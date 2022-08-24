Sensirion : Presentation
Half-Year 2022 Results
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO Matthias Gantner, CFO
24 August 2022
Agenda
1
▪ Half-year 2022 highlights
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO
2
▪ Half-year 2022 financial review
Matthias Gantner, CFO
3
Outlook
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO
▪
Half-year 2022 results, 24 August 2022
Business
Financials
Outlook
Solid growth of the entire group with continued above average profitability due to very high utilization of operations. CAPEX investments and recruiting in Sales and R&D ongoing.
One-timespecial revenue contribution from CPAP replacements in the market as expected and ongoing.
Strategic growth drivers are unchanged and on track
Revenue CHF 164.8m, +14.2% YoY (+13.8% organic, +0.4% inorganic, 0.0% FX effects)
Gross margin 59.7%.
EBITDA margin 29.6%.
Operating cash flow CHF 22.0m, free cash flow CHF 6.2m.
Uncertainties remain high in the second half of 2022.
In the coming months, we expect a further moderate slowdown in demand due to inflation -related consumer woes and the COVID-19 situation in China. In addition, there is a risk that customers may postpone planned call-off orders to the coming year because they are forced to curb production due to ongoing supply chain issues.
The long-term market trends, the technology and the product pipeline remain strong.
Assuming no further disruptions in geopolitical and macroeconomic environments we expect for FY 2022
Revenue
CHF 310m to 340m (+8% to +18%)
Gross margin
mid fifties %
EBITDA margin
mid twenties %
Half-year 2022 results, 24 August 2022
Automotive H1 2022 business review
Main results
H1 2022 revenue decreased by -8.3% YoY to CHF 31.0m.
After strong post pandemic demands in the 2 nd half 2021, especially Q1/22 has seen some declining revenues
Numerous automotive OEMs were forced to slow down their production due to still missing components in their supply chain.
Revenue development
(CHFm)
25.5
33.8
31.0
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2022
Declining sales from legacy products within the Tier -I module business were partly compensated by ramp-ups with new products with European OEMs
Auto-defogging
Climate control
Dew point
Air intake
Half-year 2022 results, 24 August 2022
Sales 2022
338 M
351 M
351 M
Net income 2022
55,7 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
Net cash 2022
145 M
151 M
151 M
P/E ratio 2022
31,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 772 M
1 841 M
1 841 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,82x
EV / Sales 2023
4,16x
Nbr of Employees
887
Free-Float
57,8%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
113,60 CHF
Average target price
117,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target
3,21%
