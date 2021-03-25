Sensirion : Capital Markets Day 2021 03/25/2021 | 05:25am EDT Send by mail :

Sensirion Capital Markets Day 25 March 2021 Please note that this event will be recorded. Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 2 Today's presenters Moritz LechnerFelix Mayer Marc von Waldkirch Matthias GantnerAndrea OrzatiJohannes SchummAndrea Wüest Co-Chairman of the Board ▪ Co-Founder of Sensirion and Co-CEO until 2016

▪ PhD at ETH Zurich in Microelectronics and Detector Technology 22 years Co-Chairman of the Board Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial OfficerVice President Sales & MarketingVice President R&D 22 years 15 years 9 years 12 years 10 years Management team unchanged since IPO, combined >100 years at Sensirion (incl. VP Operations and VP Human Resources) Director IR and M&A 10 years Today's agenda Indicative Time (CET) Topic Speaker 13:30 - 13:35 Welcome remarks Andrea Wüest 13:35 - 13:55 Keynote of the Founders Moritz Lechner / Felix Mayer 13:55 - 14:20 Sensirion at a glance Matthias Gantner 14:20 - 14:40 Strategic achievements since the IPO Marc von Waldkirch 14:40 - 14:50 Q&A All 14:50 - 15:10 Break 15:10 - 16:40 Strategy update Strategic focus 1: drive technology and cost leadership in our core markets Andrea Orzati Strategic focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market Johannes Schumm Strategic focus 3: develop technologies for future growth Marc von Waldkirch 16:40 - 17:00 Mid-term guidance Marc von Waldkirch 17:00 - 17:30 Q&A All Keynote of the Founders Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 5 Intro, roles in the company, Sensirion today Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 6 What is our DNA? ▪ Be curious, be hungry. Dare to take new steps.

▪ Continuously challenge and re-invent Sensirion. ▪ Take the risk to innovate!

▪ Take the time to innovate! Old technology Sensirion innovation ▪ All on one chip

▪ No offset ▪ Smaller

▪ Lower cost

▪ More performance ▪ Smaller

▪ Lower cost

▪ New applications 2003 2008 2018 Flop Success Medical Flop BuildingsSuccess Medical Success Buildings Old technology Sensirion innovation ▪ All on one chip ▪ Smaller ▪ Smaller Flop Success Medical Flop BuildingsSuccess Medical Success Buildings

"SensiSpirit": a unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship Shareholdings as % of outstanding shares 60.6% 32.2% of which Co-Founders 10.9% 7.2% of which Exec. Committee 0.6% Anchor shareholder groupEmployeesPublic shareholders Anchor shareholder group builds basis for long-term orientation, is unchanged since IPO, indicating long-term commitment. Sensirion at a glance Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 11 Sensirion at a glance Overview ✓ A pure-play sensor company, driven by mega trends for long-term growth ✓ A deeply anchored mindset of innovation: it's in our DNA to continuously seek new challenges and to drive disruptive innovation

✓ SensiSpirit: our dedicated and award-winning entrepreneurial culture to attract and retain best talents

✓ Leading position in environmental and flow sensors, highly diversified in end markets

