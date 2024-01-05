Sensorion: partnership extended with Institut Pasteur
This partnership grants Sensorion an option for exclusive licenses to develop and commercialize gene therapy drug candidates from collaborative projects to address unmet needs in hearing.
Two development programs are currently being conducted under this framework, namely SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) and GJB2-GT. Sensorion has submitted an application in July 2023 for SENS-501 to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the UK and EU.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction