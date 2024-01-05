Biotech company Sensorion has announced a five-year extension of the research partnership framework agreement signed in 2019 with Institut Pasteur, involving its Institut de l'Audition research center.

This partnership grants Sensorion an option for exclusive licenses to develop and commercialize gene therapy drug candidates from collaborative projects to address unmet needs in hearing.

Two development programs are currently being conducted under this framework, namely SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) and GJB2-GT. Sensorion has submitted an application in July 2023 for SENS-501 to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the UK and EU.

