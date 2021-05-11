Sensys Gatso : USA is awarded a five-year TRaaS contract from Livonia, Louisiana worth SEK 15 million

11/05/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, through its subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA has entered into its first automated photo enforcement program in the state of Louisiana. This managed service red light and speed enforcement program with Livonia is five years in duration and is expected to yield approximately USD 1.8 million, corresponding to SEK 15 million, over the five-year term.

Livonia is a small town of 1400 residents located approximately 30 miles outside of the state capital, Baton Rouge. Despite its small size, there are significant speeding problems and red light intersection violations in the town that need to be addressed. Running through the town is US Highway 190 that carries commuters into the state capital each day and generates high volumes of traffic.

This managed services contract also allows for several, one-year extensions and the expected timeframe for the program roll out is August of this year.

'Sensys Gatso USA is looking forward to working with the Town of Livonia, our first Louisiana client, to help curb the number of speeding vehicles impacting their community each day.' says Andrew Noble, President of Sensys Gatso USA.

