MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sensirion Holding AG    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
Sensirion : and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement

02/10/2021 | 02:49am EST
Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement

02/10/2021 | Press Release

Sensirion, the expert for environmental and flow sensor solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Anglia Components. Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.

As a leading independent authorized distributor of semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, Anglia is the right partner for Sensirion's portfolio of cutting edge innovative sensors. Sensirion, as an international company with Swiss roots, is actively committed to a more sustainable future. In sectors such a automotive, medical, industrial and consumer goods, sensors are the driving factor in automation, enabling ever greater connectivity between machines and plants.

Sensirion's sensors improve efficiency, enhance health and provide safety and comfort. Smart home appliances, smart homes, safer medical applications and improved air quality are just a few examples of where the innovative sensors can be found.

Commenting on the partnership, John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia says: 'Sensirion is a really exciting company to be working with. Its patented CMOSens® technology, combining sensor and analysis electronics on a single semiconductor chip, marks it out as a leader and innovator in the sensor market. We have invested in an inventory profile and evaluation/development kits to assist customers with new designs, all of which are available with no MOQ via Anglia Live with competitive pricing. Our engineers have been fully trained on Sensirion's products and are ready to assist customers with their design-in.'

Florian Hirsch, Director Channel Sales at Sensirion says: 'We are very pleased to announce Anglia as a new distributor. This strong new partnership will allow us to expand our reach in the UK and Ireland. Anglia already has an excellent network of customers who can now benefit from our sensor portfolio. We at Sensirion are looking forward to this collaboration.'

For further information about Anglia Components, see www.anglia.com.

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
