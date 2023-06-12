Advanced search
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind SentinelOne Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention SentinelOne, Inc. ("SentinelOne") (NYSE: S) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in SentinelOne, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sentinelone-class-action-submission-form?prid=40643&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against SentinelOne includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: August 7, 2023

Aggrieved SentinelOne investors only have until August 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-sentinelone-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-7-2023-301847659.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


