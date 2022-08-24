Sensirion : Presentation

Solid growth of the entire group with continued above average profitability due to very high utilization of operations. CAPEX investments and recruiting in Sales and R&D ongoing.

One-time special revenue contribution from CPAP replacements in the market as expected and ongoing.

Strategic growth drivers are unchanged and on track

Revenue CHF 164.8m, +14.2% YoY ( +13.8% organic, +0.4% inorganic, 0.0% FX effects)

Gross margin 59.7%.

EBITDA margin 29.6%.

Operating cash flow CHF 22.0m, free cash flow CHF 6.2m.

Uncertainties remain high in the second half of 2022.

In the coming months, we expect a further moderate slowdown in demand due to inflation -related consumer woes and the COVID-19 situation in China. In addition, there is a risk that customers may postpone planned call-off orders to the coming year because they are forced to curb production due to ongoing supply chain issues.

The long-term market trends, the technology and the product pipeline remain strong.