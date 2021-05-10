Sensirion : Distribution agreement with Burnon International

Distribution agreement with Burnon International

Sensirion, the expert in environmental and flow sensor solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Burnon International. Under the distribution agreement, Burnon International is authorized to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With this new distributor on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in China.

As a leading IC products distributor and solutions provider in China, Burnon International offers 18 years of distribution experience and 18 branch offices in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The experienced team of application engineers provide customers with multi-level technical support services to meet their different needs. Burnon's Application Design Center (ADC) have developed various application solutions for industrial control, consumer and automotive market.

Sensirion, an international company with Swiss roots, is known for its high-quality and reliable environmental and flow sensor solutions. Based on Sensirion's extensive experience in the industrialization of CMOS-based microsensors, Sensirion's products are applied in the medical, automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets, including analytical instruments. The innovative sensors can be found for example in air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilators, smart home applications and medical instruments to enhance health, improve efficiency and provide safety as well as comfort. The company offers also technical resources, services for design and helps customers to speed up the development cycle and accelerate new products to market.

Commenting on the partnership, Joe Yeung, Vice President of Marketing at Burnon says: 'We are very excited about the partnership with Sensirion. Sensirion's wide portfolio of environmental sensor is an excellent offer for our customers. This opens up the possibility to create new smart devices for a safer environment, improve our comfort and increase energy efficiency.'

Florian Hirsch, Director Channel Sales at Sensirion comments: 'We are very pleased to announce Burnon International as new distributor in China. Burnon, with their strategic fit will help us to continue our success story in this key region. Their technology focus, support level and field application competence lay the essential business foundation for a successful partnership and long-term growth with many new customers. We are extremely excited about this collaboration and welcome Burnon as new channel partner of Sensirion.'

For further information about Burnon International, see www.burnon.com.

