    SNT   IL0010829161

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(SNT)
SENSTAR SYMPHONY™ SENSOR FUSION ENGINE WINS SECURITY INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION NEW PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS AWARD AT ISC WEST

03/28/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Corp. a Senstar Technologies' subsidiary (NASDAQ: SNT) and a global provider of video management and perimeter intrusion detection solutions, is pleased to announce its Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine has been awarded a Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products & Solutions Award. Senstar's newest ground-breaking technology won in the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) – Wired category, recognizing technologies used to detect and/or prevent unauthorized entry into a secure area, indoor or out. The awards were presented Wednesday at ISC West in Las Vegas.

The Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine is a breakthrough technology that synthesizes data from separate systems to generate actionable information. More than just simple Boolean logic integration, the sensor fusion engine accesses low-level data to intelligently characterize potential risks. Data synthesis enables the system to achieve levels of performance that exceed those of individual sensors.

"The Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine addresses two of the top concerns for perimeter security–reducing nuisance alarms and increasing the probability of detection," said Senstar Corp. Managing Director Fabien Haubert. "Thank you to SIA for recognizing Senstar's efforts to advance perimeter security technologies to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners in the perimeter security industry."

The Senstar Symphony Sensor Fusion Engine is part of the Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform – a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules.

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. Since its inception in 1979, SIA's New Products & Solutions (formerly New Product Showcase) has been the security industry's premier product awards program.

About Senstar Technologies Ltd. 

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above-ground sensors), intelligent video managementvideo analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilitieslogisticscorrections, and energy markets. 

For more information:                                                                            
Senstar Technologies Ltd.                                                                       
Doron Kerbel, Adv.                                                                                   
V.P. General Counsel & Company Secretary                                          
+972-3-5391500                                                                                      
Doron.Kerbel@senstar.com                                                                     

IR Contact:
Brett Mass
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1-646-536-7331
Brett@HaydenIR.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senstar-symphony-sensor-fusion-engine-wins-security-industry-association-new-products--solutions-award-at-isc-west-301511873.html

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