✓ Global footprint to ensure customer proximity

✓ ~600,000 sensors produced per day, almost 1 billion sensors sold worldwide

✓ CHF 254m revenue (2020), CAGR of 15% (2010-2020) Product lines Flow sensing solutions Environmental sensing solutions Solving complex problems everywhere Providing antifogging, engine and climate control to approximately one in three cars manufactured worldwide. Mass flow Monitoring the breathing of more than 10 million patients in hospitals and at home. Reliable real-time monitoring of gas consumption for more than 5 million households. Humidity & temperature High precision monitoring of temperature and air quality for millions of households. Wide range of solutions across diverse end markets Environmental sensing solutionsFlow sensing solutions End market Humidity/temperature (RHT) Gas (VOC, formaldehyde) Carbon dioxide (CO2) Particulate matter (PM2.5) Gas analyzersAutomotive modulesDifferential pressure Mass flow Gas meteringLiquid flow Automotive Medical Industrial Consumer Stability through strong market und customer diversification Highly diversified in end markets (FY2020)1 Top 10 customers contribute to 42.2% of revenue (FY2020)1 1 excluding COVID-19-related ventilator business Global footprint ensures customer proximity Our advantage is built on our expertise across all relevant fields of the technology value chain Wafer manufacturing is outsourced Sensirion drives innovation along multiple layers Innovation R&D spending Industry firsts Strong growth with CAGR of 15% over 10 years based on innovation Revenue coreMobile businessCOVID-19-related ventilator businessGross margin 260 240 220 200 180 Revenue(CHFm) 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Note: revenues and gross margin from FY 2007 to FY 2014 according to Swiss GAAP FER, from FY 2015 onwards according to IFRS. 100% 75% 50% Grossmargin 25% 0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue growth and cash generation since IPO Significant R&D to support future growth Average 2018 - 2020 Annual revenue growth 8.9%1 (20.9%)1 Gross margin 54.8% Adj. EBITDA margin 18.3% R&D (as % of revenue) 21.0%D&A (as % of revenue) 8.4% Capex (as % of revenue) 7.8% 1 Without (with) COVID-19-related ventilator business, excl. FX effects Strong balance sheet ✓ Strong cash generation increased net cash position CHF 32.8m (30 Jun 2018)CHF 78.2m (31 Dec 2020) ✓ Equity / total assets 72.5% (31 Dec 2020) We are committed to our environmental and social responsibility Environmental commitment and responsibility Our innovative sensor products significantly contribute to more energy-efficient processes and applications in many areas. We focus our efforts on an environmentally friendly production that avoids waste, increases material efficiency, and uses natural resources thoughtfully and as sustainably as possible. Social commitment and responsibility We aim to offer our employees an inspiring and safe working environment and optimal conditions for personal and professional development. Pillars of this commitment are equal opportunity, diversity, non-discrimination; health and safety; training and education, work-life balance, and our unique corporate culture. We want to take on social responsibility by giving back to the community through corporate volunteering. Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 21 Our sensor solutions help to reduce CO2 emissions worldwide Environmental contribution In many applications, Sensirion's sensors help to reduce energy consumption and, in turn, CO2 emissions. Application examples Humidity and temperature sensors employed in anti-fogging and climate control in cars enable a more optimized use of the AC unit. Differential pressure sensors used in demand- controlled ventilation (DCV) in buildings help to reduce energy consumption. Humidity and temperature sensors incorporated in smart thermostats permit an improved heating and ventilation of residential homes. Significant CO2 reduction We have estimated that our sensors in the field help to avoid around ~2 million tons CO2 per year1. This corresponds to ~1/3 of the CO2 emissions of the canton of Zurich with 1.54 million inhabitants 2. 1 Sensirion estimate based on various sensors applications and number of sensors in the field

▪ Afterwards, mute yourself, turn off your camera, and lower your hand. ▪ Thank you very much. Strategy update Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 31 Increasing penetration of sensors driven by secular megatrends Energy efficiency ◼ Scarcity of resources ◼ Governmental and societal initiatives Quality of life automation Environmental protection ◼ Economic development ◼ Industry 4.0 ◼ Air quality ◼ Increasing awareness ◼ Technological ◼ Climate change around health, safety, advancements ◼ Water quality comfort ◼ Connectivity, IoT Digitalization and Sensirion's sensor solutions are critical for many applications across these megatrends Growth along four strategic focuses Strategic focus 3 Develop technologies for long-term growth Strategic focus 2 Become market leader for the entire environmental market Strategic focus 1 Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow Fundamentals "SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship © Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 Growth along four strategic focuses Strategic focus 3 Develop technologies for long-term growth Strategic focus 2 Become market leader for the entire environmental market Strategic focus 1 Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow Fundamentals "SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship © Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 Focus 1: drive technology and market leadership in our core markets High market diversity and technology leadership drives volumes and ensures stable base End market AutomotiveMedicalIndustrialConsumer ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Volume increase by 2.6x since 2014 drives economies of scale Example "Flow sensors": Flow sensor market development High market share in certain applications ▪ The flow sensor market is very fragmented.

▪ Sensirion has a high market share in certain flow applications, e.g. CPAP devices and engine control. Increased market share in other applications ▪ Sensirion has increased its market share in additional applications.

▪ Sensirion targets to further gain market share based on product innovations and customer relationships. > 90% All values are Sensirion estimates Sensirion supplies to all major CPAP (sleep apnea) manufacturers, covering more than 90% of the market. 2020 Applications for which Sensirion has increased market share include: ▪ Demand-controlled ventilation (HVAC)

▪ Medical ventilators

▪ Gas metering

▪ Photoresist dosing Flow sensor market development Development of new flow applications ▪ We are developing additional flow applications to address new market trends and emerging needs. Development of new applications: «more than flow» ▪ Based on its available flow technologies, Sensirion is developing new applications with «more» functionality than pure flow measurements to create additional growth. Examples include miniaturized flow sensors for medical smart inhaler applications as well as biogas & H2 in "power to gas" applications. ▪ Examples include gas concentration analysis and determination of calorific value. Supporting and capturing the short-term opportunity Beyond the strategic lines, we are ready and committed to capture short-term opportunities Example: COVID-19-related demand increase for ventilator sensors Application of gas flow sensors in medical ventilators ▪ The demand for sensors for ventilators multiplied within weeks: from CHF 7.0m in 2019 to CHF 77.0m in 2020.

