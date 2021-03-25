Sensirion : Capital Markets Day 2021

Sensirion Capital Markets Day
25 March 2021
Today's presenters
Moritz LechnerFelix Mayer
Marc von Waldkirch Matthias GantnerAndrea OrzatiJohannes SchummAndrea Wüest
Co-Chairman of the
Board
Co-Chairman of the
Board
Chief Executive
OfficerChief Financial
OfficerVice President Sales & MarketingVice President
R&D
Management team unchanged since IPO, combined >100 years at Sensirion (incl. VP Operations and VP Human Resources)
Director IR and M&A
Keynote of the Founders
Intro, roles in the company, Sensirion today
What is our DNA?
-
▪ All on one chip
-
▪ No offset
-
▪ Smaller
-
▪ Lower cost
-
▪ More performance
-
▪ Smaller
-
▪ Lower cost
-
▪ New applications
2003
2008
2018
Flop
Success Medical Flop BuildingsSuccess Medical Success Buildings
"SensiSpirit": a unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
Shareholdings as % of outstanding shares
32.2%
of which Co-Founders 10.9%
7.2%
of which
Exec. Committee 0.6%
Anchor shareholder groupEmployeesPublic shareholders
Anchor shareholder group builds basis for long-term orientation, is unchanged since IPO, indicating long-term commitment.
Sensirion at a glance
Sensirion at a glance
Overview
✓
A pure-play sensor company, driven by mega trends for long-term growth
-
✓ A deeply anchored mindset of innovation: it's in our DNA to continuously seek new challenges and to drive disruptive innovation
-
✓ SensiSpirit: our dedicated and award-winning entrepreneurial culture to attract and retain best talents
-
✓ Leading position in environmental and flow sensors, highly diversified in end markets
-
✓ Global footprint to ensure customer proximity
-
✓ ~600,000 sensors produced per day, almost 1 billion sensors sold worldwide
-
✓ CHF 254m revenue (2020), CAGR of 15% (2010-2020)
Product lines
Flow sensing solutions
Environmental sensing solutions
Solving complex problems everywhere
Providing antifogging, engine and climate control to approximately one in three cars manufactured worldwide.
Monitoring the breathing of more than 10 million patients in hospitals and at home.
Reliable real-time monitoring of gas consumption for more than 5 million households.
High precision monitoring of temperature and air quality for millions of households.
Wide range of solutions across diverse end markets
Environmental sensing solutionsFlow sensing solutions
Humidity/temperature (RHT)
Particulate matter (PM2.5)
Gas analyzersAutomotive modulesDifferential pressure
Stability through strong market und customer diversification
Highly diversified in end markets (FY2020)1
Top 10 customers contribute to 42.2% of revenue (FY2020)1
1 excluding COVID-19-related ventilator business
Global footprint ensures customer proximity
Our advantage is built on our expertise across all relevant fields of the technology value chain
Wafer manufacturing is outsourced
Sensirion drives innovation along multiple layers
Innovation
Strong growth with CAGR of 15% over 10 years based on innovation
Revenue coreMobile businessCOVID-19-related ventilator businessGross margin
260
240
220
200
180
Revenue(CHFm)
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
Note: revenues and gross margin from FY 2007 to FY 2014 according to Swiss GAAP FER, from FY 2015 onwards according to IFRS.
100%
75%
50%
Grossmargin
25%
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Revenue growth and cash generation since IPO
Significant R&D to support future growth
Average 2018 - 2020
Annual revenue growth
8.9%1 (20.9%)1
Gross margin 54.8%
Adj. EBITDA margin 18.3%
R&D (as % of revenue) 21.0%D&A (as % of revenue) 8.4%
Capex (as % of revenue) 7.8%
1 Without (with) COVID-19-related ventilator business, excl. FX effects
✓ Strong cash generation increased net cash position
CHF 32.8m (30 Jun 2018)CHF 78.2m (31 Dec 2020)
✓ Equity / total assets 72.5% (31 Dec 2020)
We are committed to our environmental and social responsibility
Environmental commitment and responsibility
Our innovative sensor products significantly contribute to more energy-efficient processes and applications in many areas.
