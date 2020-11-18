Sensorion : Balance of the liquidity contract to June 30, 2020. Read

Log in
11/18/2020 | 04:05am EST

Press release

Half-year report on the Sensorion liquidity contract

with Kepler Cheuvreux

Montpellier, November, 18, 2020 - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, issued the half-yearreport on its liquidity contract with Kepler Chevreux.

As of June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account :

Sensorion ordinary shares :

80 107

Amount :

8 849,38 €

It is reminded that as of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account :

Sensorion ordinary shares :

79 309

Amount :

6 445,60 €

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Contacts

Sensorion

Press Relations

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

Ligia Vela-Reid

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49

+44 74 13 82 53 10

Press release

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 'Document de référence' registration document filed with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers' (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17- 062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward- looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sensorion SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
