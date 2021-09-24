Sensirion : The new SDPC3 flow sensor

Tiny size, huge track record - the new SDPC3 flow sensor

Do you know how small a flow sensor can be without reducing performance? Our concept study shows it. The new SDPC3 is tiny in size, but huge in performance. Fully calibrated and temperature compensated, it guarantees outstanding accuracy, long-term stability as well as ultra-low power consumption.

All this makes our SDPC3 flow sensor the perfect choice for cost-sensitive applications with very high volumes. And due to its size, it's particularly suitable for small, portable and battery-powered devices.

