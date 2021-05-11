Log in
    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SENS)
Sensys Gatso : USA is awarded a five-year TRaaS contract from Livonia, Louisiana worth SEK 15 million

05/11/2021 | 03:10am EDT
11/05/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, through its subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA has entered into its first automated photo enforcement program in the state of Louisiana. This managed service red light and speed enforcement program with Livonia is five years in duration and is expected to yield approximately USD 1.8 million, corresponding to SEK 15 million, over the five-year term.

Livonia is a small town of 1400 residents located approximately 30 miles outside of the state capital, Baton Rouge. Despite its small size, there are significant speeding problems and red light intersection violations in the town that need to be addressed. Running through the town is US Highway 190 that carries commuters into the state capital each day and generates high volumes of traffic.

This managed services contract also allows for several, one-year extensions and the expected timeframe for the program roll out is August of this year.

'Sensys Gatso USA is looking forward to working with the Town of Livonia, our first Louisiana client, to help curb the number of speeding vehicles impacting their community each day.' says Andrew Noble, President of Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 09.00 on 11 May, 2021.

Release (pdf)

For further information
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 640 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2021 59,0 M 7,08 M 7,08 M
Net cash 2021 3,00 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 051 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,20 SEK
Last Close Price 1,14 SEK
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Pär Degerman Chief Technology Officer
Jochem Garritsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)-31.90%126
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.79%225 570
ERICSSON AB19.19%46 568
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.75%41 544
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.17.85%33 714
NOKIA OYJ35.40%29 250