Sensys Gatso : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q1 Report 2021

19/04/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, publishes the financial report for the first quarter at 8.30 am CET on Tuesday April 27 and hereby invites to a presentation/audiocast at 10 am CET. The company's CEO Ivo Mönnink and CFO Simon Mulder will present the financial results in English.
The presentation/audiocast can be joined online or via telephone and will be available on the company's webpage https://www.sensysgatso.com
Link to the presentation/audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sensys-gatso-group-q1-2021
Call-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 68
UK: +44 333 300 92 61
US: +1 8 332 498 403
NL: +31 207 219 496
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 09.00 on April 19, 2021.
For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com
Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
