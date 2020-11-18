Sensorion : Balance of the liquidity contract to June 30, 2020. Read

Press release

Half-year report on the Sensorion liquidity contract

with Kepler Cheuvreux

Montpellier, November, 18, 2020 - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, issued the half-yearreport on its liquidity contract with Kepler Chevreux.

As of June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account :

Sensorion ordinary shares : 80 107 Amount : 8 849,38 €

It is reminded that as of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account :

Sensorion ordinary shares : 79 309 Amount : 6 445,60 €

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com