Sensirion : The Sensi events are back!
The Sensi events are back!
10/08/2021 | News category | News
Get a glimpse into the last two long awaited Sensi Events: The SensiWeekend Light and the very first Sensirion Garden Food Festival.
Get a glimpse into the last two long awaited Sensi Events: The SensiWeekend Light and the very first Sensirion Garden Food Festival.
Read more
News category News News category
Water scarcity is on the rise worldwide. Water scarcity is on the rise worldwide. According to UNICEF, four billion people - almost two-thirds of the ...
Read more
News LDA Market Liquid Flow News
Do you know how small a flow sensor can be without reducing performance? Our concept study shows it. The new SDPC3 is tiny in size, but huge in ...
Read more
We are proud to announce the development of a stationary methane leak detection system - Nubo Sphere. It is designed as a future-proof, end-to-end ...
Read more
Press Release Press Release
Become Part of the Sensirion-World
With Sensirion's preference-based newsletter, we provide you with exactly the information you need. Let us know what content is of interest to you and secure access to exclusive knowledge. Sensirion's newsletters offer insights into current topics, new products, trade fairs and the company as a workplace.
Follow Us
Disclaimer
Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Analyst Recommendations on SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Sales 2021
274 M
296 M
296 M
Net income 2021
49,1 M
52,9 M
52,9 M
Net cash 2021
94,5 M
102 M
102 M
P/E ratio 2021
36,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 773 M
1 912 M
1 913 M
EV / Sales 2021
6,12x
EV / Sales 2022
5,66x
Nbr of Employees
857
Free-Float
58,7%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
114,40 CHF
Average target price
101,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target
-11,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.