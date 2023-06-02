Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SentinelOne, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:55:08 2023-06-02 pm EDT
13.24 USD   -1.49%
06/02Sentinelone Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SentinelOne, Inc. on Behalf of SentinelOne Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06/02Moore Kuehn Announces Encourages Sentinelone, Inc. (nyse : S) investors to contact law firm
PR
SENTINELONE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SentinelOne, Inc. on Behalf of SentinelOne Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/02/2023 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) on behalf of SentinelOne stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SentinelOne has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, the Company cut its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Following this news, SentinelOne stock price dropped as much as 36% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SentinelOne shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 595 M - -
Net income 2024 -370 M - -
Net cash 2024 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -10,7x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 3 914 M 3 914 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,47x
EV / Sales 2025 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 72,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Product & Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
