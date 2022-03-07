Log in
    S3N   AU0000195935

SENSORE LTD.

(S3N)
Summary 
Summary

SensOre : Melbourne Mining Club Cutting Edge Presentation

03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
ASX: S3N

Melbourne Mining Club

Cutting Edge Series Presentation

Discovering more with AI-enhanced exploration

8 March 2022

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

Future performance and forward-looking statements

This Presentation contains or may contain certain 'forward-looking statements' and comments about future events, including in relation to SensOre's business, plans and strategies and expected tre ds in the industry in which SensOre currently operates. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'expect', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'believe', 'guidance', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'will', 'predict', 'plan' and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook regarding, future performance are also forward-looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

Information in this Presentation that relates to exploration targets, exploration results and mineralisation is based on and fairly reflects information compiled by and conclusions derived by Mr Robert Rowe, who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a Registered Professional Geoscientist (RPG) in the field of Mineral Exploration with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Rowe is a full-time employee and Chief Operating Officer of SensOre. Mr Rowe has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Rowe consents to the inclusion in this Presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorisation

Capital structure

Corporate Snapshot - as at 4 March 2022

Shares on issue

64,780,323

Market capitalisation1

$50.52 million

Cash and cash equivalents2

~$7.5 million

Debt

Nil

Shareholding structure

SensOre Team

23.2%

Other

Clients &

Investors

Partners

74.5%

2.4%

Top 10 Registered Holders

No. of Shares

% Held

Sasak Minerals Pty Ltd

10,118,000

15.62

Wanganui Pty Ltd

6,249,905

9.65

Oppenheimer S/F Pty Ltd

5,645,754

8.72

Stone Axe Pty Ltd

4,112,667

6.35

Parcan Pty Ltd

2,667,558

4.12

Silver Whiting Pty Ltd

2,391,734

3.69

CJ & M Gregory

2,253,200

3.48

Lograr Investments Pty Ltd

2,053,200

3.17

Jozem Pty Ltd

2,025,316

3.13

El Gaia Holdings Pty Ltd

2,000,000

3.09

Top 20 as at 4 March 2022

48,798,424

75.33

  1. Based on 4 March 2022 closing price of $0.78.
  2. As at 28 February 2022.

3

Advancing exploration success with our team of innovators

Robert Peck AM

Richard Taylor

Alf Eggo

Non-Executive Chairman

CEO

CTO

Founder Peckvonhartel Architects

Senior mining executive

Former Rio Tinto Research

Anthony O'Sullivan

Robbie Rowe

Tom Whiting

Non-Executive Director

COO

Adviser - Geophysics

CDO The Metals Company

Former VP Exploration Barrick

Former Chief Geophysicist BHP

Nic Limb

Greg Bell

Chris Gregory

Non-Executive Director

CFO

Adviser - Exploration

Former Chairman MDL & FAR

CFO of ASX mining companies

Former CRA/Rio Tinto Exploration

Adrian Manger

Michaela Evans

Mike Oppenheimer

Non-Executive Director

GM Corporate Affairs & CoSec

Adviser - Strategy

Chairman Pampa Metals

Senior mining executive

Former President BHP Coal

4

Current exploration cannot keep up with tech metal demand to 2030

Sources: BloombergNEF Projected demand increases for Lithium-ion metals from 2020-2030;Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, Commonwealth of Australia (2021) Resources and Energy Quarterly March 2021.

Copper discoveries v supply demand balance

10.0

30.0

8.0

25.0

undersupply(Mt)

6.0

20.0

(No.)discoveries

2.0

Discoveries are

4.0

decreasing …

Copper

15.0

Copper

0.0

10.0

-2.0

… whilst

5.0

undersupply

-4.0

is increasing

0.0

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

Cumulative undersupply

Discoveries No.

Sources: Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, Commonwealth of Australia (2021) Resources and Energy Quarterly June

2021 11(2); Fitch Solutions Group Ltd (29 June 2021) Global Copper Overview: Solid Fundamentals Ahead; and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SensOre Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
