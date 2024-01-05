Sensorion is a clinical-stage biotech company, that specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a proof of concept (PoC) clinical study in cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Ltd, in a study in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. Sensorion has entered into a strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur. It has two gene therapy programs, at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutation in GJB2 gene.