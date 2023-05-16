Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds Sensys Gatso : Corporate Governance report 2022 05/16/2023 | 08:03am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Report 2022 Sensys Gatso Group AB is a Swedish public limited liability company with its headquarters in Jönköping, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap. Sensys Gatso applies and follows the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance and hereby submits the 2022 Corporate Governance Report. The company's auditors have carried out statutory audits of the report. Starting point Good corporate governance, risk management, internal control and management are key components in a successful business. They are essential for Sensys Gatso's ability to continue to grow with profitability and a hygiene factor in building trust-based relationships with our investors and other stakeholders. Corporate governance structure Sensys Gatso's decision-making bodies are the Annual General Meeting, the Board, the chief executive officer (CEO) and the company's auditor. At the ordinary General Meeting, which is to be held within six months of the end of the financial year (the Annual General Meeting), the shareholders appoint a Board and an auditor. The Board appoints the CEO. The auditor reviews the Annual accounts as well as the administration by the Board and the CEO. The Nomination Committee is tasked with proposing Board members, the Chairman of the Board and the auditor for election by the Annual General Meeting. Shares and shareholders Information on Sensys Gatso's shares and shareholders can be found on page 21. The number of shareholders at year-end was 16,819 (17,041). The largest individual shareholder is Gatso Special Products BV via BNP PARIBAS SEC SERVICES PARIS, W8IMY with a total of 17.70 percent (17.70), and the next largest shareholder is Försäkringsak- tiebolaget Avanza Pension with 4.2 percent. General Meeting The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is Sensys Gatso's highest decision-making body. Shareholders included in the share register on the record date and who have given notice of their participation in time, are entitled to attend the AGM and to vote in person or via a proxy. At the AGM, shareholders exercise their voting rights to resolve on proposals from the Nomination Committee, the Board and the shareholders, as well as on key matters including the adoption of income statements and balance sheets, approval of the appropriation of the company's profit and discharge of the Board and CEO from their liabilities for the Nomination committee and election of the Board of Directors. The AGM also resolves on the composition of the Nomination Committee and its work, and makes decisions on principles for remuneration and other terms of employment for the CEO and other senior executives. In addition, auditors are elected, fees are determined and other statutory matters are addressed. Resolutions are normally approved by a simple majority at the AGM. In certain matters, however, the Companies Act stipulates that a proposal must be approved by a greater propor- Shareholders Auditors Annual General Meeting Nomination Committee Board of Directors CEO Group Management Local boards for the respective subsidaries Subsidaries / and sub-subsidaries (total 18) tion of the votes represented at the AGM. In addition to the AGM, which is held within six months of the end of the financial year, an Extraordinary General Meeting may be announced if the Board considers this to be necessary or if this is requested by a shareholder holding at least 10 percent of the shares. Annual General Meeting The 2022 AGM was held on 12 May in Jönköping and also via postal voting in accordance with the Act (2020:198) on temporary exemptions to facilitate the conduct of general and association meetings. A total of 17.41 percent (19.98) of the total number of shares and votes was represented. The CEO informed the AGM about the position of the company and commented on the results for 2021, and the first quarter of 2022. During the AGM, shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions. Minutes from the AGM can be found on the Sensys Gatso website. All resolutions were passed with the required ma- jority. Below is a selection of the resolutions passed at the meeting: Board of Directors The annual general meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the fiscal year 2021. 26 Sensys Gatso Group AB | Annual Report 2022 The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Claes Ödman, Jochem Garritsen, Kerstin Sjöstrand, Pia Hofst- edt and Christina Hallin and to elect Francis Schmeer as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The annual general meeting elected Claes Ödman as Chair- man of the Board of Directors. Auditor The annual general meeting resolved to elect BDO Mälardalen AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. BDO Mälardalen AB has appointed the authorised public accountant Johan Pharmanson auditor in charge. Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors and the auditor The annual general meeting resolved that the remu- neration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be SEK 1,750,000, to be allocated as follows: SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 250,000 each to the other members of the Board of Directors. The annual general meeting further re- solved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice within framework of the submitted quotation. Long-term incentive program for key executives and employees The annual general meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal on long-term incentive program for key executives and employees including issuance of up to 44,000,000 warrants. Issuance authorisation In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares cor- responding to not more than ten per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company. Acquisition and transfer of own shares In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The company's holding of own shares at any given time must not exceed five per cent of the total number of shares in the company. Nomination Committee A Nomination Committee is formed each year at the initiative of the Chairman of the Board. According to the AGM, the Nomination Committee shall represent the four largest shareholders of the company. If a Nomination Committee comprising five members (including the chairman) is not obtained after having contacted the eight largest shareholders, the chairman shall continue to contact the shareholders that are next in turn until a Nomination Committee comprising four members (including the chairman) has been obtained. The work of the Nomination Committee takes place at the end of the financial year and the beginning of the new year. The Nomination Committee is to observe the guidelines that apply to independent Board members under the Swedish Corporate Governance Code when making nominations to the AGM. The Nomination Committee's proposals, with regard to the election and remuneration of Board members, are presented in the notice of the AGM as well as on the company's website. The members of the 2022 Nomination Committee were appointed based on the ownership structure as per 30 September 2021 and known changes thereafter. The Nomination Committee has consisted of: Jan Johansson (appointed by Inger Bergstrand),