We focus our efforts on an environmentally friendly production that avoids waste, increases material efficiency, and uses natural resources thoughtfully and as sustainably as possible.
Social commitment and responsibility
We aim to offer our employees an inspiring and safe working environment and optimal conditions for personal and professional development. Pillars of this commitment are equal opportunity, diversity, non-discrimination; health and safety; training and education, work-life balance, and our unique corporate culture.
We want to take on social responsibility by giving back to the community through corporate volunteering.
Our sensor solutions help to reduce CO2 emissions worldwide
Environmental contribution
In many applications, Sensirion's sensors help to reduce energy consumption and, in turn, CO2 emissions.
Application examples
Humidity and temperature sensors employed in anti-fogging and climate control in cars enable a more optimized use of the AC unit.
Differential pressure sensors used in demand- controlled ventilation (DCV) in buildings help to reduce energy consumption.
Humidity and temperature sensors incorporated in smart thermostats permit an improved heating and ventilation of residential homes.
|
Significant CO2 reduction
|
We have estimated that our sensors in the field help to avoid around ~2 million tons CO2 per year1. This corresponds to ~1/3 of the CO2 emissions of the canton of Zurich with 1.54 million inhabitants 2.
We actively fulfill our environmental responsibility
Environmental responsibility
As a manufacturing company, we aim to minimize our environmental impact from operations and business travel.
Our production sites in Switzerland, China, and South Korea are certified according to ISO 14001:2015.
Sensirion compensates all CO2 emissions from business flights with MyClimate. In 2020, we offset 148 tons of CO2 from business travel.
All of Sensirion's products meet the RoHS and REACH criteria regarding hazardous substances.
In 2020, we could reduce the impact at our production site in Stäfa.
At our new site in Debrecen, Hungary, we have opted for the realization of a sustainable building that will have a positive impact in the long term.
Operation free of fossil energy sources.
Heating/cooling with reversible heat pumps, in summer supported by free cooling.
Heat recovery and storage in 2 storage tanks of 60 m3 each. State-of-the-art insulation and windows.
|
Reduction in 2020 at production site Stäfa (per sensor produced)
|
-17% water consumption -32% energy consumption
-11% CO2 emissions
We are committed to our social responsibility
Social responsibility: corporate volunteering
In 2020, we supported Swiss schools with free CO2 monitoring sensors. Our internally developed CO2 monitoring sensors were installed in 2,500 classrooms in the canton of Zurich.
The CO2 monitoring sensors help reduce the viral transmission risk of COVID-19 by supporting regular, effective ventilation.
In summer 2020, we organized a collective event under the motto "moving matters". Our employees worldwide covered as many kilometers as possible in one day: on foot, by bicycle or inline skates.
For every kilometer completed, a sum of money was donated to support COVID-19 charity organizations.
Strategic achievements since the IPO 2018
Main strategic achievements since the IPO
Broadened product offering towards a full range of environmental sensors
Established automotive tier 1 business by successfully integrating and leveraging the acquired AIC business
Expanded global operational footprint
Broadened product offering towards a full range of environmental sensors
Since 2018, Sensirion successfully established several new product lines in the market, strongly contributing to growth.
Contribution to group output (in % of revenue) 1
2017
2020
2023E ~33%
79%
93%
Humidity/temperature Gas flow
Liquid flow
1 Excluding COVID-19-related ventilator business
~67%
Humidity/temperature Gas flow
Liquid flow
Established automotive tier 1 business
The integration of AIC, which was acquired in 2017, has been successfully accomplished. The former AIC sites in Asia now operate as "Sensirion Automotive Solutions" as a successful and growing tier 1 supplier.
