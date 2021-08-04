Sensys Gatso : USA Receives Five-year TRaaS Contract from Hoschton, Georgia, worth SEK 10 million

04/08/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, through its subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA has entered into a new school zone safety program in the state of Georgia. This managed service speed enforcement program with Hoschton is five years in duration and is expected to yield approximately USD 1.2 million, corresponding to SEK 10 million over the contract term.

Sensys Gatso USA has been selected by Hoschton to provide multiple school zone safety camera systems complete with software and fulfillment services. In July of 2018, legislators passed Georgia House Bill 978, allowing speed cameras to be used for traffic enforcement in school zones. The town is expanding rapidly and currently has planning underway for 2,000 new homes, attracting more families to the area and more children to the school system.

The installation of the fixed pole speed cameras in Hoschton is expected to commence late fall, based upon permitting approvals and construction. The goal is to have the program up and running for the start of the new year in early January, 2022. 'School zone safety is a program that everyone can appreciate and we are proud of the contribution that we can make together with the town of Hoschton', says Andrew Noble, President, Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 on August 4, 2021.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.