Sensorion appoints Director of Technical Operations

December 12, 2023 at 06:24 am EST Share

Sensorion shares rose by more than 3.5% on Tuesday on the Paris Bourse following the announcement of the arrival of a new Director of Technical Operations.



The company, which specializes in the treatment of hearing loss disorders, reports that the appointment of Bernd Schmidt, a senior executive with extensive experience in chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), is effective as of today.



Schmidt was previously with Quell Therapeutics, where he held the position of Vice President Product Delivery.



Prior to joining Quell Therapeutics, he was Director of Development at GSK's Stevenage site, where he was responsible for CMC development, governance and supply chain.



In this role, his responsibilities included preclinical development, commercial sourcing and regulatory interactions.



According to Sensorion, the executive is expected to play a key role in the accelerated development of its gene therapy platform and CMC capabilities.



Following the retirement of CFO David Lawrence, the company indicates that the name of his successor will be communicated 'in due course'.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.