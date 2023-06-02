Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SentinelOne, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06:15 2023-06-02 pm EDT
13.12 USD   -36.70%
02:04pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:05pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors

06/02/2023 | 01:21pm EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your SentinelOne investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/sentinelone-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 1, 2023, after the market closed, SentinelOne disclosed that made a one-time adjustment to its annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $27.0 million, as a result of a change in methodology, and to correct prior inaccuracies.

On this news, SentinelOne’s stock price fell approximately 35% during trading hours on June 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding SentinelOne should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 595 M - -
Net income 2024 -374 M - -
Net cash 2024 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -16,4x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 6 034 M 6 034 M -
EV / Sales 2024 8,99x
EV / Sales 2025 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart SENTINELONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SentinelOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENTINELONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Product & Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.42.02%6 034
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.68%2 472 894
SYNOPSYS INC.42.49%69 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.43.74%63 369
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.59%58 422
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.75%45 557
