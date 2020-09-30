Sensys Gatso : Statement of number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso

30/09/2020 - The number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group AB has increased as a result of the Directed Share Issue resolved upon by the Board of Directors on September 9, 2020.

Through the Directed New Share Issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes increased by 53,571,475 from 860,024,407 to a total of 913,595,882 shares and votes.

The Directed New Share Issue entailed a dilution of approximately 5.9 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.55 on September 30, 2020.

Release (pdf)

For further information:

Ivo Mönnink, CEO

Sensys Gatso Group AB

E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.