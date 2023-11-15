Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion’s gas meter modules receive EN 17526 evaluation certificate



Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion’s gas meter modules are based on the thermal-mass measurement principle and meet the strict criteria of the new harmonized standard EN 17526. Both NMi and Tifernogas, two leading notified bodies in Europe for the testing and certification of measuring instruments with ISO 17025 approval, have certified Sensirion’s sensor modules.

EN 17526 – advancing gas meter standards

EN 17526 is the first European standard for measuring thermal-mass flow, which was defined to certify new gas meters for use in the field. EN 17526 is also the first standard for static measurement principles to cover not only residential gas meters but also commercial and industrial meters (up to G100). Furthermore, in addition to natural gas types H, L, and E, the standard is the first to acknowledge renewable gases, such as hydrogen and biomethane.

As a harmonized standard, EN 17526 not only ensures continuity with existing regulations but also raises the bar for thermal-mass gas meters, introducing more rigorous testing requirements, including tests for flow oscillations and flow disturbances. This means that gas meters are now subjected to more stringent evaluations, ensuring their performance even under challenging conditions. The standard will also serve as a reference for the development of national gas metering standards worldwide – a process that is already well underway in several countries.

The EN 17526 evaluation certificate simplifies and accelerates the process of obtaining MID certification for gas meter manufacturers that use Sensirion’s gas meter modules as a metrological unit. As a result, it reduces risks, saves time and cuts costs for gas meter manufacturers.

8 million gas meters with Sensirion’s sensors

The introduction of EN 17526 highlights the maturity of thermal-mass measurement technology for gas meters. It is the market-leading solution in terms of accuracy, reliability, safety, cost-effectiveness and versatility toward different gas mixtures. It optimizes the management of the gas network and increases end-user satisfaction. Meanwhile, more than 8 million such gas meters have been successfully installed and used over the past 15 years. Sensirion’s gas meter modules are available for sizes up to G25. Their compact size, low power consumption and digital I2C communication interface allow for easy integration into gas meters. Furthermore, the thermal-mass gas meter modules are both temperature- and pressure-compensated and fully calibrated for natural gas and renewable gases.

Lead the energy transition with Sensirion’s solutions for a multi-gas future. Learn more about Sensirion’s gas meter modules by visiting us at ENLIT Europe in Paris from November 28, 2023, to November 30, 2023 (Hall 7.2, Booth H33) or visit our website: www.sensirion.com/thermal-mass.

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.