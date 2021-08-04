Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SENS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sensys Gatso : USA Receives Five-year TRaaS Contract from Hoschton, Georgia, worth SEK 10 million

08/04/2021 | 02:46am EDT
04/08/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, through its subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA has entered into a new school zone safety program in the state of Georgia. This managed service speed enforcement program with Hoschton is five years in duration and is expected to yield approximately USD 1.2 million, corresponding to SEK 10 million over the contract term.

Sensys Gatso USA has been selected by Hoschton to provide multiple school zone safety camera systems complete with software and fulfillment services. In July of 2018, legislators passed Georgia House Bill 978, allowing speed cameras to be used for traffic enforcement in school zones. The town is expanding rapidly and currently has planning underway for 2,000 new homes, attracting more families to the area and more children to the school system.

The installation of the fixed pole speed cameras in Hoschton is expected to commence late fall, based upon permitting approvals and construction. The goal is to have the program up and running for the start of the new year in early January, 2022. 'School zone safety is a program that everyone can appreciate and we are proud of the contribution that we can make together with the town of Hoschton', says Andrew Noble, President, Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 on August 4, 2021.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 640 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2021 59,0 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
Net cash 2021 3,00 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 988 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Pär Degerman Chief Technology Officer
Jochem Garritsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)-35.96%115
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.70%233 678
ERICSSON3.05%39 098
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.31.68%37 994
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.59%36 310
NOKIA OYJ65.38%34 936