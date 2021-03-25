Log in
SENSIRION HOLDING AG

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/25 05:40:32 am
62.95 CHF   +3.37%
05:25aSENSIRION  : Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
05:19aSENSIRION INSIDE : ELPRO's Data Logging Solutions
PU
04:02aSENSIRION  : Targets Up to 15% Revenue Growth Over Mid-Term
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensirion : Capital Markets Day 2021

Sensirion : Capital Markets Day 2021

03/25/2021 | 05:25am EDT
Sensirion Capital Markets Day

25 March 2021

Please note that this event will be recorded.

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 2

Today's presenters

Moritz LechnerFelix Mayer

Marc von Waldkirch Matthias GantnerAndrea OrzatiJohannes SchummAndrea Wüest

Co-Chairman of the

Board

  • Co-Founder of Sensirion and Co-CEO until 2016

  • PhD at ETH Zurich in Microelectronics and Detector Technology

22 years

Co-Chairman of the

Board

Chief Executive

OfficerChief Financial

OfficerVice President Sales & MarketingVice President

R&D

22 years

15 years

9 years

12 years

10 years

Management team unchanged since IPO, combined >100 years at Sensirion (incl. VP Operations and VP Human Resources)

Director IR and M&A

10 years

Today's agenda

Indicative Time (CET)

Topic

Speaker

13:30 - 13:35

Welcome remarks

Andrea Wüest

13:35 - 13:55

Keynote of the Founders

Moritz Lechner / Felix Mayer

13:55 - 14:20

Sensirion at a glance

Matthias Gantner

14:20 - 14:40

Strategic achievements since the IPO

Marc von Waldkirch

14:40 - 14:50

Q&A

All

14:50 - 15:10

Break

15:10 - 16:40

Strategy update

Strategic focus 1: drive technology and cost leadership in our core markets

Andrea Orzati

Strategic focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market

Johannes Schumm

Strategic focus 3: develop technologies for future growth

Marc von Waldkirch

16:40 - 17:00

Mid-term guidance

Marc von Waldkirch

17:00 - 17:30

Q&A

All

Keynote of the Founders

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 5

Intro, roles in the company, Sensirion today

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 6

What is our DNA?

  • Be curious, be hungry. Dare to take new steps.

  • Continuously challenge and re-invent Sensirion.

  • Take the risk to innovate!

  • Take the time to innovate!

Old technology

Sensirion innovation

  • All on one chip

  • No offset

  • Smaller

  • Lower cost

  • More performance

  • Smaller

  • Lower cost

  • New applications

2003

2008

2018

Flop

Success Medical Flop BuildingsSuccess Medical Success Buildings

Old technology

Sensirion innovation

  • All on one chip

    • Smaller

      • Smaller

        Flop

        Success Medical Flop BuildingsSuccess Medical Success Buildings

"SensiSpirit": a unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

Shareholdings as % of outstanding shares

60.6%

32.2%

of which Co-Founders 10.9%

7.2%

of which

Exec. Committee 0.6%

Anchor shareholder groupEmployeesPublic shareholders

Anchor shareholder group builds basis for long-term orientation, is unchanged since IPO, indicating long-term commitment.

Sensirion at a glance

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 11

Sensirion at a glance

Overview

A pure-play sensor company, driven by mega trends for long-term growth

  • A deeply anchored mindset of innovation: it's in our DNA to continuously seek new challenges and to drive disruptive innovation

  • SensiSpirit: our dedicated and award-winning entrepreneurial culture to attract and retain best talents

  • Leading position in environmental and flow sensors, highly diversified in end markets

  • Global footprint to ensure customer proximity

  • ~600,000 sensors produced per day, almost 1 billion sensors sold worldwide

  • CHF 254m revenue (2020), CAGR of 15% (2010-2020)

Product lines

Flow sensing solutions

Environmental sensing solutions

Solving complex problems everywhere

Providing antifogging, engine and climate control to approximately one in three cars manufactured worldwide.

Mass flow

Monitoring the breathing of more than 10 million patients in hospitals and at home.

