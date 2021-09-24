Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/24 07:51:45 am
126.1 CHF   -0.24%
07:22aSENSIRION : The new SDPC3 flow sensor
PU
09/23EQS-NEWS : Media Release:
DJ
09/23Sensirion Holding AG Announces the Development of Stationary Methane Leak Detection System - Nubo Sphere
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensirion : The new SDPC3 flow sensor

09/24/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tiny size, huge track record - the new SDPC3 flow sensor

09/24/2021 | News

Do you know how small a flow sensor can be without reducing performance? Our concept study shows it. The new SDPC3 is tiny in size, but huge in performance. Fully calibrated and temperature compensated, it guarantees outstanding accuracy, long-term stability as well as ultra-low power consumption.

All this makes our SDPC3 flow sensor the perfect choice for cost-sensitive applications with very high volumes. And due to its size, it's particularly suitable for small, portable and battery-powered devices.

With more than ten years of experience with very large projects, we will gladly propose a solution tailored to your needs.

Are you working on an innovative project? With more than ten years of experience with very large projects, we will gladly propose a solution tailored to your needs. Learn more.

<<

Do you know how small a flow sensor can be without reducing performance? Our concept study shows it. The new SDPC3 is tiny in size, but huge in ...

Read more

NewsNews

We are proud to announce the development of a stationary methane leak detection system - Nubo Sphere. It is designed as a future-proof, end-to-end ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, is proud to announce that the next-generation indoor air quality monitor Atmocube from ATMO® ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

| Career News| Apprentice News| News
Attractive employer in Switzerland

Sensirion's success story continues. After the sensor manufacturer was named the second best employer in Switzerland in the "large companies" category ...

Read more

Career NewsApprentice NewsNewsCareer News

Become Part of the Sensirion-World

With Sensirion's preference-based newsletter, we provide you with exactly the information you need. Let us know what content is of interest to you and secure access to exclusive knowledge. Sensirion's newsletters offer insights into current topics, new products, trade fairs and the company as a workplace.

Follow Us

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SENSIRION HOLDING AG
07:22aSENSIRION : The new SDPC3 flow sensor
PU
09/23EQS-NEWS : Media Release:
DJ
09/23Sensirion Holding AG Announces the Development of Stationary Methane Leak Detection Sys..
CI
09/23SENSIRION : New Methane Leak Detection System - Nubo Sphere
PU
09/23SENSIRION : Attractive employer in Switzerland
PU
09/22MEDIA RELEASE : Sensirion Inside - Atmocube by ATMO(R)
DJ
09/21SENSIRION : Opening of new production site in Hungary
PU
09/21SENSIRION AG : Opening of new production site in Hungary
EQ
09/21SENSIRION AG : Opening of new production site in Hungary
DJ
09/21Sensirion Ag Announces Opening of New Production Site in Hungary
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSIRION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 274 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2021 49,1 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net cash 2021 94,5 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 959 M 2 120 M 2 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 857
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 126,40 CHF
Average target price 101,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG120.59%2 120
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.15.76%53 192
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.83%46 084
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.78%38 646
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.05%17 194
JABIL INC.41.85%8 966