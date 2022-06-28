Sentien Printing Factory : Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual General Meeting
06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Provided by: Sentien Printing Factory Co.,Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
15:47:00
Subject
Important Resolutions from Sentien's 2022 Annual
General Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved to modify the "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1).Approved to modify the "Operational Procedures for Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets"
(2).Approved to modify the "Rules of Procedures for Shareholder Meeting"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