Reliable real-time monitoring of gas consumption for more than 5 million households.

Humidity & temperature

High precision monitoring of temperature and air quality for millions of households.

Wide range of solutions across diverse end markets

Environmental sensing solutionsFlow sensing solutions

End market

Humidity/temperature (RHT)

Gas (VOC, formaldehyde)

Carbon dioxide (CO2)

Particulate matter (PM2.5)

Gas analyzersAutomotive modulesDifferential pressure

Mass flow

Gas meteringLiquid flow

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer

Stability through strong market und customer diversification

Highly diversified in end markets (FY2020)1

Top 10 customers contribute to 42.2% of revenue (FY2020)1

1 excluding COVID-19-related ventilator business

Global footprint ensures customer proximity

Our advantage is built on our expertise across all relevant fields of the technology value chain

Wafer manufacturing is outsourced

Sensirion drives innovation along multiple layers

Innovation

R&D spending

Industry firsts

Strong growth with CAGR of 15% over 10 years based on innovation

Revenue coreMobile businessCOVID-19-related ventilator businessGross margin

260

240

220

200

180

Revenue(CHFm)

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

Note: revenues and gross margin from FY 2007 to FY 2014 according to Swiss GAAP FER, from FY 2015 onwards according to IFRS.

100%

75%

50%

Grossmargin

25%

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revenue growth and cash generation since IPO

Significant R&D to support future growth

Average 2018 - 2020

Annual revenue growth

8.9%1 (20.9%)1

Gross margin 54.8%

Adj. EBITDA margin 18.3%

R&D (as % of revenue) 21.0%D&A (as % of revenue) 8.4%

Capex (as % of revenue) 7.8%

1 Without (with) COVID-19-related ventilator business, excl. FX effects

Strong balance sheet

Strong cash generation increased net cash position

CHF 32.8m (30 Jun 2018)CHF 78.2m (31 Dec 2020)

Equity / total assets 72.5% (31 Dec 2020)

We are committed to our environmental and social responsibility

Environmental commitment and responsibility

Our innovative sensor products significantly contribute to more energy-efficient processes and applications in many areas.

We focus our efforts on an environmentally friendly production that avoids waste, increases material efficiency, and uses natural resources thoughtfully and as sustainably as possible.

Social commitment and responsibility

We aim to offer our employees an inspiring and safe working environment and optimal conditions for personal and professional development. Pillars of this commitment are equal opportunity, diversity, non-discrimination; health and safety; training and education, work-life balance, and our unique corporate culture.

We want to take on social responsibility by giving back to the community through corporate volunteering.

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 21

Our sensor solutions help to reduce CO2 emissions worldwide

Environmental contribution

In many applications, Sensirion's sensors help to reduce energy consumption and, in turn, CO2 emissions.

Application examples

Humidity and temperature sensors employed in anti-fogging and climate control in cars enable a more optimized use of the AC unit.

Differential pressure sensors used in demand- controlled ventilation (DCV) in buildings help to reduce energy consumption.

Humidity and temperature sensors incorporated in smart thermostats permit an improved heating and ventilation of residential homes.

Significant CO2 reduction

We have estimated that our sensors in the field help to avoid around ~2 million tons CO2 per year1. This corresponds to ~1/3 of the CO2 emissions of the canton of Zurich with 1.54 million inhabitants 2.

We actively fulfill our environmental responsibility

Environmental responsibility

As a manufacturing company, we aim to minimize our environmental impact from operations and business travel.

Our production sites in Switzerland, China, and South Korea are certified according to ISO 14001:2015.

Sensirion compensates all CO2 emissions from business flights with MyClimate. In 2020, we offset 148 tons of CO2 from business travel.

All of Sensirion's products meet the RoHS and REACH criteria regarding hazardous substances.

In 2020, we could reduce the impact at our production site in Stäfa.

At our new site in Debrecen, Hungary, we have opted for the realization of a sustainable building that will have a positive impact in the long term.

Operation free of fossil energy sources.

Heating/cooling with reversible heat pumps, in summer supported by free cooling.

