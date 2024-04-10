Press release

Sensorion Announces its Participation in the Van Lanschot

Kempen's Life Sciences Conference

Montpellier, April 10, 2024, 7.30am CET - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces its participation in the Van Lanschot Kempen's Life Sciences Conference, taking place on April 16 and 17, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Sensorion's management team will participate in-person in the conference on April 16, 2024, and will be available for investor meetings throughout the day.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501(OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Contacts Investor Relations Press Relations Noémie Djokovic, Investor Relations and Ulysse Communication Communications Associate Bruno Arabian / 00 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com barabian@ulysse-communication.com Nicolas Entz / 00 33 (0)6 33 67 31 54 nentz@ulysse-communication.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2023 full year report published on March 14, 2024, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in

1/2