year 2022 results, 24 August 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENSIRION HOLDING AG
12:45aSensirion's H1 Attributable Profit Remains Stable Amid 14% Uptick In Revenue
MT
12:38aSENSIRION : Presentation
PU
12:38aSENSIRION : Interim Report 2022
PU
12:24aSENSIRION HOLDING AG : Sensirion closes H1 2022 with solid growth
EQ
08/23SENSIRION : closes H1 2022 with solid growth
PU
08/16SENSIRION : New gas chromatographs for on-line natural gas analysis
PU
08/16SENSIRION : New gas chromatographs for fast natural gas analysis
PU
08/05SENSIRION : New gas chromatographs for on-line natural gas analysis
PU
08/04DYNAMIQ-X NG2210 AND NG2220 : new gas chromatographs
PU
07/08SENSIRION : The future of gas metering
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSIRION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 338 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2022 55,7 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
Net cash 2022 145 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 772 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 113,60 CHF
Average target price 117,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-President
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Project Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG-16.04%1 841
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.77%50 997
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.39%46 052
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.01%39 708
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.08%8 940
JABIL INC.-11.78%8 480