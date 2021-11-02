Sensyne Health explores management buyout, shares jump

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sensyne Health started a formal
sale process on Tuesday, after top boss and biggest shareholder
Paul Drayson told the board he wants to pursue a potential
management buyout of the British artificial intelligence
healthcare firm.
The company appointed J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Peel Hunt to
explore options, including equity investments and a secondary
U.S. listing.
Shares of Sensyne, which uses technology to analyse
anonymous patient medical data to develop new medicines and
improve patient care, jumped 9% to 100 pence in early trade,
giving it a market value of nearly 165 million pounds ($225.21
million).
The Oxford-based company said its current market value fails
to reflect the electronic patient record (EPR) health data it
has access to via its partnership with UK NHS Trusts and U.S.
hospitals.
"The board is fully aligned with Drayson's proposal to
explore a management buy-out as one route towards maximising
value for all stakeholders," Sensyne Chairman Bruce Keogh said.
The company has access to 22.5 million EPRs and the
potential to access another 22 million U.S. patient records
through its agreement with healthcare company OMNY Inc.
CEO Drayson has a 12.2% stake in Sensyne, according to
Refinitiv Eikon data.
($1 = 0.7327 pounds)
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in
Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)