Heat recovery and storage in 2 storage tanks of 60 m3 each. State-of-the-art insulation and windows.

Reduction in 2020 at production site Stäfa (per sensor produced)

-17% water consumption -32% energy consumption

-11% CO2 emissions

We are committed to our social responsibility

Social responsibility: corporate volunteering

In 2020, we supported Swiss schools with free CO2 monitoring sensors. Our internally developed CO2 monitoring sensors were installed in 2,500 classrooms in the canton of Zurich.

The CO2 monitoring sensors help reduce the viral transmission risk of COVID-19 by supporting regular, effective ventilation.

In summer 2020, we organized a collective event under the motto "moving matters". Our employees worldwide covered as many kilometers as possible in one day: on foot, by bicycle or inline skates.

For every kilometer completed, a sum of money was donated to support COVID-19 charity organizations.

Strategic achievements since the IPO 2018

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 25

Main strategic achievements since the IPO

Broadened product offering towards a full range of environmental sensors

Established automotive tier 1 business by successfully integrating and leveraging the acquired AIC business

Expanded global operational footprint

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 26

Broadened product offering towards a full range of environmental sensors

Since 2018, Sensirion successfully established several new product lines in the market, strongly contributing to growth.

Contribution to group output (in % of revenue) 1

7%

2017

2020

21%

2023E ~33%

79%

93%

Humidity/temperature Gas flow

Liquid flow

1 Excluding COVID-19-related ventilator business

~67%

Humidity/temperature Gas flow

Liquid flow

Established automotive tier 1 business

The integration of AIC, which was acquired in 2017, has been successfully accomplished. The former AIC sites in Asia now operate as "Sensirion Automotive Solutions" as a successful and growing tier 1 supplier.

Broad product portfolio

Nominated supplier for world-leading automotive OEMs

Expanded global operational footprint

Sensirion's operational footprint is expanding strongly to Asia and Eastern Europe

Contribution to group output in % of revenue (excl. COVID-19-related ventilator business)

2017 4%

96%

17%

2020

2023E ~ 33%

~ 67%

Q&A

  • To register a question, please use the "raise hand" function.

  • Wait for the moderator to ask you to speak.

  • Please unmute yourself and turn on your camera (video).

  • Please state your name and affiliation before asking your question(s).

  • Afterwards, mute yourself, turn off your camera, and lower your hand.

  • Thank you very much.

Strategy update

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 31

Increasing penetration of sensors driven by secular megatrends

Energy efficiency

Scarcity of resources

Governmental and societal initiatives

Quality of life

automation

Environmental protection

Economic development

Industry 4.0

Air quality

Increasing awareness

Technological

Climate change

around health, safety,

advancements

Water quality

comfort

Connectivity, IoT

Digitalization and

Sensirion's sensor solutions are critical for many applications across these megatrends

Growth along four strategic focuses

Strategic focus 3

Develop technologies for long-term growth

Strategic focus 2

Become market leader for the entire environmental market

Strategic focus 1

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow

Fundamentals

"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021

Growth along four strategic focuses

Strategic focus 3

Develop technologies for long-term growth

Strategic focus 2

Become market leader for the entire environmental market

Strategic focus 1

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow

Fundamentals

"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021

Focus 1: drive technology and market leadership in our core markets

High market diversity and technology leadership drives volumes and ensures stable base

End market

AutomotiveMedicalIndustrialConsumer

✓ ✓

✓ ✓

Volume increase by 2.6x since 2014 drives economies of scale

Example "Flow sensors":

Flow sensor market development

High market share in certain applications

  • The flow sensor market is very fragmented.

  • Sensirion has a high market share in certain flow applications, e.g. CPAP devices and engine control.

Increased market share in other applications

  • Sensirion has increased its market share in additional applications.

  • Sensirion targets to further gain market share based on product innovations and customer relationships.

> 90%

All values are Sensirion estimates

Sensirion supplies to all major CPAP (sleep apnea) manufacturers, covering more than 90% of the market.

