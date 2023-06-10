Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SentinelOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
14.55 USD   -2.48%
05:01pROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - S
PR
11:01aSentinelone Shareholder Action Reminder : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In SentinelOne To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
06/09Sentinelone Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SentinelOne, Inc. - S
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - S

06/10/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased SentinelOne securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the SentinelOne class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16897 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the SentinelOne class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16897 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-national-firm-encourages-sentinelone-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--s-301847745.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SENTINELONE, INC.
05:01pROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors to Secure Counse..
PR
11:01aSentinelone Shareholder Action Remin : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson E..
PR
06/09Sentinelone Shareholder Alert By For : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSE..
PR
06/09S Investor News : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors ..
NE
06/09Deadline Reminder : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
BU
06/09Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sent..
BU
06/09Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Investors of Class Ac..
PR
06/09S Jakubowitz Law Reminds SentinelOne Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Augus..
PR
06/08AI startup Cohere raises funds from Nvidia, valued at $2.2 billion
RE
06/08Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENTINELONE, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer