Senstar Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Business Highlights:

2021 revenue grew 5% to $34.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , compared with $33.4 million in the comparable period of 2020.

for the twelve months ended , compared with in the comparable period of 2020. Net income increased to $6.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , up from $0.4 million in the 2020 period.

for the twelve months ended , up from in the 2020 period. EBITDA was $2.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , compared with $4.3 million in the comparable period in 2020.

for the twelve months ended , compared with in the comparable period in 2020. New products launched in 2021, including Sensor Fusion Engine and Thermal Camera with Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform won multiple industry awards.

Completed stabilization of organization in second half 2021 post-divestiture of its Integration Solution Division; Focus shifted to growth from products and advancing innovative technology offerings.

Strong balance sheet with cash of $26.4 million , or $1.13 per share, and zero debt as of December 31, 2021 .

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Our growth in 2021 was driven by key wins in our four focused verticals. As COVID headwinds have diminished, our pipeline of new opportunities has begun to build in all geographies, reinforcing our optimism for 2022. The timing of two large opportunities impacted the fourth quarter of 2021 due to customers delaying closing within the first half of 2022. Product mix and increased cost of materials reduced gross margin, which along with an increase in operating expense related to higher sales expenses and increased marketing activities, impacted our profitability in the fourth quarter.

"The new products and software we launched in 2021 are being well received, as evidenced by the numerous industry awards and accolades we have received, acknowledging our innovation in perimeter security technology," continued Mr. Sharon. "Product innovation is helping to build our 2022 pipeline in Europe, North America, and APAC. Another factor supporting our pipeline growth is our restructured sales organization with six new Senior Sales directors (SSDs) who are located closer to customers, with clear performance targets. The result is smaller teams working more closely with clients, all under the direct supervision of a regional sales directors. Combined with our strong balance sheet, these business drivers position Senstar Technologies to deliver growth and improved profitability and ultimately value for our shareholders."

Full Year 2021 Financial Results Summary

Revenue for 2021 was $34.9 million, an increase of 4.7% compared with $33.4 million in 2020. The increase in annual revenue was primarily due to some recovery in our business which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit was $22.0 million, or 63.0% of revenue, for 2021 compared with $22.1 million, or 66.3% of revenue in 2020. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to our revenue mix and some increases in the material costs.

Operating expenses were $20.9 million, an increase of 9.7% compared to the prior year's operating expenses of $19.1 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increase in revenues, travel expenses, sales related expenses and marketing activities.

Operating income for 2021 was $1.1 million compared to $3.1 million in the year-ago period.

Financial expense was $1.0 million in both the 2021 and 2020 periods. Financial expense is primarily due to the adjustment of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of our operational entities. At the end of each period, a change in currency valuation of monetary assets and liabilities is recorded as a non-cash financial expense or income.

Loss from continuing operations was ($2.2) million in 2021 compared to income from continuing operations of $0.3 million in the prior year.

Net income in 2021 was $6.4 million, or $0.28 per share, versus $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in 2020. The net income in the current period includes net income of $8.6 million from discontinued operations versus net income from discontinued operations of $0.4 million in the year ago period.

EBITDA from continuing operations for 2021 was $2.6 million versus $4.3 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Summary

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million, a decrease of 6.4% compared with $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter gross profit was $5.2 million, or 58.1% of revenue, compared with $6.6 million, or 68.6% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter, a higher cost of materials driven by global supply chain challenges, and unfavorable foreign currency valuations.

Operating expenses were $6.5 million, an increase of 21.5% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter operating expenses of $5.3 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increase in revenues, travels, sales related expenses and marketing activities compared to the 2020 period, when there was a slowdown in similar activities due to the global pandemic.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($1.2) million compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the year-ago period.

Financial expense was $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter last year. This is due to the adjustment of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of our operational entities.

Loss from continuing operations was ($2.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to ($1.2) million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million or ($0.14) per share versus $0.5 million, or ($0.04) per share in the fourth quarter of last year. The net loss in the current period includes a net loss of $0.1 million from discontinued operations versus net income from discontinued operations of $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $0.7 million versus positive EBITDA from continuing operations of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits related to continuing operations as of December 31, 2021, was $26.4 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits related to continuing operations of $24.5 million, or $1.06 per share, at December 31, 2020.