2020

Applications for which Sensirion has increased market share include:

  • Demand-controlled ventilation (HVAC)

  • Medical ventilators

  • Gas metering

  • Photoresist dosing

Flow sensor market development

Development of new flow applications

  • We are developing additional flow applications to address new market trends and emerging needs.

Development of new applications: «more than flow»

  • Based on its available flow technologies, Sensirion is developing new applications with «more» functionality than pure flow measurements to create additional growth.

Examples include miniaturized flow sensors for medical smart inhaler applications as well as biogas & H2 in "power to gas" applications.

  • Examples include gas concentration analysis and determination of calorific value.

Supporting and capturing the short-term opportunity

Beyond the strategic lines, we are ready and committed to capture short-term opportunities

Example:

COVID-19-related demand increase for ventilator sensors Application of gas flow sensors in medical ventilators

  • The demand for sensors for ventilators multiplied within weeks: from CHF 7.0m in 2019 to CHF 77.0m in 2020.

  • A dedicated task force worked at full stretch to increase production capacity more than tenfold within six weeks, even during a worldwide lockdown.

  • Thanks to the great dedication and enthusiasm of numerous employees and a long-term partnership with upstream suppliers, we managed to cope with this despite all the corona-related restrictions.

The number of gas flow meters in ventilators varies from 1 up to 3.

Expiratory

Air flow out of patient, measured in device

Inspiratory

Air flow into patient, measured in device

Proximal

Measured close to the patient

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021

RHT-sensor market development

Market growth

2017

Sensirion's market share

~52%

2017

~54%

2020

Profitability and applications

2020

~56%

  • Gross margin stable because of productivity gains and the introduction of new product generations.

2023

2023E

All values are Sensirion estimates

  • The humidity sensor market has been more or less stagnant for the time being due to the geopolitical crisis and the pandemic.

  • Growth in upcoming years likely but limited to single-digit percent per year.

  • Increase in Sensirion's market share based on enabling new applications and winning customer projects from competitors.

  • Sensirion also entered partnerships with former competitors.

  • RHT-sensors have been employed in premium applications, e.g. certified temperature sensors for logging during transport of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

20 years of pioneering digital humidity and temperature sensors

2001

2010

2012

2014

2015

2021

First digital RH/T sensor

First open cavity molded RH/TFirst RH/T sensor in Samsung Galaxy S-series

Smallest chip-scale RH/T sensorMost versatile and smallest automotive grade

RH/T sensorFast, energy saving, and self-decontaminating

3x3x1.1 mm 2.1-3.6 V

5x7.5x2.5 mm

2.4-5.5 V

I2C

2x2x0.8 mm

1.8 V Optimized for batteries

1.3x0.7x0.6 mm

1.8 V Smallest SHT

2.4x2.4x0.9 mm

2.4-5.5 V "one for all"

1.5x1.5x0.5 mm

1.08-5.5 V "all for one"

Summary "Strategic focus 1"

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow

What we have achieved

We could strengthen our market leadership in humidity and flow

  • by expanding our high market share in both core markets

  • by addressing new applications in humidity & temperature and flow markets

  • by capturing pandemic-driven short-term business

  • by introducing next generation's products to drive innovation and secure cost leadership

Outlook: We are well positioned

  • to further strengthen the market leadership in humidity and flow

  • to monetize the leadership by economy of scales and innovation

  • to continue to leverage our strong market position as entry point for additional environmental sensors

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 41

Growth along four strategic focuses

Strategic focus 3

Develop technologies for long-term growth

Strategic focus 2

Become market leader for the entire environmental market

Strategic focus 1

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow

Fundamentals

"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021

Focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market

Our leading market position in humidity & temperature as well as in flow markets is a good entry point to expand to the entire environmental market

Content increase driven by environmental sensing solutions

Realized business opportunities from different end markets

Automotive

HVAC

Home appliances

Air purifier

In-cabin climate control

RHT

RHT, PM2.5

Demand-controlled ventilation (DCV)

DP

DP, RHT, CO2

Air purifier

RHT, VOC

RHT, VOC, PM2.5

RHT: Relative Humidity and Temperature, DP: Differential Pressure, VOC: Volatile Organic Compounds, CO2: Carbon Dioxide, PM2.5: Particulate Matter

Multi-dimensional growth opportunities in environmental sensing

Expand market share

Drive innovation and expand portfolio

Start base

In-cabin climate controlDemand-controlled ventilation

Air purifier

Two-step approach to the strategic goal

In the development of new products, there is a trade-off between time-to-market and innovation depth. → Sensirion employs a generation approach to optimize both as much as possible.