▪ A dedicated task force worked at full stretch to increase production capacity more than tenfold within six weeks, even during a worldwide lockdown.

▪ Thanks to the great dedication and enthusiasm of numerous employees and a long-term partnership with upstream suppliers, we managed to cope with this despite all the corona-related restrictions. The number of gas flow meters in ventilators varies from 1 up to 3. Expiratory Air flow out of patient, measured in device Inspiratory Air flow into patient, measured in device Proximal Measured close to the patient © Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 RHT-sensor market development Market growth 2017 Sensirion's market share ~52% 2017 ~54% 2020 Profitability and applications 2020 ~56% ▪ Gross margin stable because of productivity gains and the introduction of new product generations. 2023 2023E All values are Sensirion estimates ▪ The humidity sensor market has been more or less stagnant for the time being due to the geopolitical crisis and the pandemic.

▪ Growth in upcoming years likely but limited to single-digit percent per year. ▪ Increase in Sensirion's market share based on enabling new applications and winning customer projects from competitors.

▪ Sensirion also entered partnerships with former competitors. ▪ RHT-sensors have been employed in premium applications, e.g. certified temperature sensors for logging during transport of pharmaceuticals and vaccines. 20 years of pioneering digital humidity and temperature sensors 2001 2010 2012 2014 2015 2021 First digital RH/T sensor First open cavity molded RH/TFirst RH/T sensor in Samsung Galaxy S-series Smallest chip-scale RH/T sensorMost versatile and smallest automotive grade RH/T sensorFast, energy saving, and self-decontaminating 3x3x1.1 mm 2.1-3.6 V 5x7.5x2.5 mm 2.4-5.5 V I2C 2x2x0.8 mm 1.8 V Optimized for batteries 1.3x0.7x0.6 mm 1.8 V Smallest SHT 2.4x2.4x0.9 mm 2.4-5.5 V "one for all" 1.5x1.5x0.5 mm 1.08-5.5 V "all for one" Summary "Strategic focus 1" Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow What we have achieved We could strengthen our market leadership in humidity and flow ▪ by expanding our high market share in both core markets

▪ by addressing new applications in humidity & temperature and flow markets

▪ by capturing pandemic-driven short-term business

▪ by introducing next generation's products to drive innovation and secure cost leadership Outlook: We are well positioned ▪ to further strengthen the market leadership in humidity and flow

▪ to monetize the leadership by economy of scales and innovation

▪ to continue to leverage our strong market position as entry point for additional environmental sensors Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 41 Growth along four strategic focuses Strategic focus 3 Develop technologies for long-term growth Strategic focus 2 Become market leader for the entire environmental market Strategic focus 1 Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow Fundamentals "SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship © Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 Focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market Our leading market position in humidity & temperature as well as in flow markets is a good entry point to expand to the entire environmental market Content increase driven by environmental sensing solutions Realized business opportunities from different end markets Automotive HVAC Home appliances Air purifier In-cabin climate control RHT RHT, PM2.5 Demand-controlled ventilation (DCV) DP DP, RHT, CO2 Air purifier RHT, VOC RHT, VOC, PM2.5 RHT: Relative Humidity and Temperature, DP: Differential Pressure, VOC: Volatile Organic Compounds, CO2: Carbon Dioxide, PM2.5: Particulate Matter Multi-dimensional growth opportunities in environmental sensing Expand market share Drive innovation and expand portfolio Start base ✓ In-cabin climate controlDemand-controlled ventilation Air purifier Two-step approach to the strategic goal In the development of new products, there is a trade-off between time-to-market and innovation depth. → Sensirion employs a generation approach to optimize both as much as possible. PriorityGoalsApproach 1st product generation: "Fast market entry with innovation light" Time-to-marketTest the market and gain market share quickly. Use existing technology platforms to accelerate development. Feed back learnings into the development of the second generation. 2nd product generation: "Innovation drives miniaturization" Innovation depthSecure and expand market share. Use full technology value chain (including ASIC and MEMS) to generate as much innovation and competitive advantage as possible. Reduce size to decrease cost and increase margins. 1st product generation: "Fast market entry with innovation light" ✓ First step accomplished: all new product lines now contribute to the topline ▪ Priority on time-to-market, market entry and first project wins (rather than miniaturization)

