    SRTS   US81728J1097

SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.

(SRTS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
2.920 USD   -5.81%
Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest
GL
05/17Sensus Healthcare Says SRT-100's Limited Study Shows Potential Effectiveness, Safety in Treating Cutaneous Mast Cell Tumors
MT
05/17Sensus Healthcare : Patient that presented with 2 mast cell tumors (MCTs; asterisk) on the lower eyelid and muzzle. Surgical option for the MCT of the eyelid was presented as enucleation.
PU
Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest

06/15/2023 | 08:01am EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces its participation in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference hosted by M-Vest.  Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sardano, President and General Counsel, and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer, will be featured on the Aesthetics Industry Panel, taking place from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday June 20, 2023.  The panel will be moderated by Maxim Group Executive Managing Director of Research Anthony V. Vendetti.  

The panel will be live on M-Vest.  To attend, sign up here to become an M-Vest member. 

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

#   #   #


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -1,62 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 47,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 75,5%
Managers and Directors
Joseph C. Sardano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Sardano Corporate Counsel & QARA Manager
Javier Rampolla Chief Financial Officer
Ziv Karni Chief Scientific Officer
Russ Price Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.-60.65%48
SARTORIUS AG-7.90%22 927
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-1.20%5 640
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.1.01%1 240
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-14.82%1 184
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-11.92%981
