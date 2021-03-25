Log in
SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Sensirion : Capital Markets Day

03/25/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day

03/25/2021 | Press Release

Today, 25 March 2021, at its first capital markets day Sensirion will present an update on its growth strategy and mid-term outlook.

Four strategic focuses
Sensirion Holding AG's growth strategy is based on four strategic focuses: driving market and cost leadership in Sensirion's core markets of humidity and flow, becoming market leader for the entire environmental market, developing technologies for long-term growth, and - as foundation for the whole strategy - Sensirion's unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Sensirion will present more details on its growth strategy in the presentation taking place this afternoon. The presentation will be available at www.sensirion.com/capital-markets-day on 25 March 2021 from around 06:30 CET / 05:30 GMT / 01:30 EDT.

Mid-term outlook
Sensirion views many promising additional business opportunities. To support this growth strategy, Sensirion intends to maintain the current level of R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue, while keeping the accounting principle of almost fully expensing R&D spending. Averaging over 3-5 years and assuming unchanged foreign currency exchange rates, Sensirion expects mid-term annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-tens percentage range, the gross margin to remain stable, and the mid-term EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-tens percentage range.

Registration, presenters, and agenda of the capital markets day
We cordially invite you to Sensirion's capital markets day 2021. The event will start at 13:30 CET and will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams. If you are planning to attend, we kindly ask you to register for the event via the following website until today 10:00 CET: www.sensirion.com/capital-markets-day. You will receive the login data via email shortly before the event starts. We look forward to welcoming you online.

The agenda and presenters are as follows:

Presenters
Marc von Waldkirch, CEO
Moritz Lechner, Founder and Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer, Founder and Co-Chairman
Matthias Gantner, CFO
Andrea Orzati, VP Sales & Marketing
Johannes Schumm, VP Research & Development
Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations and M&A

Agenda

Time (CET) Topic Speaker
13:30 - 13:35 Welcome remarks Andrea Wüest
13:35 - 13:55 Keynote of the founders Moritz Lechner / Felix Mayer
13:55 - 14:20 Sensirion at a glance Matthias Gantner
14:20 - 14:40 Strategic Achievements since IPO 2018 Marc von Waldkirch
14:40 - 14:50 Q&A All
14:50 - 15:10 Break
15:10 - 16:40 Strategy update
Strategic focus 1: drive technology and cost leadership in our core markets Andrea Orzati
Strategic focus 2: become market leader for the entire environmental market Johannes Schumm
Strategic focus 3: develop technologies for future growth Marc von Waldkirch
16:40 - 17:00 Wrap-up and mid-term guidance Marc von Waldkirch
17:00 - 17:30 Q&A All

Contact

Investor Relations
Andrea Wüest
Director Investor Relations and M&A
Tel: +41 44 927 11 40
E-Mail: andrea.wueest//// sensirion//// com

Sensors for Ventilators
Sensors for Ventilators

Health has a higher importance than ever before and the pursuit of well-being has increased sharply in recent years. Health awareness is deeply rooted ...

Read more

NewsMedical MarketVentilationNews

Sensirion certified as 'Great Place to Work®'
Sensirion certified as 'Great Place to Work®'

In 2021, Sensirion again meets all the criteria needed to be certified as a fantastic place to work in Switzerland by 'Great Place to Work®', the ...

Read more

Career NewsApprentice NewsNewsCareer News

2020 proved to be very multi-faceted for Sensirion. Based on the ramp-ups of the new product families of carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 234 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2021 21,9 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net cash 2021 91,2 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 944 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,83 CHF
Last Close Price 60,90 CHF
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG6.28%965
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.39.13%59 346
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-42.27%41 115
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-2.65%39 454
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.61%20 213
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED0.25%12 433