Broad product portfolio
Nominated supplier for world-leading automotive OEMs
Expanded global operational footprint
Sensirion's operational footprint is expanding strongly to Asia and Eastern Europe
Contribution to group output in % of revenue (excl. COVID-19-related ventilator business)
2017 4%
96%
17%
2020
2023E ~ 33%
Q&A
Strategy update
Increasing penetration of sensors driven by secular megatrends
|
Energy efficiency
|
◼ Scarcity of resources
◼ Governmental and societal initiatives
|
Quality of life
|
automation
|
Environmental protection
|
◼ Economic development
|
◼ Industry 4.0
|
◼ Air quality
|
◼ Increasing awareness
|
◼ Technological
|
◼ Climate change
|
around health, safety,
|
advancements
|
◼ Water quality
|
comfort
|
◼ Connectivity, IoT
Digitalization and
Sensirion's sensor solutions are critical for many applications across these megatrends
Growth along four strategic focuses
|
Strategic focus 3
|
Develop technologies for long-term growth
|
Strategic focus 2
|
Become market leader for the entire environmental market
|
Strategic focus 1
|
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow
|
Fundamentals
|
"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
|
Growth along four strategic focuses
|
Strategic focus 3
|
Develop technologies for long-term growth
|
Strategic focus 2
|
Become market leader for the entire environmental market
|
Strategic focus 1
|
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow
|
Fundamentals
|
"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
|
Focus 1: drive technology and market leadership in our core markets
High market diversity and technology leadership drives volumes and ensures stable base
AutomotiveMedicalIndustrialConsumer
✓ ✓
Volume increase by 2.6x since 2014 drives economies of scale
Example "Flow sensors":
Flow sensor market development
High market share in certain applications
-
▪ The flow sensor market is very fragmented.
-
▪ Sensirion has a high market share in certain flow applications, e.g. CPAP devices and engine control.
Increased market share in other applications
> 90%
All values are Sensirion estimates
Sensirion supplies to all major CPAP (sleep apnea) manufacturers, covering more than 90% of the market.
2020
Applications for which Sensirion has increased market share include:
Flow sensor market development
Development of new flow applications
Development of new applications: «more than flow»
Examples include miniaturized flow sensors for medical smart inhaler applications as well as biogas & H2 in "power to gas" applications.
Supporting and capturing the short-term opportunity
Beyond the strategic lines, we are ready and committed to capture short-term opportunities
Example:
COVID-19-related demand increase for ventilator sensors Application of gas flow sensors in medical ventilators
-
▪ The demand for sensors for ventilators multiplied within weeks: from CHF 7.0m in 2019 to CHF 77.0m in 2020.
-
▪ A dedicated task force worked at full stretch to increase production capacity more than tenfold within six weeks, even during a worldwide lockdown.
-
▪ Thanks to the great dedication and enthusiasm of numerous employees and a long-term partnership with upstream suppliers, we managed to cope with this despite all the corona-related restrictions.
The number of gas flow meters in ventilators varies from 1 up to 3.
|
Expiratory
|
Air flow out of patient, measured in device
|
Inspiratory
|
Air flow into patient, measured in device
|
Proximal
|
Measured close to the patient
|
RHT-sensor market development
Market growth
Sensirion's market share
~52%
~54%
Profitability and applications
2020
~56%
2023
All values are Sensirion estimates
-
▪ The humidity sensor market has been more or less stagnant for the time being due to the geopolitical crisis and the pandemic.
-
▪ Growth in upcoming years likely but limited to single-digit percent per year.
