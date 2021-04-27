Log in
    SRTS

SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.

(SRTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensus Healthcare : SEC Filing (3/A)

04/27/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 3/ASEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Rampolla Javier
(Last) (First) (Middle)
851 BROKEN SOUND PARKWAY NW STE 215
(Street)
BOCA RATON FL 33487
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
01/06/2020 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. [ SRTS]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
01/15/2020
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 7,064(1) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Amount of Common Stock beneficially owned is being updated to correct an administrative oversight.
/s/ Javier Rampolla 04/27/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Sensus Healthcare Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,8 M 64,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,71 $
Last Close Price 3,93 $
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph C. Sardano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Javier Rampolla Chief Financial Officer
Ziv Karni Chief Scientific Officer
Russ Price Chief Technology Officer
Nicolas Soro Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.1.81%65
SARTORIUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT20.58%36 198
REVENIO GROUP OYJ16.50%1 879
BIOTAGE AB33.09%1 439
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)17.46%1 026
IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL)0.50%323