PriorityGoalsApproach

1st product generation:

"Fast market entry with innovation light"

Time-to-marketTest the market and gain market share quickly.

Use existing technology platforms to accelerate development.

Feed back learnings into the development of the second generation.

2nd product generation: "Innovation drives miniaturization"

Innovation depthSecure and expand market share.

Use full technology value chain (including ASIC and MEMS) to generate as much innovation and competitive advantage as possible.

Reduce size to decrease cost and increase margins.

1st product generation: "Fast market entry with innovation light"

First step accomplished: all new product lines now contribute to the topline

  • Priority on time-to-market, market entry and first project wins (rather than miniaturization)

  • Sensirion's technology value chain partially leveraged to enable an "innovation light" approach

Carbon dioxide 2018

Particulate matter 2018

Formaldehyde 2021

2nd product generation: "Innovation drives miniaturization"

Second step on good track: new product developments for all three categories started

  • Priority to secure and expand sustainable business

  • Priority on miniaturization and disruptive innovation

  • Leverage Sensirion's whole value chain to generate disruptive improvement

  • Typically component, integrated form factor (mm-cm)

Carbon dioxide

Particulate matter

Formaldehyde

2021

2023

2023

Growth provides new strategic advantages

Combination of environmental sensors

  • lowers integration costs

  • drives strategic relationship with customers

PM2.5

Sensirion's broad technology portfolio allows to react agilely to new environmental sensing market demands.

Summary "Strategic focus 2"

Become market leader in the entire environmental market

What we have achieved

We have successfully accomplished the first step to become market leader in the entire environmental market

  • by leveraging our strong position in humidity and flow sensing

  • by introducing the first generation of CO2, PM2.5 and formaldehyde sensors, contributing already significantly to our growth rate

  • by having a full innovation pipeline of disruptive, miniaturized sensors

Outlook: We are well positioned to become market leader in the entire environmental market

  • by our second generation of disruptive, miniaturized environmental sensors hitting the market in 2021-2023

  • by combo modules of various environmental sensors enabling lower integration costs and strong customer relationship

  • by enabling additional gas parameters to be measured quickly and reliably based on our broad technology portfolio

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 50

Growth along four strategic focuses

Strategic focus 3

Develop technologies for long-term growth

Strategic focus 2

Become market leader for the entire environmental market

Strategic focus 1

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow

Fundamentals

"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021

Increasing penetration of sensors driven by secular megatrends

Energy efficiency

Quality of life

automation

Environmental protection

Scarcity of resources

Economic development

Industry 4.0

Air quality

Governmental and

Increasing awareness

Technological

Climate change

societal initiatives

around health, safety,

advancements

Water quality

comfort

Connectivity, IoT

Digitalization and

Sensirion's sensor solutions are critical for many applications across these megatrends

Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions

SolutionsModulesComponents

Product portfolio

Price

ComponentsSolutions

Performance

Price

Components

Performance

Solutions: leverage strategic advantages of Sensirion

Existing R&D value chain to support solution markets

Sensirion as "one-stop-shop" to address customer's sensor problems

Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions

SolutionsModulesComponents

Product portfolio

Our innovation is embedded in a structured process

We have a full pipeline of new product ideas at different stages of maturity

Several projects in phases B and C

  • Currently, several promising product ideas are in phase B (pretotype) and phase C (pre-project).

  • It is too early to call and to disclose due to competitor and M&A reasons.

