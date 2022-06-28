Sentien Printing Factory : Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved to modify the "Articles of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1).Approved to modify the "Operational Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" (2).Approved to modify the "Rules of Procedures for Shareholder Meeting" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.