▪ Sensirion's technology value chain partially leveraged to enable an "innovation light" approach Carbon dioxide 2018 Particulate matter 2018 Formaldehyde 2021 2nd product generation: "Innovation drives miniaturization" Second step on good track: new product developments for all three categories started ▪ Priority to secure and expand sustainable business

▪ Priority on miniaturization and disruptive innovation

▪ Leverage Sensirion's whole value chain to generate disruptive improvement

▪ Typically component, integrated form factor (mm-cm) Carbon dioxide Particulate matter Formaldehyde 2021 2023 2023 Growth provides new strategic advantages Combination of environmental sensors ▪ lowers integration costs

▪ drives strategic relationship with customers PM2.5 Sensirion's broad technology portfolio allows to react agilely to new environmental sensing market demands. Summary "Strategic focus 2" Become market leader in the entire environmental market What we have achieved We have successfully accomplished the first step to become market leader in the entire environmental market ▪ by leveraging our strong position in humidity and flow sensing

▪ by introducing the first generation of CO2, PM2.5 and formaldehyde sensors, contributing already significantly to our growth rate

▪ by having a full innovation pipeline of disruptive, miniaturized sensors Outlook: We are well positioned to become market leader in the entire environmental market ▪ by our second generation of disruptive, miniaturized environmental sensors hitting the market in 2021-2023

▪ by combo modules of various environmental sensors enabling lower integration costs and strong customer relationship

▪ by enabling additional gas parameters to be measured quickly and reliably based on our broad technology portfolio Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 50 Growth along four strategic focuses Strategic focus 3 Develop technologies for long-term growth Strategic focus 2 Become market leader for the entire environmental market Strategic focus 1 Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow Fundamentals "SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship © Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 Increasing penetration of sensors driven by secular megatrends Energy efficiency Quality of life automation Environmental protection ◼ Scarcity of resources ◼ Economic development ◼ Industry 4.0 ◼ Air quality ◼ Governmental and ◼ Increasing awareness ◼ Technological ◼ Climate change societal initiatives around health, safety, advancements ◼ Water quality comfort ◼ Connectivity, IoT Digitalization and Sensirion's sensor solutions are critical for many applications across these megatrends Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions SolutionsModulesComponents Product portfolio Price ComponentsSolutions Performance Price Components Performance Solutions: leverage strategic advantages of Sensirion Existing R&D value chain to support solution markets Sensirion as "one-stop-shop" to address customer's sensor problems Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions SolutionsModulesComponents Product portfolio Our innovation is embedded in a structured process We have a full pipeline of new product ideas at different stages of maturity Several projects in phases B and C ▪ Currently, several promising product ideas are in phase B (pretotype) and phase C (pre-project).

▪ It is too early to call and to disclose due to competitor and M&A reasons. New product ideas in first development stage ▪ M&A-step: gas analyzer

▪ Internal pilot: environmental monitoring

▪ Gas leakage detection

▪ Water quality Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions Solutions ModulesComponents Product portfolio High-end applications in gas sensing: selectivity matters Sensor challenge for high-end gas sensing Today's gas sensing portfolio: Sensitivity ✓ Selectivity ~ Measuring smaller concentrations of harmful gases in an unknown mixture with other gases is challenging. The solution ▪ Micro-gas chromatograph (GC) technology leverages existing gas sensor solutions: ▪ A gas chromatograph separates the gases before measurement. ▪ The measurement can be executed by existing component-based gas sensors.

Gas analyzer market segments Our vision: Bring the gas analyzer to the samples instead of the samples to the gas analyzer. This saves time and cost. We are targeting industrial and environmental applications Gas (natural, bio) Factory automation Environmental monitoring Others ▪ Calorific value

▪ Odorization

▪ Biomethane ▪ Chemical industry ▪ Fenceline monitoring

▪ Smart city ▪ Transformer oil (TOGA)