New product ideas in first development stage

  • M&A-step: gas analyzer

  • Internal pilot: environmental monitoring

  • Gas leakage detection

  • Water quality

Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions

Solutions

ModulesComponents

Product portfolio

High-end applications in gas sensing: selectivity matters

Sensor challenge for high-end gas sensing

Today's gas sensing portfolio:

Sensitivity Selectivity ~

Measuring smaller concentrations of harmful gases in an unknown mixture with other gases is challenging.

The solution

  • Micro-gas chromatograph (GC) technology leverages existing gas sensor solutions:

    • A gas chromatograph separates the gases before measurement.

    • The measurement can be executed by existing component-based gas sensors.

Gas analyzer market segments

Our vision:

Bring the gas analyzer to the samples instead of the samples to the gas analyzer. This saves time and cost.

We are targeting industrial and environmental applications

Gas (natural, bio)

Factory automation

Environmental monitoring

Others

  • Calorific value

  • Odorization

  • Biomethane

  • Chemical industry

  • Fenceline monitoring

  • Smart city

  • Transformer oil (TOGA)

  • Greenhouses

  • Medical

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 61

Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions

Solutions

ModulesComponents

Product portfolio

Megatrend: air pollution - the new tobacco1

4.2 million early deaths per year1

$5.7 trillion or 4.8% of global GPD - cost of air pollution2

8% increased COVID-19 mortality per 1ug/m3 PM2.53

4.4 billion persons can't access open air quality data4

Only 1 monitoring station per 200'000 citizens in Europe5

1 WHO, 2 World Bank 3 Harvard University 4 OpenAQ 5 European Environment Agency

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 63

Internal pilot: environmental monitoring

Barometric pressure

Temperature

HumidityParticulate matterSensor algorithm

End-to-end IoT solution for: cost-effective yet reliable monitoring of localized ambient air quality

Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions

Solutions

ModulesComponents

Product portfolio

Product portfolio expansion: gas leakage detection

Megatrends:Climate change / Environmental protection

SafetyRegulations for new, flammable refrigerants in AC systems to reduce GWP 1

Fuel cell applications (automotive, industrial, residential)Sensirion sensor technology portfolioAC refrigerant leakageHydrogen leakageIncreasing regulations for methane leakage (industrial, residential)Methane leakage

1 GWP = global warming potential: the new refrigerants (e.g. R32) have a significantly lower GWP compared to common refrigerants

Focus 3: laying the foundation for long-term growth in two directions

Solutions

ModulesComponents

Product portfolio

Water quality as next global megatrend

"Climate change, increasing water scarcity, population growth and urbanization will pose challenges for water supply systems" 1

"By 2025, half of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas" 1

"Every year, more people die from unsafe water than from all forms of violence, including war" 2

1 WHO, 2 UNO

Water quality is a broad field for long-term growth

Water quality is a multi-parameter market

Core market close to our existing markets

Water purifiers in appliances

M&A in-line with Sensirion's three focuses of innovation and growth

SolutionsModulesComponentsFocus 3:

  • Acquisition of technologies, products or market access or

  • Minority shareholding to secure technological access in potential future fieldsProduct portfolio

Focus 2: M&A successfully supported growth initiatives

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

MOX gas sensor (air quality)

Investment and

IP deal

Product development

Ramp-up to high volumes

SOP MOX gas sensor

Significant revenues

PM2.5 sensor

Investment and

IP deal

Product development

Ramp-up to high volumes

SOP PM2.5 sensor

Significant revenues

Automotive modules

Product development

Acquisition of AIC

SOP new modules

Significant revenues

Electrochemical (EC) gas sensor

Product development

IP deal

SOP

EC gas sensor

Focus 3: secure promising technologies in fields of interest

  • Acquisition of technologies, products or market access or

  • Minority shareholding to secure technological access in potential future fields

Solutions: gas analyzer

Optical technologies

Bio sensing technologies

Summary "Strategic Focus 3"

Develop technologies for long-term growth

What we have achieved

  • We have a deeply anchored mindset of innovation: since Sensirion's founding, it has been our DNA to continuously seek new challenges, take meaningful risks in order to push technological limits and, thereby, to drive disruptive innovation.

  • We have a full pipeline of technology projects in different stages of maturity.

