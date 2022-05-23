Correction: Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach May 23-26, 2022.
Sensus management will deliver a corporate presentation on May 24 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the live and archived presentation will be available on the Company’s website here. In addition, Michael Sardano, president and general counsel, and Javier Rampolla, chief financial officer, will be holding one-on-one meetings with the investment community both virtually and in-person at the conference.