Per Wall (for his own holdings),

Timo Gatsonides (for his own and others' holdings) and

Claes Ödman (in his capacity of Chairman of the Board for the company). Timo Gatsonides was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. No remuneration has been paid for the work of the Nomination Committee. Sensys Gatso Group deviates from the Code's rule 2.3, second para- graph, which states that neither the CEO nor other members of executive management are to be members of the Nomination Committee. The shareholder controlling the largest number of the votes has appointed Timo Gat- sonides, who was the CTO of Sensys Gatso Group and former member of executive management until Januray 19, 2021. In light of Timo Gatsonides' knowledge of Sensys Gatso and his large direct shareholding through a family company, it was deemed beneficial to the company to deviate from the Code on this point. The nomination committee applies and complies with the diversity policy in the corporate governance code in its development of the proposal of directors to the board of directors. The goal of the policy is that the board shall take into account the business operations, development phase and other circumstances to prepare an appropriate composition characterized by diversity of and breath of competence, experience and background and to aim for a balanced gender distribution. The Nomination Committee ahead of 2023 AGM comprises: Member of the Nomination Committee Representing Participation/votes Member of the Nomination Committees since Per Wall for own holdings 23,000,000 2017 Jan Johansson Inger Bergstrand 20,659,837 2014 Timo Gatsonides Gatso Special Products BV 163,180,523 2015 Claes Ödman Chairman of the Board 671,818 2016 Sensys Gatso Group AB | Annual Report 2022 27 At the 2022 AGM, six members were elected, of whom three are women and three are men. As a basis for its proposal for the 2023 AGM, the Nomination Committee makes an assessment of whether the Board is appropriate based on an annual assessment of the Board's work and applying the Company Code. All shareholders are entitled to approach the Nomination Committee with proposals for the AGM. No such proposals were received before the AGM in 2022. Role and composition of the Board The company's business is to develop and market traffic enforcement and traffic informatics products. The Board plays a central role in Sensys Gatso's long-term strategy, which is based on four pillars and is focused on profitable growth: Expansion in the US with traffic enforcement as a service

Establishment in new markets with traffic enforcement as a service

Development of scalable software and flexible hardware

Expansion of service offering in our current markets After the Annual General Meeting, the Board is the Com- pany's highest decision-making body. The work of the Board is governed, among other things, by the Companies Act, the Articles of Association and the Board's Rules of Procedure. The Board establishes goals and strategic guidelines, is responsible for ensuring that the CEO executes Board decisions and has ultimate responsibility for the Company's internal control and risk management. According to the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of seven members. At the AGM, six ordinary Board members were elected. More information on the Board members can be found in the table below. The Board of Sensys Gatso consists of: Claes Ödman, Chairman of the Board (re-election)

(re-election) Jochem Garritsen (re-election)

(re-election) Kerstin Sjöstrand (re-election)

(re-election) Pia Hofstedt (re-election)

(re-election) Christina Hallin (re-election)

