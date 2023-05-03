Sensorion : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

Press release

Sensorion provides preliminary documents for the Combined

shareholders' General Meeting of May 24, 2023

Montpellier, May 3, 2022 - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiotechnology company which specializes in gene therapies in the inner ear, announces that the Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2 pm CET in the premises of the hotel Square Louvois, located at 12, rue de Louvois, 75002, Paris, France.

The prior notice of meeting comprising the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 19, 2023, and the convening notice shall be published in a newspaper empowered to publish legal notices on May 3, 2023.

The documents provided for in articles R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available for consultation on the company's website mentioned below as of today, the twenty-first day prior to the General Meeting: www.sensorion.com.

In accordance with articles R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, documents are available for the shareholders from the time the meeting is convened. In accordance with applicable regulations:

any registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to receive these documents, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;

any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of the Company.

* * *

For any questions relating to the Annual General Meeting of May 24, 2023, shareholders are invited to send an email to contact@sensorion-pharma.com.

The conditions for holding and taking part in this Combined Shareholders' General Meeting may evolve depending on the health, regulatory and legal requirements in place. In general, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website www.sensorion.com.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of gene therapies to restore hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. OTOF-GT targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

