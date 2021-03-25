Sensirion : Capital Markets Day

Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day

Today, 25 March 2021, at its first capital markets day Sensirion will present an update on its growth strategy and mid-term outlook.

Four strategic focuses

Sensirion Holding AG's growth strategy is based on four strategic focuses: driving market and cost leadership in Sensirion's core markets of humidity and flow, becoming market leader for the entire environmental market, developing technologies for long-term growth, and - as foundation for the whole strategy - Sensirion's unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Sensirion will present more details on its growth strategy in the presentation taking place this afternoon. The presentation will be available at www.sensirion.com/capital-markets-day on 25 March 2021 from around 06:30 CET / 05:30 GMT / 01:30 EDT.

Mid-term outlook

Sensirion views many promising additional business opportunities. To support this growth strategy, Sensirion intends to maintain the current level of R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue, while keeping the accounting principle of almost fully expensing R&D spending. Averaging over 3-5 years and assuming unchanged foreign currency exchange rates, Sensirion expects mid-term annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-tens percentage range, the gross margin to remain stable, and the mid-term EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-tens percentage range.

Registration, presenters, and agenda of the capital markets day

We cordially invite you to Sensirion's capital markets day 2021. The event will start at 13:30 CET and will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams. If you are planning to attend, we kindly ask you to register for the event via the following website until today 10:00 CET: www.sensirion.com/capital-markets-day. You will receive the login data via email shortly before the event starts. We look forward to welcoming you online.

The agenda and presenters are as follows:

Presenters

Marc von Waldkirch, CEO

Moritz Lechner, Founder and Co-Chairman

Felix Mayer, Founder and Co-Chairman

Matthias Gantner, CFO

Andrea Orzati, VP Sales & Marketing

Johannes Schumm, VP Research & Development

Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations and M&A



Agenda

Time (CET) Topic Speaker 13:30 - 13:35 Welcome remarks Andrea Wüest 13:35 - 13:55 Keynote of the founders Moritz Lechner / Felix Mayer 13:55 - 14:20 Sensirion at a glance Matthias Gantner 14:20 - 14:40 Strategic Achievements since IPO 2018 Marc von Waldkirch 14:40 - 14:50 Q&A All 14:50 - 15:10 Break 15:10 - 16:40 Strategy update Strategic focus 1: drive technology and cost leadership in our core markets Andrea Orzati Strategic focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market Johannes Schumm Strategic focus 3: develop technologies for future growth Marc von Waldkirch 16:40 - 17:00 Wrap-up and mid-term guidance Marc von Waldkirch 17:00 - 17:30 Q&A All

Contact

Investor Relations

Andrea Wüest

Director Investor Relations and M&A

Tel: +41 44 927 11 40

E-Mail: andrea.wueest//// sensirion//// com