▪ Greenhouses

▪ Medical Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 61 Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions Solutions ModulesComponents Product portfolio Megatrend: air pollution - the new tobacco1 4.2 million early deaths per year1 $5.7 trillion or 4.8% of global GPD - cost of air pollution2 8% increased COVID-19 mortality per 1ug/m3 PM2.53 4.4 billion persons can't access open air quality data4 Only 1 monitoring station per 200'000 citizens in Europe5 1 WHO, 2 World Bank 3 Harvard University 4 OpenAQ 5 European Environment Agency Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 63 Internal pilot: environmental monitoring Barometric pressure Temperature HumidityParticulate matterSensor algorithm End-to-end IoT solution for: cost-effective yet reliable monitoring of localized ambient air quality Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions Solutions ModulesComponents Product portfolio Product portfolio expansion: gas leakage detection Megatrends:Climate change / Environmental protection SafetyRegulations for new, flammable refrigerants in AC systems to reduce GWP 1 Fuel cell applications (automotive, industrial, residential)Sensirion sensor technology portfolioAC refrigerant leakageHydrogen leakageIncreasing regulations for methane leakage (industrial, residential)Methane leakage 1 GWP = global warming potential: the new refrigerants (e.g. R32) have a significantly lower GWP compared to common refrigerants Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions Solutions ModulesComponents Product portfolio Water quality as next global megatrend "Climate change, increasing water scarcity, population growth and urbanization will pose challenges for water supply systems" 1 "By 2025, half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas" 1 "Every year, more people die from unsafe water than from all forms of violence, including war" 2 1 WHO, 2 UNO Water quality is a broad field for long-term growth Water quality is a multi-parameter market Core market close to our existing markets Water purifiers in appliances M&A in-line with Sensirion's three focuses of innovation and growth SolutionsModulesComponentsFocus 3: • Acquisition of technologies, products or market access or • Minority shareholding to secure technological access in potential future fieldsProduct portfolio Focus 2: M&A successfully supported growth initiatives 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 MOX gas sensor (air quality) Investment and IP deal Product development Ramp-up to high volumes SOP MOX gas sensor Significant revenues PM2.5 sensor Investment and IP deal Product development Ramp-up to high volumes SOP PM2.5 sensor Significant revenues Automotive modules Product development Acquisition of AIC SOP new modules Significant revenues Electrochemical (EC) gas sensor Product development IP deal SOP EC gas sensor Focus 3: secure promising technologies in fields of interest ▪ Acquisition of technologies, products or market access or

▪ Minority shareholding to secure technological access in potential future fields Solutions: gas analyzer Optical technologies Bio sensing technologies Summary "Strategic Focus 3" Develop technologies for long-term growth What we have achieved ▪ We have a deeply anchored mindset of innovation: since Sensirion's founding, it has been our DNA to continuously seek new challenges, take meaningful risks in order to push technological limits and, thereby, to drive disruptive innovation.

▪ We have a full pipeline of technology projects in different stages of maturity.

▪ We follow two main directions to secure long-term growth: ▪ by expanding our product portfolio beyond flow and environmental sensing, leveraging our core expertise in the entire value chain ▪ by expanding to high-end solutions in given fields

▪ We have established an efficient and disciplined M&A process to support the strategic growth fields. Outlook: We are well positioned ▪ to drive innovation and technology developments to address future megatrends.

▪ to secure long-term sustainable company growth. Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 73 Growth along four strategic focuses Strategic focus 3 Develop technologies for long-term growth Strategic focus 2 Become market leader for the entire environmental market Strategic focus 1 Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow Fundamentals "SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship © Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 "SensiSpirit": a unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship Innovation needs a dedicated company culture ✓ A company culture dedicated to long-term innovation…

✓ … with an entrepreneurial mindset to push limits…

✓ … and built by exceptional people Strong entrepreneurial culture attracting and fostering talents Highly qualified workforce Employees' qualification, Sensirion AG, per 31.12.20 41% PhDBachelor / MasterOther SensiSpirit ✓ Highly qualified employees attracted by a great company culture.

✓ High retention rate enables continuity.

✓ Company culture as foundation for innovation.

✓ Award-winning culture, widely recognized. Wrap-up and outlook Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 77 Summary: growth along four strategic focuses Strategic focuses Sensirion strategically well positioned Focus 3: Develop technologies for long-term growth Focus 2: Become market leader for the entire environmental market Focus 1: Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flowFundamentals: "SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship ▪ to drive innovation and technology developments to address future megatrends

▪ to secure long-term sustainable company growth ▪ to continue the successful journey of expanding the product portfolio into environmental monitoring applications

▪ to target the leadership in the entire environmental market ▪ to further strengthen the market leadership in humidity and flow

▪ to monetize the leadership by economies of scale and innovation ▪ to attract best-in class employees on the basis of an extraordinary and award-winning company culture FY2021 and mid-term outlook ▪ We see many promising additional business fields in focuses 2 and 3

▪ To support this growth strategy, we intend to maintain the current level of R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue

▪ We continue to expense our R&D spending almost fully to the income statement

