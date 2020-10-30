Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ)    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SENS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensys Gatso : Number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso after the conversion of the vendor loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

30/10/2020 - The number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group AB has increased as a result of the conversion of the vendor loan as announced on August 6, 2020. The installment of EUR 1 million has partly been converted into 8,180,523 new shares. The conversion price amounted to SEK 1.1583. The total number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso amounts to 921,776,405.

In connection with the acquisition of Gatso Beheer in 2015 a vendor note of approximately EUR 6.8 million was issued as part of the consideration. As stated in the press release issued on June 23, 2015 the vendor loan may under certain circumstances be converted into new shares in Sensys Gatso Group. The remaining part of the vendor loan amounted to a total of EUR 2.84 million per September 2020.

After the new shares have been registered the number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group will amount to 921,776,405.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 on October 30, 2020.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
05:10aSENSYS GATSO : Number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso after the conversion o..
PU
09/30SENSYS GATSO : Statement of number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso
PU
09/29SENSYS GATSO : Receives Five-Year TRaaS Contract Extension in Edgewood, Florida ..
PU
09/17SENSYS GATSO : Increased number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso
PU
09/09SENSYS GATSO : Gatsos directed new share issue heavily oversubscribed, thereby r..
PU
09/09SENSYS GATSO : intends to undertake a directed new share issue amounting to SEK ..
PU
09/03SENSYS GATSO : Long-term Growth Topped with Special Situation
AQ
08/20SENSYS GATSO : Half year Report January - June 2020
PU
08/14SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q2 Report 2..
PU
08/14SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Inbjudan till presentation av Sensys Gatsos rapport för andr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 518 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net income 2020 4,60 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net Debt 2020 55,4 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 251x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 146 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,03 SEK
Last Close Price 1,25 SEK
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Timo Gatsonides Chief Technology Officer
Jochem Garritsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)-7.73%128
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-25.58%150 733
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.59%41 167
ERICSSON AB23.41%38 081
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.09%27 928
NOKIA OYJ4.58%22 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group