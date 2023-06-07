Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SentinelOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18:56 2023-06-07 am EDT
13.92 USD   +1.64%
11:09aROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – S
BU
11:06aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Investors
BU
09:01aSentinelOne® Launches Virtual Data Centre in Australia
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – S

06/07/2023 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased SentinelOne securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the SentinelOne class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16897 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s ARR was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the SentinelOne class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16897 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SENTINELONE, INC.
11:09aROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages SentinelOne, Inc. Investors with Losses in E..
BU
11:06aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
09:01aSentinelOne® Launches Virtual Data Centre in Australia
BU
08:46aShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in SentinelOne, Inc..
BU
06/06Sentinelone Investor Notice : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that SentinelOne,..
BU
06/06Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in SentinelOne, Inc. w..
BU
06/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beh..
BU
06/06S Class Action Notice : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against..
BU
06/06SentinelOne, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
CI
06/06Transcript : SentinelOne, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Techno..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENTINELONE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 595 M - -
Net income 2024 -371 M - -
Net cash 2024 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -10,9x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 3 998 M 3 998 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,61x
EV / Sales 2025 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SENTINELONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SentinelOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENTINELONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 13,69 $
Average target price 17,69 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Product & Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.-6.17%3 998
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%2 481 073
SYNOPSYS INC.39.01%67 534
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.63%62 385
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.91%58 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.99%47 289
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer