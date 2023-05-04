LABScon 2023 | Empowering the Cybersecurity Community Through Advanced Research

Leading Cybersecurity Researchers Set to Gather in Scottsdale, AZ September 20-23

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a leading autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the return of LABScon, the premier conference dedicated to advancing cybersecurity research for the benefit of global digital defense. The exclusive, invite-only event will take place at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, AZ September 20-23, and researchers are encouraged to submit original findings via the conference website to secure their spot today.

"As cyber adversaries continue to evolve, the collective wisdom of our research community is crucial in safeguarding our digital world,” said Migo Kedem, Head of SentinelLabs and VP of Growth, SentinelOne. "LABScon is a unique forum in which the best minds from academia, government agencies, independent researchers, security-minded leaders and security vendors can share insights on emerging threats and novel defenses and transform cybersecurity.”

Hosted by SentinelLabs, a world-class team of security researchers that uncovers critical vulnerabilities, new attack vectors, malware strains, and threat actors, LABScon 2023 will feature:

Keynotes and presentations from esteemed threat researchers and leading cybersecurity experts

Interactive breakout sessions

Ample networking opportunities

Leading global security vendors have already signed on to sponsor the event, including: Luta, Binarly, Bugcrowd, GreyNoise and the Vertex Project.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact info@labscon.io.

Researchers who would like to be considered for participation in LABScon 2023 can submit papers here through June 15. Submissions will be reviewed by The LABScon Program Committee, which includes top threat researchers and cybersecurity experts from Google, DARPA, Netflix, Johns Hopkins University, DEFCON, SentinelLabs, and more.

For more information on the submission process or to request an invite, visit www.labscon.io

About SentinelLabs

InfoSec works on a rapid iterative cycle where new discoveries occur daily and authoritative sources are easily drowned in the noise of partial information. SentinelLabs is an open venue for our threat researchers and vetted contributors to reliably share their latest findings with a wider community of defenders. No sales pitches, no nonsense. We are hunters, reversers, exploit developers, and tinkerers shedding light on the world of malware, exploits, APTs, and cybercrime across all platforms. SentinelLabs embodies our commitment to sharing openly –providing tools, context, and insights to strengthen our collective mission of a safer digital life for all.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005206/en/