20 years of pioneering digital humidity and temperature sensors
2001
2010
2012
2014
2015
2021
First digital RH/T sensor
First open cavity molded RH/TFirst RH/T sensor in Samsung Galaxy S-series
Smallest chip-scale RH/T sensorMost versatile and smallest automotive grade
RH/T sensorFast, energy saving, and self-decontaminating
3x3x1.1 mm 2.1-3.6 V
5x7.5x2.5 mm
2.4-5.5 V
I2C
2x2x0.8 mm
1.8 V Optimized for batteries
1.3x0.7x0.6 mm
1.8 V Smallest SHT
2.4x2.4x0.9 mm
2.4-5.5 V "one for all"
1.5x1.5x0.5 mm
1.08-5.5 V "all for one"
Summary "Strategic focus 1"
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow
What we have achieved
We could strengthen our market leadership in humidity and flow
-
▪ by expanding our high market share in both core markets
-
▪ by addressing new applications in humidity & temperature and flow markets
-
▪ by capturing pandemic-driven short-term business
-
▪ by introducing next generation's products to drive innovation and secure cost leadership
Outlook: We are well positioned
-
▪ to further strengthen the market leadership in humidity and flow
-
▪ to monetize the leadership by economy of scales and innovation
-
▪ to continue to leverage our strong market position as entry point for additional environmental sensors
Growth along four strategic focuses
|
Strategic focus 3
|
Develop technologies for long-term growth
|
Strategic focus 2
|
Become market leader for the entire environmental market
|
Strategic focus 1
|
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow
|
Fundamentals
|
"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
|
Focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market
Our leading market position in humidity & temperature as well as in flow markets is a good entry point to expand to the entire environmental market
Content increase driven by environmental sensing solutions
Realized business opportunities from different end markets
Automotive
HVAC
Home appliances
Air purifier
In-cabin climate control
RHT
RHT, PM2.5
Demand-controlled ventilation (DCV)
DP
DP, RHT, CO2
Air purifier
RHT, VOC
RHT: Relative Humidity and Temperature, DP: Differential Pressure, VOC: Volatile Organic Compounds, CO2: Carbon Dioxide, PM2.5: Particulate Matter
Multi-dimensional growth opportunities in environmental sensing
Expand market share
Drive innovation and expand portfolio
|
Start base
✓
|
In-cabin climate controlDemand-controlled ventilation
Air purifier
Two-step approach to the strategic goal
In the development of new products, there is a trade-off between time-to-market and innovation depth. → Sensirion employs a generation approach to optimize both as much as possible.
PriorityGoalsApproach
1st product generation:
"Fast market entry with innovation light"
Time-to-marketTest the market and gain market share quickly.
Use existing technology platforms to accelerate development.
Feed back learnings into the development of the second generation.
2nd product generation: "Innovation drives miniaturization"
Innovation depthSecure and expand market share.
Use full technology value chain (including ASIC and MEMS) to generate as much innovation and competitive advantage as possible.
Reduce size to decrease cost and increase margins.
1st product generation: "Fast market entry with innovation light"
|
✓
|
First step accomplished: all new product lines now contribute to the topline
-
▪ Priority on time-to-market, market entry and first project wins (rather than miniaturization)
-
▪ Sensirion's technology value chain partially leveraged to enable an "innovation light" approach
Particulate matter 2018
2nd product generation: "Innovation drives miniaturization"
Second step on good track: new product developments for all three categories started
-
▪ Priority to secure and expand sustainable business
-
▪ Priority on miniaturization and disruptive innovation
-
▪ Leverage Sensirion's whole value chain to generate disruptive improvement
-
▪ Typically component, integrated form factor (mm-cm)
Carbon dioxide
Particulate matter
Formaldehyde
2021
2023
2023
Growth provides new strategic advantages
Combination of environmental sensors
PM2.5
Sensirion's broad technology portfolio allows to react agilely to new environmental sensing market demands.
