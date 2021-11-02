Log in
    SENS   GB00BYV3J755

SENSYNE HEALTH PLC

(SENS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/02 05:39:25 am
99.9 GBX   +6.28%
Sensyne Health explores management buyout, shares jump

11/02/2021 | 05:36am EDT
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sensyne Health started a formal sale process on Tuesday, after top boss and biggest shareholder Paul Drayson told the board he wants to pursue a potential management buyout of the British artificial intelligence healthcare firm.

The company appointed J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Peel Hunt to explore options, including equity investments and a secondary U.S. listing.

Shares of Sensyne, which uses technology to analyse anonymous patient medical data to develop new medicines and improve patient care, jumped 9% to 100 pence in early trade, giving it a market value of nearly 165 million pounds ($225.21 million).

The Oxford-based company said its current market value fails to reflect the electronic patient record (EPR) health data it has access to via its partnership with UK NHS Trusts and U.S. hospitals.

"The board is fully aligned with Drayson's proposal to explore a management buy-out as one route towards maximising value for all stakeholders," Sensyne Chairman Bruce Keogh said.

The company has access to 22.5 million EPRs and the potential to access another 22 million U.S. patient records through its agreement with healthcare company OMNY Inc.

CEO Drayson has a 12.2% stake in Sensyne, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. ($1 = 0.7327 pounds) (Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 28,9 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net income 2022 -13,4 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net cash 2022 20,1 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 155 M 212 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Rudd Drayson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Grobler Finance Director
Richard Joseph Pye Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruce Edward Keogh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lionel Tarassenko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSYNE HEALTH PLC-16.44%212
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.08%2 472 904
SEA LIMITED77.86%195 485
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC92.47%113 774
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.31%82 881
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE52.33%77 126