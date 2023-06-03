Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SentinelOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:55:08 2023-06-02 pm EDT
13.24 USD   -1.49%
11:01aSENTINELONE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In SentinelOne To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
06/02Sentinelone Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SentinelOne, Inc. on Behalf of SentinelOne Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SENTINELONE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In SentinelOne To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

06/03/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SentinelOne, Inc. ("SentinelOne" or the "Company") (NYSE: S).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in SentinelOne stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/S.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On June 1, 2023, after the market closed, SentinelOne disclosed that made a one-time adjustment to its annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") of $27.0 million, as a result of a change in methodology, and to correct prior inaccuracies.

On this news, SentinelOne's stock price fell approximately 35% during trading hours on June 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinelone-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-sentinelone-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301841673.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SENTINELONE, INC.
11:01aSENTINELONE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who ..
PR
06/02Sentinelone Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SentinelOne, Inc. on Beha..
BU
06/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Beha..
BU
06/02Moore Kuehn Announces Encourages Sen : S) investors to contact law firm
PR
06/02Top Midday Decliners
MT
06/02Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
06/02The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Be..
BU
06/02Investigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
06/02UBS Adjusts SentinelOne Price Target to $18 From $19, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/02Thinking about buying stock in SentinelOne, Palantir Technologies, SoFi Technologies, C..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENTINELONE, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer