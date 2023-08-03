Top experts from prominent companies to share groundbreaking insights at premier cybersecurity conference

SentinelLabs, the preeminent forum for cyber threat researchers, today announced a stellar lineup of speakers who will present at LABScon 2023, the premier cybersecurity research conference set to take place at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, Arizona from September 20th to 23rd. The exclusive, invite-only event will feature renowned experts, thought leaders, government partners, industry pioneers, academics, and investigative journalists who are significantly impacting the cybersecurity landscape through their insights and actions.

“Cyber threat actors are constantly evolving, and they have an underground criminal ecosystem that supports their needs with innovative tooling and services,” said Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade, Senior Director of SentinelLabs. “It’s a threat that constantly changes and improves, and we’ve designed LABScon to bring together the cyber braintrust of defenders to share insights, foster collaboration, and innovate to effectively counter it.”

Showcasing Cybersecurity Expertise

The LABScon 2023 speaker lineup features cybersecurity experts and researchers from leading organizations, including The New York Times, Microsoft, Sophos, Mandiant, ESET, SentinelLabs, Cisco Talos, Intezer, Red Canary, and more. This year’s speakers will share insights and experiences on a wide range of topics, from cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics, to malware analysis and incident response. Among the keynote presenters:

Christiaan Triebert - The New York Times

Christiaan Triebert is a journalist on The New York Times' Visual Investigations team, renowned for combining traditional reporting with open-source methods. His work has exposed critical cyber incidents, including the Russian bombing of hospitals in Syria and Iran's downing of a civilian airliner. Triebert's investigative prowess has earned him multiple prestigious awards, including two Pulitzer Prizes.

Costin Raiu , former Director of GReAT

Costin Raiu, known as a cyber paleontologist, has delved into the inner workings of high-level malware attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). His research spans infamous cyber operations, including Stuxnet, Flame, and the Equation Group. As the former head of Kaspersky GReAT, Raiu's expertise brings valuable insights into the complex world of cyber threats.

Daniel Adamitis - Lumen Technologies

Daniel Adamitis, a principal information security engineer at Black Lotus Labs, Lumen Technologies, spearheaded an expedition to uncover the activities of the elusive threat actor known as Sea Turtle or Marble Dust. His presentation will shed light on the threat actor's profile, undisclosed tools, new tactics, and potential attribution.

Bringing Together the World’s Top Cybersecurity Minds

Attendees at LABScon 2023 can look forward to a rich program featuring keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, and ample networking opportunities. By bringing together such a breadth of expertise, the conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and cutting-edge research advancements.

With prominent names from organizations like Google Mandiant, ESET, Microsoft, SCYTHE, Proofpoint, and Binarly Inc., the conference promises an exceptional and enlightening experience for cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and executives alike.

"LABScon 2023 gathers a remarkable ensemble of speakers representing leading companies in the cybersecurity domain whose collective expertise spans various disciplines," said Migo Kedem, Head of SentinelLabs and VP of Growth at SentinelOne. "We are pleased to be bringing them together at our second-annual event to provide the cybersecurity community with unique perspectives and invaluable insights that will elevate our mutual efforts."

For more information on LABScon 2023 and to explore the full list of speakers, visit www.labscon.io.