(re-election) Francis Schmeer (new election) All members of Sensys Gatso's Board of Directors are independent in relation to both the company and the com- pany's major shareholders. No member of the Board is employed by the Group. The Nomination Committee's assessment regarding whether each proposed member meets the independence requirements is announced in connection with the Committee's proposal. For further information see below and page 34. The work is based on the Board's Rules of Procedure and follows an annual plan. Each meeting is based on an agenda and relevant background documentation distributed to the members of the Board in advance of the meeting. In addition to the statutory Board meeting in conjunction with the Annual General Meeting, the Board normally meets nine times a year (ordinary meetings, including meetings in connection with the publication of interim and annual reports). Additional Board meetings are convened when necessary. In 2022 the Board held a total of 10 (15) meetings. Matters addressed by the statutory Board meeting included the Board's Rules of Procedure, decisions regarding authorisation of company signatories, instructions for the CEO and the Board's annual planning. To date, not having found this appropriate in view of the size of the company and the independence of the board members, the Board has not established an Audit Committee or Remuneration Committee. The entire Board of Directors serves as the audit committee and remuneration committee. Ordinary Board meetings include several fixed agenda items such as strategic focus areas and risk management. Extra time is allocated to four Board meetings annually during which special emphasis is placed on strategic issues and future business. Reporting includes developments within the operation, the organisation, analyses of risks, sustainability work, financial position and an annual update and review of the company's poli- cies. The Board takes decisions on matters concerning the Group's strategic focus, finances, investments, acquisi- tions, sales and organisational issues, as well as rules and policies. All Board decisions are based on decision-making documentation and are made following discussions mediated by the Chairman of the Board. The Board monitors operations, partly through monthly reports provided by the CEO, and partly through their own work. Informal contact is also maintained among the members of the Board. The Chairman of the Board leads the work of the Board and follows the activities in dialogue with the CEO. The Chairman of the Board represents the Company in matters concerning shareholder structure and matters of specific importance. The Chairman is responsible for ensuring that the work of the Board is well-organised and efficient, that the Board fulfils its commitments and that it receives satisfactory information and decision-making documentation. Board of Directors, as per year end 2022 Board of Directors Attendance Born Elected Fee Number of Nationality Function Independent* elected by the AGM shares/votes Claes Ödman 10/10 1965 2011 500,000 671,818 Swedish Chairman of the Board independent Kerstin Sjöstrand 10/10 1958 2016 250,000 334,162 Swedish Board member independent Pia Hofstedt 10/10 1961 2016 250,000 400,000 Swedish Board member independent Christina Hallin 10/10 1960 2019 250,000 52,500 Swedish Board member independent Jochem Garritsen 10/10 1972 2015 250,000 110,142 Dutch Board member independent Francis Schmeer 7/7 1972 2022 146,000 230,000 American Board member independent Nishant Batra 3/7 1978 2020- 104,000 0 Swedish Board member independent 2021 *Independent in relation to the company and/or the owners. 28 Sensys Gatso Group AB | Annual Report 2022 Committees Work in the audit committee and remuneration committee is handled according to the Board's annual plan at ordinary Board meetings. The Board takes responsibility for, and makes decisions concerning the salaries and incentive programs of the CEO and the executive management based on policies determined by the AGM. The Board is responsible for the audit. The Board fulfils this duty by maintaining regular contact with the auditing firm, meets the company's auditor without the company's management and by examining their plan for the audit activities and remuneration for this work. Evaluation of the work of the board The work of the Board is evaluated annually through a structured process led by the Chairman of the Board. The 2022 evaluation was conducted by means of a questionnaire with the aim of obtaining an understanding of Board members' views on the formats of the work of the Board, the composition of the Board, of Directors, the performance of the Board and areas for improvement. The results of the evaluation have been presented and discussed by the Board. The conclusions from these evaluations and discussions have been reported orally to the Nomination Committee. The Chairman of the Board leads the work of the Board and follows the activities in dialogue with the CEO. The Chairman of the Board represents the Company in matters concerning shareholder structure and matters of specific importance. The Chairman is responsible for ensuring that the work of the Board is well-organised and efficient, that the Board fulfils its commitments and that it receives satisfactory information and decision-making documentation. Board work 2022 Remuneration to the Board The AGM resolved that Board fees should be paid in the amount of SEK 1,750,000 per year (1,750,000), of which SEK 500,000 (500,000) will be paid to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 250,000 (250,000) per year to the other Board members. Fees payable to Board members are determined annually by the AGM. No separate fees are payable for work on committees. In 2022, remuneration was paid in accordance with note 2. Ensuring the quality of financial reporting The Rules of Procedure, as well as the company's poli- cies, which are adopted annually by the Board, include detailed instructions on matters such as what financial reports and information should be provided to the Board. In addition to year-end reports, interim reports and annual reports, the Board reviews and evaluates extensive financial data regarding Sensys Gatso. The Board also processes information on risk assessments, disputes and any irregularities that may have an impact on the financial position of Sensys Gatso. The Board also reviews the most significant accounting principles applied in the Group regarding financial reporting and material changes in accounting principles, as well as reports on internal control and the processes for financial reporting. The Company's auditors report to the Board when necessary and at least twice annually; on at least one of these occasions the company's management is not present. In connection with the Board meeting that deals with the annual financial statements, the Administration Report, the proposed appropriation of profit and the year-end re- port, the Company's auditor submits a report on observations and remarks from the audit. Interim report Q3 2022 Audit Remuneration Strategy and business planning Budget 2023 Talent management Board Evaluation Interim report Q2 2022 Audit Remuneration Strategy and business planning Technology road map Risk reporting Q4 Q1 Q3 Q2 Year-End and Q4 report 2021 Audit Remuneration AGM preperations Business planning Annual report incl. sustainability report 2021 Interim report Q1 2022 Audit Remuneration Statutory board meeting after the Annual General Meeting Annual plan audit Policies and instructions Strategy and business planning Organizational development Talent management Succession planning Technology road map Sensys Gatso Group AB | Annual Report 2022 29 The company's auditor, elected at the AGM, examines Sensys Gatso's annual report and consolidated accounts, the administration of the company by CEO and the Board of Directors, as well as the annual accounts of subsidiar- ies. The auditor also submits an audit report. The audit is conducted in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act, International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and generally accepted accounting principles in Sweden. The 2022 AGM appointed BDO Mälardalen AB as auditor with Johan Pharmansson as the auditor in charge. In February 2023, Johan Pharmansson from BDO Mälardalen AB personally presented his report to the Board regarding the auditing assignment and the Company's internal controls for 2022. BDO Mälardalen AB coordinated the audit of the Group's subsidiaries and all activities with a significant scope of operations at the subsidiaries were audited by BDO in the respective countries. The 2022 AGM resolved that remuneration be paid to the auditor in accordance with approved invoicing. The audit fee for 2022 amounted to a total of MSEK 3.3 for the entire Group in accordance with Note 21. CEO and Group Management The CEO leads the operations in accordance with the instructions to the CEO as adopted by the Board. In consultation with the Chairman, the CEO compiles the necessary information and documentation which provides the basis for the Board's work. The CEO is responsible for ensuring that the Board receives relevant information and the decision-making documentation required for the Board to be able to make well-founded decisions. The CEO presents and justifies proposals for decisions. The CEO leads the work of the Group Management and renders decisions in consultation with other members of the management team. In 2022, Group Management consisted of the CEO, CFO, CCO and CTO. Group Management holds regular meetings to follow up operations, discuss relevant matters and draft proposals for strategic plans and budgets, which the CEO presents to the Board for decisions. Group Management has strategy days with the Board twice a year. The Sensys Gatso Group's operations comprise five active subsidiaries. The operations of the subsidiaries are controlled by their Boards of Directors. Sensys Gatso has a decentralized structure, with a strong focus on responsibility and performance. Guidelines for remuneration and other employment terms and conditions for senior executives The Group Management falls within the provisions of these guidelines. The guidelines are forward-looking, i.e. they are applicable to remuneration agreed, and amendments to remuneration already agreed, after adoption of the guidelines by the Annual General Meeting. These guidelines do not apply to any remuneration decided or approved by the General Meeting. Remuneration for employment subject to other rules than Swedish may be duly adjusted to comply with mandatory rules or local practice, taking into account the overall purpose of these guidelines. The guidelines' promotion of the Company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability In short, the Company's business strategy is the following. Expansion in the US-market with Traffic Enforcement as a Service

