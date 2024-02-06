Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion expands its production site in Debrecen with support from a build-to-suit partner



February 6, 2024

Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems, announced today that it will expand its production site in Debrecen, Hungary, by 5,000 m². The first phase of the expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second phase by the first quarter of 2025 and will significantly increase Sensirion's production capacity for sensor modules. The expansion will be built and financed by a local build-to-suit partner. Sensirion has entered into a long-term lease agreement.

Positive experience

"We are very satisfied with the performance of our production site in Debrecen," says Patrick Good, Director of Maintenance & Infrastructure at Sensirion. "The expansion is an important step to continue to supply our customers with high-quality sensor modules in sufficient quantities.”

The decision to expand is based on the positive experience with the existing production site in Debrecen over the past two years and the expected demand for sensor and module solutions. Sensirion is a global company and supplies its products to more than 100 countries.

Sustainability concept

The extension building will be docked to the existing building and will also be integrated into the existing system in terms of sustainability, which plays a central role at Sensirion. As with the production facility in Stäfa, it was designed and built to be completely fossil-free (geothermal energy/heat recovery, coupled with a storage system and a photovoltaic system).

"The experience of the past two and a half years with the new building has been entirely positive and instructive. After initial teething problems and subsequent optimizations, we have benefited enormously from the investments in the building's sustainability over the past year. For example, we are now 50 percent self-sufficient during the summer months," says Imre Toeroek, Facility Manager at Sensirion Hungary.

Jobs in Hungary

The expansion of the production site in Debrecen is another important step for Sensirion and is in line with the company's sustainable growth strategy and the desire to create additional jobs in Debrecen. The expansion will not affect jobs in Switzerland. Sensirion also plans to further expand its capacities in Switzerland. In Debrecen, Sensirion relies on a steadily growing team of qualified employees from various technical disciplines. These include process engineering, materials science, chemistry, electrical engineering, automation, and mechanical engineering.

"We are proud to invest in Hungary and to be able to count on such a well-qualified and motivated team," says Franziska Brem, VP Operations at Sensirion. "The expansion of our production site in Debrecen is a sign of our confidence in the future of the company and the Hungarian economy."

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.