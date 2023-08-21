SentinelOne, Inc. is a cybersecurity provider that delivers an artificial intelligence-powered platform to enable autonomous cybersecurity defense. The Company's Singularity platform ingests, correlates, and queries petabytes of structured and unstructured data from a myriad of ever-expanding disparate external and internal sources in real time. The Company's distributed AI models run both locally on every endpoint and every cloud workload, as well as on its cloud platform. The Company's Singularity platform offers multi-tenancy and can be deployed on a diverse range of environments that its customers choose, including public, private, or hybrid clouds. The Company's Singularity platform defends against cyberattacks and features across Windows, macOS, Linux and Kubernetes software. The Company also delivers identity security as part of Singularity XDR for protection, including Singularity Identity, Singularity Ranger Active Directory Assessor and Singularity Hologram.

Sector Software