Mr. Ron Ben-Haim Retirement

Mr. Ron Ben-Haim has informed our Board of Directors of his retirement from his directorship position. Mr. Ben-Haim's retirement is effective today, April 27, 2022.

Mr. Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "I wish to thank Ron for his service on behalf of the Company, its employees, and management."

About Senstar Technologies

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , corrections , and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

For more information:

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Full Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020 % change

2021

2020 %

change Revenue 9,011

9,631 (6)

34,916

33,351 5 Cost of revenue 3,774

3,024 25

12,935

11,244 15



















Gross profit 5,237

6,607 (21)

21,981

22,107 (1) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,136

1,005 13

3,933

3,970 (1) Selling and marketing 3,065

2,268 35

9,998

8,609 16 General and administrative 2,279

2,060 11

6,969

6,475 8 Total operating expenses 6,480

5,333 22

20,900

19,054 10



















Operating income (loss) (1,243)

1,274



1,081

3,053

Financial expenses, net 392

1,168



1,011

1,017





















Income (loss) before income taxes (1,635)

106



70

2,036





















Taxes on income 537

1,342



2,261

1,770





















Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,172)

(1,236)



(2,191)

266

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net (1,009)

730



8,607

436





















Net income (loss) (3,181)

(506)



6,416

702





















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests and non-controlling interests (1)

342



(1)

342





















Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders (3,180)

(848)



6,417

360









































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations ($0.10)

($0.05)



($0.09)

$0.01

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, net ($0.04)

$0.01



$0.37

($0.00)





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share ($0.14)

($0.04)



$0.28

$0.01





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 23,286,288

23,153,985



23,208,589

23,154,422





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 23,286,288

23,153,985



23,208,589

23,154,422















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)















Three Months Ended December 31,



Full Year Ended December 31,



2021 %

2020 %



2021 %

2020 %





















Gross margin 58.1

68.6



63.0

66.3

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 12.6

10.4



11.3

11.9

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 34.0

23.5



28.6

25.8

General and administrative as a % of revenues 25.3

21.4



20.0

19.4

Operating margin -

13.2



3.1

9.2

Net margin from continuing operations -

-



-

0.8



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME

[INSERT]

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATION

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Full Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020



2021

2020

















GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations (2,172)

(1,236)



(2,191)

266 Less:















Financial income (expenses), net (392)

(1,168)



(1,011)

(1,017) Taxes on income 537

1,342



2,261

1,770 Depreciation and amortization (514)

(347)



(1,492)

(1,212) EBITDA from continuing operations (729)

1,621



2,573

4,265

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $26,397

$24,531 Restricted cash and deposits 6

10 Trade receivables, net 7,723

7,670 Unbilled accounts receivable 26

64 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,010

1,011 Inventories 5,751

5,669 Current assets of discontinued operations -

39,080







Total current assets 41,913

78,035







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 502

1,616 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,228

1,366







Total long-term assets 1,730

2,982







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2,109

2,082







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 2,186

2,979







GOODWILL 11,449

11,507







LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS -

10,472







Total assets $59,387

$108,057

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $2,710

$1,554 Customer advances 390

355 Deferred revenues 2,704

2,709 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,203

7,137 Short-term operating lease liabilities 276

358 Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

21,124







Total current liabilities 19,283

33,237







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,690

1,624 Deferred tax liabilities 899

667 Accrued severance pay 523

644 Long-term operating lease liabilities 969

1,078 Other long-term liabilities 266

285 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations -

3,424







Total long-term liabilities 4,347

7,722







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 23,301,653 shares at December 31, 2021 and 23,163,985 shares at December 31, 2020 6,796

6,753 Additional paid-in capital 30,394

69,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,222

34 Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,687

9,104 Accumulated deficit (12,342)

(18,759)







Total shareholders' equity 35,757

67,097 Non-controlling interest -

1







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 35,757

67,098







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $59,387

$108,057