Summary "Strategic focus 2"
Become market leader in the entire environmental market
What we have achieved
We have successfully accomplished the first step to become market leader in the entire environmental market
-
▪ by leveraging our strong position in humidity and flow sensing
-
▪ by introducing the first generation of CO2, PM2.5 and formaldehyde sensors, contributing already significantly to our growth rate
-
▪ by having a full innovation pipeline of disruptive, miniaturized sensors
Outlook: We are well positioned to become market leader in the entire environmental market
-
▪ by our second generation of disruptive, miniaturized environmental sensors hitting the market in 2021-2023
-
▪ by combo modules of various environmental sensors enabling lower integration costs and strong customer relationship
-
▪ by enabling additional gas parameters to be measured quickly and reliably based on our broad technology portfolio
Growth along four strategic focuses
|
Strategic focus 3
|
Develop technologies for long-term growth
|
Strategic focus 2
|
Become market leader for the entire environmental market
|
Strategic focus 1
|
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow
|
Fundamentals
|
"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
|
Increasing penetration of sensors driven by secular megatrends
|
Energy efficiency
|
Quality of life
|
automation
|
Environmental protection
|
◼ Scarcity of resources
|
◼ Economic development
|
◼ Industry 4.0
|
◼ Air quality
|
◼ Governmental and
|
◼ Increasing awareness
|
◼ Technological
|
◼ Climate change
|
societal initiatives
|
around health, safety,
|
advancements
|
◼ Water quality
|
comfort
|
◼ Connectivity, IoT
Digitalization and
Sensirion's sensor solutions are critical for many applications across these megatrends
Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions
SolutionsModulesComponents
ComponentsSolutions
Performance
Price
Components
Performance
Solutions: leverage strategic advantages of Sensirion
Existing R&D value chain to support solution markets
Sensirion as "one-stop-shop" to address customer's sensor problems
Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions
SolutionsModulesComponents
Our innovation is embedded in a structured process
We have a full pipeline of new product ideas at different stages of maturity
Several projects in phases B and C
-
▪ Currently, several promising product ideas are in phase B (pretotype) and phase C (pre-project).
-
▪ It is too early to call and to disclose due to competitor and M&A reasons.
New product ideas in first development stage
Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions
Solutions
ModulesComponents
High-end applications in gas sensing: selectivity matters
Sensor challenge for high-end gas sensing
Today's gas sensing portfolio:
Sensitivity ✓ Selectivity ~
Measuring smaller concentrations of harmful gases in an unknown mixture with other gases is challenging.
Gas analyzer market segments
Our vision:
Bring the gas analyzer to the samples instead of the samples to the gas analyzer. This saves time and cost.
We are targeting industrial and environmental applications
|
|
Gas (natural, bio)
|
Factory automation
|
Environmental monitoring
|
Others
|
-
▪ Calorific value
-
▪ Odorization
-
▪ Biomethane
|
|
-
▪ Fenceline monitoring
-
▪ Smart city
|
-
▪ Transformer oil (TOGA)
-
▪ Greenhouses
-
▪ Medical
Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions
Solutions
ModulesComponents
Megatrend: air pollution - the new tobacco1
4.2 million early deaths per year1
$5.7 trillion or 4.8% of global GPD - cost of air pollution2
8% increased COVID-19 mortality per 1ug/m3 PM2.53
4.4 billion persons can't access open air quality data4
Only 1 monitoring station per 200'000 citizens in Europe5
1 WHO, 2 World Bank 3 Harvard University 4 OpenAQ 5 European Environment Agency
Internal pilot: environmental monitoring
Barometric pressure
Temperature
HumidityParticulate matterSensor algorithm
End-to-end IoT solution for: cost-effective yet reliable monitoring of localized ambient air quality
Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions
Solutions
ModulesComponents
Product portfolio expansion: gas leakage detection
Megatrends:Climate change / Environmental protection
SafetyRegulations for new, flammable refrigerants in AC systems to reduce GWP 1
Fuel cell applications (automotive, industrial, residential)Sensirion sensor technology portfolioAC refrigerant leakageHydrogen leakageIncreasing regulations for methane leakage (industrial, residential)Methane leakage
1 GWP = global warming potential: the new refrigerants (e.g. R32) have a significantly lower GWP compared to common refrigerants
Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions
Solutions
ModulesComponents
Water quality as next global megatrend
"Climate change, increasing water scarcity, population growth and urbanization will pose challenges for water supply systems" 1
"By 2025, half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas" 1
"Every year, more people die from unsafe water than from all forms of violence, including war" 2
1 WHO, 2 UNO
Water quality is a broad field for long-term growth
Water quality is a multi-parameter market
Core market close to our existing markets
Water purifiers in appliances
M&A in-line with Sensirion's three focuses of innovation and growth
SolutionsModulesComponentsFocus 3:
Focus 2: M&A successfully supported growth initiatives
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
MOX gas sensor (air quality)
Investment and
IP deal
Product development
Ramp-up to high volumes
SOP MOX gas sensor
Significant revenues
Investment and
IP deal
Product development
Ramp-up to high volumes
SOP PM2.5 sensor
Significant revenues
Product development
Acquisition of AIC
SOP new modules
Significant revenues
Electrochemical (EC) gas sensor
Product development
IP deal
SOP
EC gas sensor
Focus 3: secure promising technologies in fields of interest
-
▪ Acquisition of technologies, products or market access or
-
▪ Minority shareholding to secure technological access in potential future fields
Optical technologies
Summary "Strategic Focus 3"
Develop technologies for long-term growth
What we have achieved
-
▪ We have a deeply anchored mindset of innovation: since Sensirion's founding, it has been our DNA to continuously seek new challenges, take meaningful risks in order to push technological limits and, thereby, to drive disruptive innovation.
