Sensys Gatso : Number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso after the conversion of the vendor loan

30/10/2020 - The number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group AB has increased as a result of the conversion of the vendor loan as announced on August 6, 2020. The installment of EUR 1 million has partly been converted into 8,180,523 new shares. The conversion price amounted to SEK 1.1583. The total number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso amounts to 921,776,405.

In connection with the acquisition of Gatso Beheer in 2015 a vendor note of approximately EUR 6.8 million was issued as part of the consideration. As stated in the press release issued on June 23, 2015 the vendor loan may under certain circumstances be converted into new shares in Sensys Gatso Group. The remaining part of the vendor loan amounted to a total of EUR 2.84 million per September 2020.

After the new shares have been registered the number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group will amount to 921,776,405.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 on October 30, 2020.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.