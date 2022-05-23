Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sensus Healthcare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SRTS   US81728J1097

SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.

(SRTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 03:57:51 pm EDT
8.995 USD   +3.15%
CORRECTION : Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
05/12SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Correction: Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/23/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach May 23-26, 2022. 

Sensus management will deliver a corporate presentation on May 24 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the live and archived presentation will be available on the Company’s website here.  In addition, Michael Sardano, president and general counsel, and Javier Rampolla, chief financial officer, will be holding one-on-one meetings with the investment community both virtually and in-person at the conference.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

#   #   #


Analyst Recommendations on SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,7 M - -
Net income 2022 23,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 76,6%
Technical analysis trends SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,72 $
Average target price 14,30 $
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph C. Sardano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Sardano President & General Counsel
Javier Rampolla Chief Financial Officer
Ziv Karni Chief Scientific Officer
Russ Price Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.20.78%145
SARTORIUS AG-36.47%23 746
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-16.51%1 300
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-26.98%1 267
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-30.24%877
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)5.78%824