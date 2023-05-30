Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Senstar Technologies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNT   IL0010829161

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

(SNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:41 2023-05-26 pm EDT
1.370 USD   -1.21%
06:18aSenstar Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023
PR
04/24Senstar Technologies : Quarterly Report 2022 Q4
PU
04/24Senstar Technologies Appoints Fabien Haubert as Interim CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senstar Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

05/30/2023 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAMAT GAN, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Senstar Technologies Logo

 

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The call will begin promptly at 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13739112.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free:             1 877 407 9716

Toll/International: 1 201 49 -6779

Israel Toll Free:    1 809 406 247

UK Toll Free:        0 800 756 3429

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1618068&tp_key=655ad2ce49.

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1 844 512 2921

Toll/International: 1 412 317 6671

Replay Pin Number: 13739112

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, after 1:00 pm Eastern time through Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm Eastern time, and available on the Senstar Technologies website at https://senstartechnologies.com/earnings-calls/.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, correction facilities, and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

For more information:                                                                      IR Contact:
Senstar Technologies Ltd.                                                                  Hayden IR                 
Tomer Hay, Chief Financial Officer                                                     Kim Rogers             
Tel: +972-74-794-5200                                                                       541-904-5075
 Tomer.Hay@senstar.com                                                                  Kim@HaydenIR.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senstar-technologies-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-on-tuesday-june-6-2023-301837058.html

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
06:18aSenstar Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023
PR
04/24Senstar Technologies : Quarterly Report 2022 Q4
PU
04/24Senstar Technologies Appoints Fabien Haubert as Interim CEO
MT
04/24Senstar Technologies Announces Appointment of Amit Ben-Zvi to Board of Directors
PR
04/24Senstar Technologies Announces Appointment of Amit Ben-Zvi to Board of Directors
CI
04/24Senstar Technologies Announces Appointment of Fabien Haubert as Interim CEO
PR
04/24Senstar Technologies Ltd. Announces CEO Changes
CI
04/20Senstar Technologies Announces Filing and Availability of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20..
PR
04/20Senstar Technologies Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
04/20Senstar Technologies Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer