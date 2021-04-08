Log in
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

Sensys Gatso : publishes annual report for 2020

04/08/2021
08/04/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group AB, a global supplier of traffic safety solutions, has published the annual report for 2020 and it is now available at the company's web site:

www.sensysgatso.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports

The printed version of the annual report will be distributed to shareholders and other stakeholders upon request.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.30 on April 8, 2021.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates and has 252 employees. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
