  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sensirion Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   CH0406705126

SENSIRION HOLDING AG

(SENS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/10 03:17:52 am
63.05 CHF   +0.08%
02:56aSENSIRION  : Distribution agreement with Burnon International
PU
12:58aSENSIRION  : Wraps Up IRsweep Deal
MT
12:54aSENSIRION  : fully acquires IRsweep
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sensirion : Distribution agreement with Burnon International

05/10/2021 | 02:56am EDT
Distribution agreement with Burnon International

05/10/2021 | Press Release

Sensirion, the expert in environmental and flow sensor solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Burnon International. Under the distribution agreement, Burnon International is authorized to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With this new distributor on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in China.

As a leading IC products distributor and solutions provider in China, Burnon International offers 18 years of distribution experience and 18 branch offices in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The experienced team of application engineers provide customers with multi-level technical support services to meet their different needs. Burnon's Application Design Center (ADC) have developed various application solutions for industrial control, consumer and automotive market.

Sensirion, an international company with Swiss roots, is known for its high-quality and reliable environmental and flow sensor solutions. Based on Sensirion's extensive experience in the industrialization of CMOS-based microsensors, Sensirion's products are applied in the medical, automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets, including analytical instruments. The innovative sensors can be found for example in air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilators, smart home applications and medical instruments to enhance health, improve efficiency and provide safety as well as comfort. The company offers also technical resources, services for design and helps customers to speed up the development cycle and accelerate new products to market.

Commenting on the partnership, Joe Yeung, Vice President of Marketing at Burnon says: 'We are very excited about the partnership with Sensirion. Sensirion's wide portfolio of environmental sensor is an excellent offer for our customers. This opens up the possibility to create new smart devices for a safer environment, improve our comfort and increase energy efficiency.'

Florian Hirsch, Director Channel Sales at Sensirion comments: 'We are very pleased to announce Burnon International as new distributor in China. Burnon, with their strategic fit will help us to continue our success story in this key region. Their technology focus, support level and field application competence lay the essential business foundation for a successful partnership and long-term growth with many new customers. We are extremely excited about this collaboration and welcome Burnon as new channel partner of Sensirion.'

For further information about Burnon International, see www.burnon.com.


Media Package

◾Media Release (Word and PDF): Download

Sensirion, the expert in environmental and flow sensor solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Burnon International. Under the ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of IRsweep AG, an innovative provider of optical sensing solutions. IRsweep, based in Stäfa, ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

| Press Release| Medical Market| Ventilation
Measure air flow and pressure at the patient's side

Now you can take proximal measurements, not only of respiratory gas flow rates, but also of associated ventilation pressure, in a single solution - ...

Read more

Press ReleaseMedical MarketVentilationPress Release

We proudly announce global availability of our drastically miniaturized CO2 sensor through our distribution network. Compared to its predecessor, the ...

Read more

Press ReleasePress Release

Disclaimer

Sensirion Holding AG published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 06:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 233 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2021 23,6 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net cash 2021 97,3 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 976 M 1 082 M 1 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sensirion Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIRION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,17 CHF
Last Close Price 63,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc von Waldkirch Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Gantner Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Lechner Co-Chairman
Felix Mayer Co-Chairman
Johannes Schumm Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIRION HOLDING AG9.95%1 082
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.27.72%58 575
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.17%40 704
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.17%37 929
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.36%19 320
OZON HOLDINGS PLC39.39%11 759