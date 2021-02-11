Sensirion : SCD4x Evaluation Kit available now

Breaking the size barrier in CO2 sensing: SCD4x Evaluation Kit available now

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, proudly presents the SEK-SCD41 CO 2 sensor evaluation kit. The SEK-SCD41 evaluation kit has been designed for easy and cost-efficient evaluation of Sensirion's revolutionary SCD4x CO 2 sensor.

High levels of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) compromize humans' cognitive performance and well-being. Thanks to new energy standards and better insulation, houses have become increasingly energy efficient. However, CO 2 produced by the human metabolism can accumulate rapidly. Therefore, CO 2 is a key indicator for indoor air quality. Measuring indoor CO 2 concentration enables smart ventilation systems to regulate ventilation in the most energy-efficient and human-friendly way. Moreover, indoor air quality monitors and other connected devices can help to maintain a low CO 2 concentration for a healthy, productive environment.

The SCD4x is Sensirion's next-generation miniature CO 2 sensor series that offers an unmatched price-to-performance ratio. The sensor is built on the photoacoustic sensing principle and Sensirion's patented PASens® and CMOSens® Technology to enable unmatched small sensor size combined with high performance. SMD compatibility and the small footprint allow cost- and space-effective integration to boost freedom of design for customers. The integrated best-in-class humidity and temperature sensor enables superior on-chip signal compensation and additional RH and T outputs. Finally, the large supply voltage range (2.4 V - 5.5 V), the robustness to external stresses and the adjustable power consumption make the SCD4x the perfect fit for varying customer needs.

'Our disruptive SCD4x makes CO 2 sensing accessible for new applications and enables customers to use novel design-approaches. The SEK-SCD41 evaluation kit represents the perfect tool kit for effective SCD4x sensor evaluation and efficient prototyping', says Marco Gysel, Product Manager CO 2 Sensors at Sensirion.

The evaluation kit contains a SCD41 CO 2 sensor mounted on a development board with a JST connector and through-hole pins. The included adapter cable (JST-Ethernet) connects to Sensirion's SEK-SensorBridge for easy evaluation of the sensor via the SEK-ControlCenter viewer software. Finally, the kit contains a 4-pin jumper wire cable that enables fast prototyping, e.g. through integration into existing platforms (like Arduino, Raspberry Pi and so on).

Start evaluating the SCD4x CO 2 sensor; the kit is now available worldwide through Sensirion's distribution network. The SCD40 and SCD41 sensor components will be available soon.

Learn more about the SCD4x CO 2 sensor at: www.sensirion.com/scd4x

More information about Sensirion's evaluation kits for environmental sensors can be found here: www.sensirion.com/sek