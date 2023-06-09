Advanced search
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
14.92 USD   +9.06%
05:46aS Jakubowitz Law Reminds SentinelOne Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023
PR
06/08AI startup Cohere raises funds from Nvidia, valued at $2.2 billion
RE
06/08Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against SentinelOne, Inc. (S)
BU
S Jakubowitz Law Reminds SentinelOne Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sentinelone-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40560&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased SentinelOne between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, SentinelOne, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-sentinelone-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-7-2023-301846750.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