US-market with Traffic Enforcement as a Service Entry into new markets with Traffic Enforcement as a Service

Developing scalable software & flexible hardware

Extension of the service scope in existing markets For more information regarding the Company's business strategy, please see www.sensysgatso.com The Company shall offer total remuneration at the prevailing market rate to enable the recruitment and retention of senior executives. Types of remuneration, etc. Remuneration of the Group Management shall consist of a base salary, variable remuneration, pension and other benefits and remuneration. Together, these various parts shall comprise each individual's total remuneration. Ad- ditionally, long-termshare-related incentive plans can be implemented in the Company. Such plans are resolved by the General Meeting and are therefore excluded from these guidelines. Variable remuneration covered by these guidelines shall aim at promoting the Company's business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainabil- ity. The base salary and variable compensation together constitute the senior executive's annual salary. The base salary shall take into consideration each individual's area of responsibility and experience. The variable compensation shall be linked to predetermined and measurable cri- teria. The variable compensation is based on the Compa- ny's net sales and EBITDA for the financial year, and may be paid to the Group Management. For the CEO and other members of the Group Management the variable compensation can amount to a maximum 50 per cent of their annual base salary. No variable compensation is to be paid out in the event of negative EBITDA. The Board of Directors is responsible for evaluating to what extent the criteria have been satisfied. The criteria shall be designed so as to contribute to the Company's business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainability, by for example being clearly linked to the business strategy or promote the executive's long-term development. The CEO shall benefit from a supplementary pension scheme with a premium that represents approximately 30 percent of the current annual salary. Other members of the Group Management shall have the right to retirement pensions as per the Swedish ITP plan or equivalent. The retirement age is 65 years. Other remuneration and benefits shall be paid at market rate and contribute to enabling each senior executive to fulfill their duties. Such benefits may be of a limited amount. For employment governed by rules other than Swedish, pension benefits and other benefits may be duly adjusted for compliance with mandatory rules or local practice, taking into account the overall purpose of these guidelines. The CEO's employment contract includes termination conditions. The notice period is six months. If notice is made from the Company's side a severance pay in the form of another three months' salary is paid. The customary notice period of three to six months applies to all other members of the Group Management. The fixed salary shall remain unchanged during the notice period. Addi- tionally, remuneration may be paid for non-compete un- dertakings. Such remuneration shall compensate for loss of income and shall only be paid in so far as the previously 30 Sensys Gatso Group AB | Annual Report 2022 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

