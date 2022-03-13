SenterpriSys : Half Year Accounts - 31 December 2021

SenterpriSys Limited

ABN 14 146 845 123

Directors' Report

For the Half Year Ended 31 December 2021

The directors submit the interim financial report of the Company for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of the directors in office at any time during, or since the end of, the half year are:

Names Position Lev Mizikovsky Executive Chairman Rade Dudurovic Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee Laurie Lefcourt Non-executive Director Michael Fennell Managing Director Company secretary Mr Geoff Acton (B.Com, ACA, GAICD) Miss Narelle Lynch ("Cert Gov Prac")

Operating results and review of operations for the year

The Company achieved an operating loss after tax of $56,541 for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: $126,984 profit). The revenue of $495,300 was derived from continuing to provide support and maintenance for IT systems of Tamawood Limited, AstiVita Limited and Advance ZincTek Limited as well as licensing fees for the use of the Company's software ("Software") by Tamawood Limited.

There are no contracts in place and this revenue is derived on a month-by-month basis as the services of SenterpriSys are required by these companies. SenterpriSys is working with Tamawood Limited to finalise the Software ready for commercial release. It is anticipated the Software will be finalised by June 2022 and commercial release will happen shortly thereafter.

Significant changes in state of affairs

There have been no significant changes in the state of affairs of entities in the Company during the half year.

Matters or circumstances arising after the end of half year

No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial half year which significantly affected or could significantly affect the operations of the Company, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Company in future financial years.

Auditor's independence declaration

The auditor's independence declaration in accordance with section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 for the half year ended 31 December 2021 has been received and can be found on page 3 of the interim financial report.

This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Lev Mizikovsky

Executive Chairman

Dated: 14 March 2022