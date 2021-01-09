Log in
SENSORION

(ALSEN)
Sensorion : Corporate presentation

01/09/2021 | 05:08am EST
JANUARY 2021

1

DISCLAIMER

  • This document has been prepared by Sensorion (the «Company») and is provided for information purposes only. This document does not purport to contain comprehensive or complete information about the Company and is qualified in its entirety by the business, financial and other information that the Company is required to publish in accordance with the rules, regulations and practices applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this document or on its accuracy or completeness.
  • This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of, or an invitation to subscribe for or to buy, securities of Sensorion in any jurisdiction
  • The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as of the date of this document only and may be updated, supplemented, revised, verified or amended, and thus such information may be subject to significant changes. The Company is not under any obligation to update the information or opinions contained herein which are subject to change without prior notice.
  • The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or appropriateness of the information and opinions contained in this document. The Company, its subsidiaries, its advisors and representatives accept no responsibility for and shall not, under any circumstance, be held liable for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of this document or the information or opinions contained herein.
  • This document contains information on the Company's markets and competitive position, and more specifically, on the size of its markets. This information has been drawn from various sources or from the Company's own estimates which may not be accurate and thus no reliance should be placed on such information.
  • This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future prospects, developments and marketing strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are dependent on circumstances that may or may not materialize in the future. Forward-looking statements cannot, under any circumstance, be construed as a guarantee of the Company's future performance and the Company's actual financial position, results and cash flow, as well as the trends in the sector in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those proposed or reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include those discussed or identified in the "Risk Factors" section of our 2020 Half-Year Report published on 21 October 2020 and available on our website (www.sensorion-pharma.com). Even if the Company's financial position, results, cash-flows and developments in the sector in which the Company operates were to conform to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such results or developments cannot be construed as a reliable indication of the Company's future results or developments. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to confirm projections or estimates made by analysts or to make public any correction to any prospective information in order to reflect an event or circumstance that may occur after the date of this document.
  • Certain figures and numbers appearing in this document have been rounded. Consequently, the total amounts and percentages appearing in the tables may not necessarilyequal the sum of the individually rounded figures, amountsor percentages.
  • All persons accessing this document must agree to the restrictions and limitations set out above

Copyright by Sensorion - 2021 - All RightsReserved

2

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Sensorion is focused on innovative treatments that can restore, treat and prevent hearing loss

Two novel gene therapy programs targeting unmet needs in Usher

Syndrome Type 1 & Otoferlin Deficiency

  • Promising pre-clinicaldata demonstrating improvement and restoration of hearing and vestibular functions

Exclusive relationship with Institut Pasteur for all Inner Ear Gene

Therapy Programs during the timeframe of the agreement

Phase 2 study for Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss with an oral small molecule

  • Global, randomized study with data expected in Q4 2021

Experienced management team with broad expertise in gene therapy and drug development

Strong shareholder support from leading blue-chipinvestors

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Date Established...............................................

2009

IPO .........................................................................

2015

Euronext Paris .......................................

ALSEN.PA

Cash (Jun 30, 2020): ...................................

€30.7m

Cash runway until H2 2022

Copyright by Sensorion - 2021 - All RightsReserved

3

1

SENSORION

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sensorion SA published this content on 09 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2021 10:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4,53 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -19,4 M -19,4 M
Net Debt 2020 9,27 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 130 M 160 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 30,8x
EV / Sales 2021 53,0x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 85,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,10 €
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edwin Moses Chairman
Géraldine Honnet Chief Medical Officer
Chahra Louafi Director
Eric Forquenot de La Fortelle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSORION14.00%160
LONZA GROUP AG3.55%49 472
CELLTRION, INC.-1.53%45 792
MODERNA, INC.7.93%44 616
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.65%36 635
SEAGEN INC.1.44%32 138
