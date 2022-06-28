Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8410   TW0008410002

SENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY CO., LTD.

(8410)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-26
29.35 TWD   +1.38%
04:01aSENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY : Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/11Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Proposes Dividend Distribution for the Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sentien Printing Factory : Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual General Meeting

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Sentien Printing Factory Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 15:47:00
Subject 
 Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual
General Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved to modify the "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1).Approved to modify the "Operational Procedures for Acquisition
 and Disposal of Assets"
(2).Approved to modify the "Rules of Procedures for Shareholder Meeting"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Sentien Printing Factory Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY CO., LTD.
04:01aSENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY : Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual General Meetin..
PU
05/11Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/05Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Proposes Dividend Distribution for the Year 2021
CI
03/24Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/21SENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY : Board of Directors reports 2021 Financial Statements
PU
03/21SENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY : Convention of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
2021Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on September 24, 20..
CI
2021Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 128 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net income 2021 41,9 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net cash 2021 385 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 074 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart SENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sentien Printing Factory Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chan Lung Huang General Manager & Director
Yu Hui Wu Head-Finance & Accounting
Chang Shan Huang Chairman
Hui Ling Fang Independent Director
Chia Pin Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTIEN PRINTING FACTORY CO., LTD.-8.57%36
DOW INC.-6.31%38 691
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.3.07%34 874
LG CHEM, LTD.-11.38%31 068
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.29%23 351
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.87%16 023