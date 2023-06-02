SENTINELONE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SentinelOne, Inc. on Behalf of SentinelOne Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) on behalf of SentinelOne stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SentinelOne has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, the Company cut its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Following this news, SentinelOne stock price dropped as much as 36% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SentinelOne shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