-
▪ We have a full pipeline of technology projects in different stages of maturity.
-
▪ We follow two main directions to secure long-term growth:
-
▪ by expanding our product portfolio beyond flow and environmental sensing, leveraging our core expertise in the entire value chain
-
▪ by expanding to high-end solutions in given fields
-
▪ We have established an efficient and disciplined M&A process to support the strategic growth fields.
Outlook: We are well positioned
Growth along four strategic focuses
|
Strategic focus 3
|
Develop technologies for long-term growth
|
Strategic focus 2
|
Become market leader for the entire environmental market
|
Strategic focus 1
|
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow
|
Fundamentals
|
"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
|
"SensiSpirit": a unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
Innovation needs a dedicated company culture
-
✓ A company culture dedicated to long-term innovation…
-
✓ … with an entrepreneurial mindset to push limits…
-
✓ … and built by exceptional people
Strong entrepreneurial culture attracting and fostering talents
Highly qualified workforce
Employees' qualification, Sensirion AG, per 31.12.20
PhDBachelor / MasterOther
SensiSpirit
-
✓ Highly qualified employees attracted by a great company culture.
-
✓ High retention rate enables continuity.
-
✓ Company culture as foundation for innovation.
-
✓ Award-winning culture, widely recognized.
Wrap-up and outlook
Summary: growth along four strategic focuses
Sensirion strategically well positioned
Focus 3:
Develop technologies for long-term growth
Focus 2:
Become market leader for the entire environmental market
Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flowFundamentals:
"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship
FY2021 and mid-term outlook
-
▪ We see many promising additional business fields in focuses 2 and 3
-
▪ To support this growth strategy, we intend to maintain the current level of R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue
-
▪ We continue to expense our R&D spending almost fully to the income statement
-
▪ As a consequence, we expect the mid-term averaged EBITDA level to be in the mid- to high-tens percentage range
|
(CHFm)
|
Avg 2018 to 2020
|
FY20211
|
Mid-term1
|
Comments
|
Annual revenue growth
|
9%2 (21%)2
|
15 to 25%2 (-3 to -11%)2
|
Low- to mid-tens %
|
✓ Double digit-growth outlook for addressable market supports revenue growth
✓
Sensirion aims to grow above market by leveraging its leading technologies and new applications
|
Gross margin
|
55%
|
52 to 55%
|
Stable
|
✓ Gross margin expected to be in-line with long-term historical average
|
EBITDA margin
1 At fixed foreign currency exchan
|
18%
ge rates; mid-term means "averaged targ
|
18 to 22 %
t over 3-5 years"
|
Mid- to high-tens %
|
✓ R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue to support long-term technology development
✓
We keep our conservative accounting principle to expense R&D spending almost fully
2 Without (with) COVID-19-related ventilator business
Technology at heart, future in mind.
www.sensirion.com
