  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SentinelOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:27 2023-06-12 am EDT
15.38 USD   +5.67%
11:02aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
09:06aSentinelone Investor Deadline : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that SentinelOne, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
BU
07:37aMorgan Stanley Upgrades SentinelOne to Overweight From Equalweight, Raises Price Target to $20 From $15
MT
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

06/12/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE:S) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SentinelOne securities between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/s.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s ARR was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/s or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in SentinelOne, you have until August 7, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 595 M - -
Net income 2024 -371 M - -
Net cash 2024 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -11,6x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 4 249 M 4 249 M -
EV / Sales 2024 6,03x
EV / Sales 2025 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SENTINELONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SentinelOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENTINELONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 14,55 $
Average target price 17,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Product & Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.-0.27%4 249
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.26%2 429 843
SYNOPSYS INC.37.42%66 765
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.74%62 526
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE19.94%56 797
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.66%44 203
