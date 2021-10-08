Log in
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/08 09:20:47 am
116.2 CHF   +1.57%
09:12aSENSIRION : The Sensi events are back!
PU
09/29SENSIRION : Water quality sensing
PU
09/24SENSIRION : The new SDPC3 flow sensor
PU
Sensirion : The Sensi events are back!

10/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
The Sensi events are back!

10/08/2021 | News category | News

Get a glimpse into the last two long awaited Sensi Events: The SensiWeekend Light and the very first Sensirion Garden Food Festival.

The Sensi events are back!

Get a glimpse into the last two long awaited Sensi Events: The SensiWeekend Light and the very first Sensirion Garden Food Festival.

| News| LDA Market| Liquid Flow
Water quality sensing

Water scarcity is on the rise worldwide. Water scarcity is on the rise worldwide. According to UNICEF, four billion people - almost two-thirds of the ...

NewsLDA MarketLiquid FlowNews

| News| Medical Market
The new SDPC3 flow sensor

Do you know how small a flow sensor can be without reducing performance? Our concept study shows it. The new SDPC3 is tiny in size, but huge in ...

NewsMedical MarketNews

We are proud to announce the development of a stationary methane leak detection system - Nubo Sphere. It is designed as a future-proof, end-to-end ...

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 274 M 296 M 296 M
Net income 2021 49,1 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net cash 2021 94,5 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 773 M 1 912 M 1 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 857
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers and Directors
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG99.65%1 912
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.30%52 944
AMPHENOL CORPORATION15.62%45 223
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.37%38 971
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.66%16 139
JABIL INC.44.09%9 155