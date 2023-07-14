NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased SentinelOne between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, SentinelOne, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

