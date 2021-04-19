Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensys Gatso : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q1 Report 2021

04/19/2021 | 03:13am EDT
19/04/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, publishes the financial report for the first quarter at 8.30 am CET on Tuesday April 27 and hereby invites to a presentation/audiocast at 10 am CET. The company's CEO Ivo Mönnink and CFO Simon Mulder will present the financial results in English.

The presentation/audiocast can be joined online or via telephone and will be available on the company's webpage https://www.sensysgatso.com

Link to the presentation/audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sensys-gatso-group-q1-2021

Call-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 68
UK: +44 333 300 92 61
US: +1 8 332 498 403
NL: +31 207 219 496

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 09.00 on April 19, 2021.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 720 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net income 2021 84,0 M 9,94 M 9,94 M
Net Debt 2021 5,00 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 226 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 66,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Pär Degerman Chief Technology Officer
Jochem Garritsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)-20.55%145
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.99%222 910
ERICSSON AB21.81%46 944
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.19%43 881
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.90%31 940
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.98%24 172
