Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sensirion Holding AG    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CBOE EUROPE - CXE ORDER BOOKS - 02/11 01:23:02 pm
54.7500 CHF   -0.99%
01:41aSENSIRION : SCD4x Evaluation Kit available now
PU
02/10SENSIRION : Buys Dutch Gas-Analysis Technology Developer Qmicro
MT
02/10SENSIRION : acquires micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensirion : SCD4x Evaluation Kit available now

02/11/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Breaking the size barrier in CO2 sensing: SCD4x Evaluation Kit available now

02/11/2021 | Press Release

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, proudly presents the SEK-SCD41 CO2 sensor evaluation kit. The SEK-SCD41 evaluation kit has been designed for easy and cost-efficient evaluation of Sensirion's revolutionary SCD4x CO2 sensor.

High levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) compromize humans' cognitive performance and well-being. Thanks to new energy standards and better insulation, houses have become increasingly energy efficient. However, CO2 produced by the human metabolism can accumulate rapidly. Therefore, CO2 is a key indicator for indoor air quality. Measuring indoor CO2 concentration enables smart ventilation systems to regulate ventilation in the most energy-efficient and human-friendly way. Moreover, indoor air quality monitors and other connected devices can help to maintain a low CO2 concentration for a healthy, productive environment.

The SCD4x is Sensirion's next-generation miniature CO2 sensor series that offers an unmatched price-to-performance ratio. The sensor is built on the photoacoustic sensing principle and Sensirion's patented PASens® and CMOSens® Technology to enable unmatched small sensor size combined with high performance. SMD compatibility and the small footprint allow cost- and space-effective integration to boost freedom of design for customers. The integrated best-in-class humidity and temperature sensor enables superior on-chip signal compensation and additional RH and T outputs. Finally, the large supply voltage range (2.4 V - 5.5 V), the robustness to external stresses and the adjustable power consumption make the SCD4x the perfect fit for varying customer needs.

'Our disruptive SCD4x makes CO2 sensing accessible for new applications and enables customers to use novel design-approaches. The SEK-SCD41 evaluation kit represents the perfect tool kit for effective SCD4x sensor evaluation and efficient prototyping', says Marco Gysel, Product Manager CO2 Sensors at Sensirion.

The evaluation kit contains a SCD41 CO2 sensor mounted on a development board with a JST connector and through-hole pins. The included adapter cable (JST-Ethernet) connects to Sensirion's SEK-SensorBridge for easy evaluation of the sensor via the SEK-ControlCenter viewer software. Finally, the kit contains a 4-pin jumper wire cable that enables fast prototyping, e.g. through integration into existing platforms (like Arduino, Raspberry Pi and so on).

Start evaluating the SCD4x CO2 sensor; the kit is now available worldwide through Sensirion's distribution network. The SCD40 and SCD41 sensor components will be available soon.

Learn more about the SCD4x CO2 sensor at: www.sensirion.com/scd4x

More information about Sensirion's evaluation kits for environmental sensors can be found here: www.sensirion.com/sek

Media Package

The evaluation kit contains a SCD41 CO2 sensor mounted on a development board with a JST connector and through-hole pins. The included adapter cable ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V., an innovative OEM supplier of miniaturized gas-analysis technologies. Qmicro, based in ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Sensirion, the expert in environmental and flow sensor solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Anglia Components. Under the ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Sensirion is pleased to announce that the company LivingPackets uses Sensirion's humidity and temperature sensors in its revolutionary and sustainable ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Become Part of the Sensirion-World

With Sensirion's preference-based newsletter, we provide you with exactly the information you need. Let us know what content is of interest to you and secure access to exclusive knowledge. Sensirion's newsletters offer insights into current topics, new products, trade fairs and the company as a workplace.

Email*
Preferences*
Environmental Sensing
Consumer
Medical
Life Science, Diagnostics and Analytics
Developer News
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Smart Energy
Appliance
Automotive
Job News
Subscribe now
Follow Us

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SENSIRION HOLDING AG
01:41aSENSIRION : SCD4x Evaluation Kit available now
PU
02/10SENSIRION : Buys Dutch Gas-Analysis Technology Developer Qmicro
MT
02/10SENSIRION : acquires micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro
PU
02/10PRESS RELEASE : Sensirion strengthens its portfolio by acquiring micro gas-analy..
PU
02/10SENSIRION HOLDING AG : Sensirion strengthens its portfolio by acquiring micro ga..
EQ
02/09SENSIRION : and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement
PU
01/06SENSIRION INSIDE : Smart parcel shipping without waste
PU
2020SENSIRION : and MaxWell Biosystems
PU
2020GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Astrazeneca acquires Alexion, California sues Google
2020SENSIRION : Lifts 2020 Revenue Guidance on High Demand for Gas Flow Sensors
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 256 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2020 36,0 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net cash 2020 75,0 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 857 M 963 M 963 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 774
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,67 CHF
Last Close Price 55,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG-3.49%963
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.95%57 214
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.37%56 151
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.42%39 285
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.29%25 305
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED32.39%15 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