  • We follow two main directions to secure long-term growth:

    • by expanding our product portfolio beyond flow and environmental sensing, leveraging our core expertise in the entire value chain

    • by expanding to high-end solutions in given fields

  • We have established an efficient and disciplined M&A process to support the strategic growth fields.

Outlook: We are well positioned

  • to drive innovation and technology developments to address future megatrends.

  • to secure long-term sustainable company growth.

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 73

Growth along four strategic focuses

Strategic focus 3

Develop technologies for long-term growth

Strategic focus 2

Become market leader for the entire environmental market

Strategic focus 1

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flow

Fundamentals

"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

© Copyright Sensirion Holding AG, Switzerland

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021

"SensiSpirit": a unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

Innovation needs a dedicated company culture

  • A company culture dedicated to long-term innovation

  • … with an entrepreneurial mindset to push limits…

  • … and built by exceptional people

Strong entrepreneurial culture attracting and fostering talents

Highly qualified workforce

Employees' qualification, Sensirion AG, per 31.12.20

41%

PhDBachelor / MasterOther

SensiSpirit

  • Highly qualified employees attracted by a great company culture.

  • High retention rate enables continuity.

  • Company culture as foundation for innovation.

  • Award-winning culture, widely recognized.

Wrap-up and outlook

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 77

Summary: growth along four strategic focuses

Strategic focuses

Sensirion strategically well positioned

Focus 3:

Develop technologies for long-term growth

Focus 2:

Become market leader for the entire environmental market

Focus 1:

Drive market and cost leadership in our core markets of RHT and flowFundamentals:

"SensiSpirit": unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship

  • to drive innovation and technology developments to address future megatrends

  • to secure long-term sustainable company growth

  • to continue the successful journey of expanding the product portfolio into environmental monitoring applications

  • to target the leadership in the entire environmental market

  • to further strengthen the market leadership in humidity and flow

  • to monetize the leadership by economies of scale and innovation

  • to attract best-in class employees on the basis of an extraordinary and award-winning company culture

FY2021 and mid-term outlook

  • We see many promising additional business fields in focuses 2 and 3

  • To support this growth strategy, we intend to maintain the current level of R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue

  • We continue to expense our R&D spending almost fully to the income statement

  • As a consequence, we expect the mid-term averaged EBITDA level to be in the mid- to high-tens percentage range

(CHFm)

Avg 2018 to 2020

FY20211

Mid-term1

Comments

Annual revenue growth

9%2 (21%)2

15 to 25%2 (-3 to -11%)2

Low- to mid-tens %

Double digit-growth outlook for addressable market supports revenue growth

Sensirion aims to grow above market by leveraging its leading technologies and new applications

Gross margin

55%

52 to 55%

Stable

Gross margin expected to be in-line with long-term historical average

EBITDA margin

1 At fixed foreign currency exchan

18%

ge rates; mid-term means "averaged targ

18 to 22 %

t over 3-5 years"

Mid- to high-tens %

R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue to support long-term technology development

We keep our conservative accounting principle to expense R&D spending almost fully

2 Without (with) COVID-19-related ventilator business

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 79

Q&A

  • To register a question, please use the "raise hand" function.

  • Wait for the moderator to ask you to speak.

  • Please unmute yourself and turn on your camera (video).

  • Please state your name and affiliation before asking your question(s).

  • Afterwards, mute yourself, turn off your camera, and lower your hand.

  • Thank you very much.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, competition from other companies, effects and risks of new technologies, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting markets in which Sensirion operates, and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Certain financial data included in this document consists of "non-IFRS financial measures". These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures and ratios included herein.

This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 81

Technology at heart, future in mind.

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 82

www.sensirion.com

Capital Markets Day, 25 March 2021 83

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 234 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2021 21,9 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net cash 2021 91,2 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 944 M 1 009 M 1 007 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,83 CHF
Last Close Price 60,90 CHF
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG6.28%965
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.39.13%59 346
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-42.27%41 115
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-2.65%39 454
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.61%20 213
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED0.25%12 433
