SENTINELONE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In SentinelOne To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On June 1, 2023, after the market closed, SentinelOne disclosed that made a one-time adjustment to its annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") of $27.0 million, as a result of a change in methodology, and to correct prior inaccuracies.

On this news, SentinelOne's stock price fell approximately 35% during trading hours on June 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

