SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SENS)
Sensys Gatso : Australia receives order for traffic safety systems and services worth SEK 16 million

03/20/2021 | 10:27am EDT
20/03/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, through its subsidiary Sensys Gatso Australia, has received an order to the value of AUD 2.4 million, corresponding to SEK 15.8 million for the supply and installation of road traffic safety systems and services to the Victorian Government.

The order is for the renewal of traffic safety infrastructure at a selected number of sites located at intersections around the State of Victoria. Once installed, it is anticipated that these systems will be added to the existing TRaaS maintenance contract and will expand the number of sites that the Sensys Gatso Australia team supports in the field. The installation services are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Sensys Gatso Australia's Managing Director Enzo Dri comments: 'A focus on supporting the State's road safety objectives has led to an expansion of the Sensys Gatso enforcement systems on the road network. In renewing and upgrading the analogue (film based) camera systems to digital technology, this project will improve the management of traffic safety at a number of intersections around the State of Victoria in an effort to reduce injuries and fatalities.'

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.45 on March 20, 2021.

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 14:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
