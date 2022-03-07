SensOre : Melbourne Mining Club Cutting Edge Presentation

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by SensOre Ltd. ACN 637 198 531 (SensOre or the Company), is current at the date of this presentation and contains information in a summary form and should be read in conjunction with SensOre's other periodic announcements available at sensore.com. The information presented should not be used for any purpose other than gaining general knowledge of the Company. The presentation is not a recommendation to invest in SensOre and the information presented does not purport to include all information that a person may require in order to decide to invest in SensOre. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each SensOre Party (SensOre or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, affiliates, partners, consultants, agents, representatives or advisers (including, without limitation, advisers and their related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, and any of their respective officers, directors, employees, affiliates, partners, representatives, consultants, agents or advisers)) expressly disclaims any and all liability (whether direct, indirect, consequential or contingent), including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence on the part of any person, for any loss, expenses, damages or costs arising from the use of information contained in this Presentation including

onlyrepresentations or warranties or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out of or derived from, or for omissions from, this Presentation including, without limitation, any financial information, any estimates, projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements and any other derived financial information. Anyone proposing to rely on or use such information should independently verify and check the accuracy, completeness, reliability and suitability of the information and should obtain independent and specific advice from appropriate professionals or experts. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell SensOre's securities.

Future performance and forward-looking statements

This Presentation contains or may contain certain 'forward-looking statements' and comments about future events, including in relation to SensOre's business, plans and strategies and expected tre ds in the industry in which SensOre currently operates. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'expect', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'believe', 'guidance', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'will', 'predict', 'plan' and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook regarding, future performance are also forward-looking statements.

F rward-looking statements involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on SensOre's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. A number of important factors could cause SensOre's actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, targets and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, and many of these factors are beyond SensOre's control. Forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect, and

usecircumstances may change, and the contents of this Presentation may become outdated as a result. SensOre does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers should note that any past performance is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied on as (and is not) an indication of the Company's views on its future financial performance or condition. Past performance of the Company cannot be relied on as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future performance including future share price performance. Except as required by law or regulation, SensOre undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Competent Person's Statement

Information in this Presentation that relates to exploration targets, exploration results and mineralisation is based on and fairly reflects information compiled by and conclusions derived by Mr Robert Rowe, who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a Registered Professional Geoscientist (RPG) in the field of Mineral Exploration with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Rowe is a full-time employee and Chief Operating Officer of SensOre. Mr Rowe has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Rowe consents to the inclusion in this Presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorisation

nalThis Presentation has been authorised for release by the SensOre Board.